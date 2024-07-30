Who is Aaron Kendrick De Niro? All about Robert De Niro's son

Aaron Kendrick De Niro is one of the seven kids of legendary Hollywood actor and producer Robert De Niro. The Oscar winner had kids with four different women. Unlike his parents and siblings, Aaron prefers staying out of the spotlight. We have defied the odds to bring you lesser-known facts about Robert De Niro's son.

Aaron De Niro (R) poses with his eyes closed next to his brother Julian. On the left is Aaron (C) with Julian (R) and Elliot (L). Photo: Patrick McMullan, @mixdgrlproblems (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aaron Kendrick has a twin brother named Julian Henry. Their mother is Toukie Smith, an American actress and model. Uncover details about Aaron's biography, lifestyle, and his occupation.

Aaron Kendrick's profile summary

Full name Aaron Kendrick De Niro Date of birth 20 October 1995 Age 28 (as of July 2024) Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 1.75 m (5'9") Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith Siblings Six Relationship status Single

When was Aaron Kendrick De Niro born?

The celebrity child was born on 20 October 1995 in New York City, New York, United States of America. Aaron Kendrick De Niro's age is 28 as of 2024. He was conceived through in-vitro fertilisation and delivered through surrogacy alongside his twin, Julian Henry De Niro.

Aaron Kendrick De Niro during Central Park's Peter Jay Sharp Children's Glade on 22 April 2007 in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Original

The family confirmed their birth through Robert's spokesman, Stan Rosenfield, as published by the New York Times.

The children were conceived with the assistance of modern fertility techniques and were carried to term and delivered by a surrogate.

What does Aaron Kendrick De Niro do?

Aaron is best known as the son of prominent American entertainment icons. The New York native has maintained a low profile; little is known about his life and career.

Aaron Kendrick De Niro's parents

Julian and Aaron De Niro were born to Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith. The ex-couple began dating in 1988 but separated one year after welcoming their twins. The two agreed to share parenting roles in their separate lives.

Robert De Niro (R) and Toukie Smith posing for a photo during an event in 1990 in New York City. Photo: Robin Platzer

Source: Getty Images

Robert De Niro

The father of seven was born on 17 August 1943 in Manhattan, New York, United States. He is 80 years old as of 2024. Robert is an American actor and film producer. Many considered him one of the greatest and oldest actors of his generation, appearing in over 100 films throughout his career.

Robert is best known for starring in Bang the Drum Slowly (1973), Taxi Driver (1976), Cape Fear (1991), and Silver Linings Playbook (2012).

Toukie Smith

Aaron Kendrick De Niro's mother was born on 25 September 1952 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. He is 71 years old as of 2024. Toukie is an American actress and model. She is best known for starring Eva Rawley on the NBC television series 227 from 1989 to 1990.

In her IMDB profile, Smith also starred in Goosed (1999) and Joe's Apartment (1996). The mother of two has also appeared in several magazine covers. Her brother, Willi Smith, was a fashion designer.

Aaron Kendrick De Niro's siblings

The celebrity child was born alongside his twin Julian Henry De Niro, who followed in their parents' footsteps. According to ABC News, Julian debuted in the 2016 film, In Dubious Battle alongside James Franco and Selena Gomez.

Aaron De Niro's twin brother Julian (L) at The First Lady Premiere Event in LA. On the right are Drena De Niro and Raphael De Niro. Photo: Stephen Lovekin, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2022, he starred in the TV series The First Lady, portraying a young Barack Obama. Other Robert De Niro's children are Drena, Elliot, Raphael, Helen Grace, and Gia Virginia.

Aaron Kendrick's father, Robert, welcomed his first son, Raphael, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, in 1976. Robert also adopted Abbott's daughter, Drena. The veteran actor welcomed his fifth child, Elliot, with Grace Hightower in 1998 and his sixth child, daughter Helen, in 2011.

In May 2023, Robert welcomed his seventh child, Gia Virginia, with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen at age 79, becoming one of the oldest fathers in Hollywood. In an interview with ET Canada in May 2023, the actor talked about his fatherhood experience.

You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, who's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But, that's what it is.

Tookie Smith and her twin boys Aaron and Julian, sons of Robert DeNiro, in New York on 6 November 1998. Photo: Mario Magnani

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

It is not publicly known whether Robert De Niro, one of the richest actors in the world, has a close relationship with his twins, Aaron Kendrick and Julian Henry De Niro. As such, queries about the family are inevitable. You have questions, and we have the answers.

Who is Aaron Kendrick De Niro dating? The celebrity child has not shared anything about his relationship. He is reportedly single.

The celebrity child has not shared anything about his relationship. He is reportedly single. Is Aaron Kendrick De Niro on Instagram? Research indicates he does not have social media accounts and prefers a private life.

Research indicates he does not have social media accounts and prefers a private life. Who is the mother of Robert De Niro's twins? Robert welcomed his twins with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith in 1995.

Robert welcomed his twins with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith in 1995. Who is Toukie Smith, Aaron Kendrick De Niro's mother? She is an American actress and model with years of experience in the entertainment and fashion industries.

She is an American actress and model with years of experience in the entertainment and fashion industries. How many biological kids does Robert De Niro have? The actor reportedly has six biological children. He adopted Diahnne Abbott's daughter, Drena. His twins, Julian and Aaron, were born through in-vitro fertilisation and delivered through surrogacy. Robert's other daughter, Helen Grace, was also born via surrogacy.

Aaron Kendrick De Niro remains popular because of his parents, but little is known about his career. While his parents are famous Hollywood figures, Kendrick prefers to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

READ ALSO: Ice Cube's net worth today: How rich is the rapper and actor?

Briefly.co.za published the net worth of American rapper and actor O'Shea Jackson Sr., famously known as Ice Cube. He is also a songwriter and film producer. Ice Cube has enjoyed an illustrious career, earning millions through music, films, and endorsements.

Source: Briefly News