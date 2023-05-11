What does James Taylor's daughter Sarah Maria Taylor do?

Iconic American singer-songwriter James Taylor has made a massive name for himself within the music industry and is a household name today. Some of his children have followed in his footsteps. What does James Taylor's daughter Sally do? Here, we detail everything we know about Sarah Maria Taylor's private and professional life.

Kim Taylor, Sally Taylor, James Taylor, Seth Larson and Josh Larson performed together at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art ‘Mass MoCA’ in 2018. Photo: Douglas Mason

Source: Getty Images

Carly Simon’s daughter also goes by Sally Taylor casually and professionally, with an equally-successful career separate from her famous parents. But, before we detail her career and other aspects of her life, here is her profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sarah Maria Taylor Nickname 'Sally Taylor' Date of birth 7 January 1974 Age 49 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Married to Dean Bragonier (2004) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Blue Parents James Taylor and Carly Simon Siblings Rufus Taylor and Ben Taylor Profession Singer, songwriter, film score composer Education Tabor Academy and Brown University Native language English Net worth $1 million (most widely reported)

Coming from a musically-inclined family, she naturally went into the same form of entertainment. But, she seems to have made a concerted effort to separate herself from her famous family talent-wise, wanting to make a name for herself without help through her famous surname.

James Taylor

Before we go into what we know about his daughter, let us go into some facts regarding the singer. Born on 12 March 1948, the 75-year-old singer has captivated fans for decades with his soulful voice and touching lyrics. Besides his various accolades and awards throughout the years, he was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, giving him icon status.

Who was James Taylor’s first wife?

The star has been married a total of three times. His first wife was fellow American musician Carly Simon. The couple wed in 1972, but it was not meant to last, and they ultimately divorced in 1983. He met his next wife, Kathryn Walker, in the 1980s. They got married in 1972 and divorced in 1983.

James Taylor’s spouse is Caroline Smedvig, whom he married in 2001. They met while she was working for the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The couple are still happily married in 2023.

Does James Taylor have children?

James Taylor's children include Ben, Sally, Henry, and Rufus Taylor. Most of his children were inspired by their parents to go into music.

Is Ben Taylor related to James Taylor?

As mentioned, his children include successful musician Ben Taylor. The strength of Ben Taylor and James Taylor's relationship remains unclear, but it does not seem that any children have a strained relationship with their father. It is unknown if Ben Taylor is married, but his last confirmed partner was Sophie Hiller.

Sally and her husband pose for a photo at their home. Photo: Lane Turner

Source: Getty Images

How rich is James Taylor?

His successful career provided him with a substantial net worth, thanks to his multi-faceted career. He is worth $80 million, an exceptional value for any individual.

Sarah Maria Taylor

James Taylor’s daughter is also fondly referred to by her nickname, Sally Taylor. The famous singer's daughter has entered the entertainment family profession, but Sarah Maria Taylor’s parents did not always support her choice, initially warning her against it. Yet, she followed her passion anyway and is hugely successful today.

How old is Sally Taylor?

She was born on 7 January 1974, making Sarah Maria Taylor’s age 49 at the time of publishing. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Sarah Maria Taylor’s spouse

She is married to Dean Bragonier and has enjoyed martial bliss since 2004. He is said to have begun an organisation called NoticeAbility to assist and empower kids with dyslexia.

It is said that both her husband and their son Bodhi Taylor Bragonier have dyslexia, and the organisation started with their struggles regarding tackling the learning difficulty as the inspiration.

Sarah Maria Taylor’s net worth

Sally Taylor’s net worth is reported differently in some sources. But, according to the most frequently reported value, she is worth $1 million.

Sarah Maria Taylor’s profiles

Despite being a singer, she has shied away from using social media. But, her father has an Instagram page under @jamestaylor_com, with 334K followers. Her mother, Carley, also has an Instagram page, which can be found under @carlysimonhq, with 152K followers.

Sarah Maria Taylor’s personal life is notably under wraps over her famous family members, especially regarding her husband and son. Her younger years of growing up in the spotlight would have likely contributed to her appreciation for privacy.

READ ALSO: Who is Emmeline Bale, Christian Bale's daughter? All about the actress

While on celebrity children, Briefly.co.za wrote a detailed biography on Emmeline Bale, better known as Christian Bale's daughter.

She has gained media attention in her own right, featuring in some of her father's films and walking the runway for big brands. This article discusses everything we know of her life.

Source: Briefly News