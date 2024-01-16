What happened to Melissa Gilbert and her brother, Jonathan Gilbert?

Melissa and Jonathan Gilbert gained recognition as child actors on the NBC series Little House on the Prairie from 1974 to 1983. Melissa starred as Laura Ingalls Wilder, while her brother portrayed Willie Oleson. Despite their early acclaim, recent attention has focused on the siblings, particularly Jonathan, who abruptly vanished from the acting scene. As a result, this has raised curiosity about their whereabouts.

Considering his sudden distance from the acting world, previous questions have asked if Melissa Gilbert's brother died. But, in 2009, when the Hollywood actress released her autobiography, Prairie Tale: A Memoir, it helped shed light on her relationship with her brother, what happened to him, and the challenges she faced while growing up in her family.

Jonathan Gilbert's profile summary and bio

Full name Jonathan J Gilbert Gender Male Date of birth 28 April 1967 Age 57 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Barbara Cowen Father Paul Gilbert Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Keren Gilbert College Hamilton College, Baruch College Profession Stockbroker, former actor

Background information

Melissa and her brother Jonathan were adopted by actors Paul Gilbert and Barbara Cowen (Crane), with Melissa being the first to join the family. Melissa was born on 8 May 1964, and Jonathan followed him; he was born three years later, on 28 April 1967, in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Unfortunately, their family faced challenges in 1976 when Paul and Barbara divorced. Tragically, Paul Gilbert passed away the same year. In Melissa's memoir, she revealed that he died by suicide due to persistent pain resulting from injuries sustained during World War II.

Career

The Gilbert siblings embarked on acting careers at a young age. Melissa gained fame as Laura Ingalls Wilder in the TV series Little House on the Prairie, with Jonathan joining as Willie Oleson at 7. They also starred in the 1979 TV film The Miracle Worker.

Although Jonathan stopped acting, Melissa, with her sister Sara, continued in Hollywood. Sara still plays Darlene on The Conners and co-created The Talk. Meanwhile, Melissa pursued roles in TV movies, guest appearances, and even served as president of the Screen Actors Guild from 2001 to 2005.

What happened to Melissa Gilbert and her brother?

Their relationship abruptly ended when he decided to leave Hollywood at 18. Melissa's memoir details her brother's sudden departure from California and the family. In her words, she said the following:

My brother, Jonathan, completely cut himself off from the family. He turned 18 and disappeared. Though he would turn up a couple of times over several years, I have only seen him three times in the last two decades. Surprisingly, I am at peace with it.

Who is Sara Gilbert's brother?

Sara's brother is Jonathan Gilbert. Following his father's death, Paul Gilbert, Sara was born to their mother, Barbara, in her second marriage to Harold Abeles. Surprisingly, Sara adopted the Gilbert family name despite not being legally related to them.

What happened to Willie Oleson?

After turning 18, Willie, known as Jonathan Gilbert in real life, departed from show business and pursued a path in finance. He enrolled at Hamilton College in New York City, earning a Bachelor of Arts.

After graduation, he continued his academic journey at Zicklin School of Business, Baruch College, a research institute under the University of New York, and obtained an MBA in Finance.

Where is Jonathan Gilbert today?

Jonathan Gilbert is a stockbroker in New York City; he started in 2003 after completing business school. He works in prestigious offices connected to the New York Stock Exchange, leading a relatively private life.

Beyond his professional life, Melissa Gilbert's brother has been happily married to actress Keren Gilbert since 31 August 1996. While they have a child born in 2000, he keeps his family life private, not disclosing details about additional children.

Jonathan Gilbert's net worth

Jan's net worth primarily derives from his successful film career and subsequent stock market ventures. Estimates suggest his net worth exceeds $2.4 million. In contrast, his sister Melissa Gilbert has accumulated a net worth of $500,000 through her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Melissa and Jonathan Gilbert were among Hollywood's finest child actors. Although Jonathan shifted away from acting early, his undeniable talent remains noteworthy. Melissa, on the other hand, persisted and left a lasting impact on the industry. The siblings gained fame in their early years, with their contributions making a mark in Hollywood.

