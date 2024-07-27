Barry White's children, wife, and death: Key facts about his life

Barry White was a singer, songwriter, and record producer who was a two-time Grammy Award winner. Barry had a large family, and controversies often made the headlines. Discover more about who Barry White's children are and what happened to his family.

Barry White was known for his deep bass-baritone voice and romantic image, and he became one of the best-selling artists ever. Barry passed away on 4 July 2003 of kidney failure and hypertension, but his legacy continues to influence contemporary R&B and soul music.

Barry White's profile summary

How old was Barry White at the time of his death?

The American singer-songwriter died at the age of 58 on 4 July 2003. He was born Barry Eugene Carter on 12 September 1944, in Galveston, Texas, United States of America. His parents were Melvin A. White and Sadie Marie Carter.

The singer grew up alongside his younger brother Daryll in a very rough neighbourhood in South Central Los Angeles. For his education, he attended Jacob A. Riis High School, an all-boys academy in southeast Los Angeles.

Who are Barry White’s children?

The legendary singer had at least nine kids from his marriages and relationships. Four were from his first marriage with Mary, and four from his second marriage with Glodean James. His children are Barry White Jr., Darryl, Brigette, Shaherah, Nina, Denise, MacKevin and Melva.

The late singer also had a daughter, Denise Donnell, born in 1962 to Gurtha Allen. Denise did not discover who her biological father was until 1988, and the singer supported her in changing her name to Denise White. As per Courthouse News Service, Denise sued White's widow and the family trust after she stopped receiving money and invitations to family gatherings in 2016.

All of Barry White’s kids, except Barry White Jr. and Shaherah, have kept a low profile, and little is known about their personal lives. Discover more details about Barry White Jr. and Shaherah below.

Barry White Jr.

Barry White Jr. is a top-tier educator in the North Carolina school system. He currently serves as the Principal in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. White graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Claflin University, and K-12 School Administration License from Queens University.

He is also a distinguished member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. White became famous for his relationship-building skills, which depicted him giving personalised handshakes to each of his students. Before that, he played in the Love Unlimited Orchestra and was his father’s tour manager.

Shaherah

Shaherah White is a television personality and production assistant. She is best known for her appearances in A Baby Story (1999), Don Cornelius: Visionary and Trailblazer & Cultural Icon (2012). She worked as a production assistant in The in Word (2017). She formerly worked as a personal assistant to her father. Shaherah has a daughter called Ayanah Love.

Who was Barry White’s wife?

The American composer was first married to his childhood sweetheart, who was identified as Mary in his autobiography by the time he was 19. They separated in 1969 and later divorced.

In 1974, Barry married American R&B singer, Glodean James. The couple collaborated on the 1981 album Barry & Glodean. They reportedly separated in 1988 but remained legally married until the singer's death in 2003.

What happened to Barry White?

According to The Guardian, the legendary singer died on 4 July 2003 in Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center at the age of 58. What did Barry White die from? He succumbed to kidney failure.

He had also been suffering from various health issues in the years leading up to his death, including high blood pressure, which eventually led to kidney failure. In addition to his kidney problems, White also suffered a stroke in May 2003, which further complicated his health situation.

Who inherited Barry White's estate?

Even though Barry and his second wife, Glodean, had been separated for many years, they had not divorced. Therefore, Glodean inherited his estate. Despite Katherine being Barry’s partner at that moment, she was left without any share of the inheritance. She took court action against Goldean, for a share of the estate.

In 2017, Darryl, the son of Barry and Mary, also sued Glodean and accused her of denying him rights to the trust and leaving him close to homelessness.

Frequently asked questions about Barry White

Numerous questions have been asked to learn more about the singer's family. Below are some of them and the best answers given.

Did Barry White have children? The record producer had at least nine children: Barry White Jr., Darryl, Denise, Brigette, Shaherah, Nina, MacKevin, and Melva.

Who is Barry White's daughter? The singer had five daughters: Brigette, Nina, Denise, Melva and Shaherah.

Is Barry White’s wife still alive? The American songwriter's wife is still alive.

What is Barry White's birth name? The singer's real name is Barry Eugene Carter.

How much was Barry White worth when he died? At the time of his death, the singer had a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Barry White is a legendary singer known for his bass voice and romantic image. He died of kidney failure caused by hypertension on 4 July 2003 at the age of 58, leaving at least nine children behind. Most of Barry White’s children have kept a low profile, sparking curiosity among many.

