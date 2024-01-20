About Sheila Marie Ryan, James Caan's wife: Cause of death

Sheila Marie Ryan remains one of the most iconic and talked about American actresses from the 80s. She became more popular as the second woman to be married to The Godfather star James Caan. But then, the couple were no longer together, and she died in 2012. The question of what happened to her keeps lingering.

James Caan and Sheila Ryan at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillion in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media, Vinnie Zuffante (modified by author)

Sheila Marie Ryan was a famous actress and model. She graced the big screens by appearing in notable movies like Road House. She also modelled for the Playboy Magazine. Till death, she is still widely recognised as a significant part of the Caan family.

Sheila Marie Ryan's profile summary and bio

Full name Sheila Marie Ryan Date of birth 17 September 1952 Age 60 years old (at the time of death) Place of birth Franklin Park, Cook County, Illinois, USA Date of death 18 September 2012 Place of death Canoga Park, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian white Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Father Gerard Ryan Mother Arlene Ryan Siblings 4 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband James Cann Children 1 School East Leyden High, Franklin Park Profession Actress and model

Sheila Marie Ryan's cause of death

How did Sheila Ryan die? She died in September 2012 after a long battle with cancer. She died in Canoga Park, California, and was buried in Oakwood Memorial Park, close to Lassen St Chatsworth, California.

How old was Sheila Ryan when she died?

She was 60 years old at the time of her death on 18 September 2012. Sheila was born on 17 September 1952 under the Virgo zodiac sign.

What is Sheila Ryan's bio?

James Caan's former wife was born in Franklin Park, Cook County, Illinois, United States of America. Her father was Gerard Ryan, and her mother was Arlene Ryan. Sheila was reportedly the second child in her family. She had three sisters and a brother named Mike Ryan. She held an American nationality with caucasian white descent.

She had a formal education at East Leyden High in Franklin Park and allegedly graduated in 1971. She did a theatre course at North Hollywood's Playhouse West to fuel her passion for acting.

Late actor James Caan onstage at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Career

She was a talented actress and model who appeared on the cover of Playboy Magazine in October 1973. She had her acting breakthrough in the 1989 movie titled Road House. Aside from this, Sheila made appearances in film and television series like Hunter (1984), Fertilise the Blaspheming Bombshell (1990), Lone Star Blue (1994), and Shelter from the Storm (1994).

Sheila Ryan became a talent agent and managed famous actors and actresses. She also discovered new talents in the movie industry.

Sheila Marie Ryan and Elvis Presley's relationship

Sheila was romantically linked with singer and lyricist Elvis Presley for two years. She also inspired most of Elvis's songs, and he also dedicated a song to her titled And I Love You So. She wrote books about Elvis. But the duo never reached the altar, and Sheila married someone else.

Who did Sheila Ryan marry?

She married James Edmund Caan, a well-known American film and television actor. He was born on 26 March 1940. Caan has appeared as a lead and supporting character in over 100 movies and TV shows. Some of his hit movies include Hawaii Five-0, Elf, Thief, and The Sopranos. He has also been nominated for the Academy, Golden Globe, and Primetime Emmy Award for his outstanding performance in movies.

James Caan was married four times in his lifetime. He married his first wife, Dee Jay Mathis, in the 60s. After six years, they divorced before he met Sheila. They met through a mutual friend in 1975 and married on 12 January 1976. One year later, the marriage became tumultuous, leading to a divorce on 7 December 1977.

Then, in 1990, he married his third wife, Ingrid Hajek. They later separated, and he married Linda Stokes. This was his longest marriage, but they later had a public and contentious divorce in 2015.

Unfortunately, James Caan died at the age of 82 years from heart attack and coronary artery disease. He died on 6 July 2022 and is survived by his five children: Scott, James, Jacob, Alexander, and Tara, from his different marriages.

Late James Caan at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hilton, CA, United States. Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Did Sheila Ryan have children?

She had a son named Scott with James Caan. He was born on 23 August 1976. After Sheila's divorce from her former husband in 1977, she was awarded $3,000 per month for five years and custody of their son. James was also meant to give her $1,000 per month for child support till Scott turned 18 years old.

Just like his parents, Scott Caan is a talented actor. He is also a former rapper, director, photographer, and writer. Some of the movies he featured in include Hawaii Five-0 and Ocean's Eleven.

Sheila Marie Ryan's contribution to the film industry in the 80s and 90s is overwhelming. She is remembered for her talent and short union with an iconic Hollywood personality. Although the couple is currently late, their legacy lives on, especially in the son they had.

