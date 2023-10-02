Tess Curtis White's biography: The personal life of Betty White's mother
Betty White was an American actress and comedian popularly known for her roles in The Proposal, The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Trouble. She was one of the prominent figures in the American showbiz industry, with a career spanning more than seven decades. Discover her details, including the identity of her mother, Tessa Curtis White.
When was Tess Curtis White born? Tess was an American homemaker born on 25 July 1899 in the United States of America. Although she was famous because of her daughter, much was not known about Tess.
Tess' profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Tess Curtis White
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|25 July 1899
|Place of birth
|Chicago, Illinois, USA
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Age at death
|86 years old
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Sexuality
|Heterosexual
|Religion
|Christianity
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Children
|Betty White
Tess Curtis White's age
Tess was born on 25 July 1899 in Chicago, Illinois, to her parents, Nicholas Chachikis and Margaret Curtis Hobbs. Her father was an ice cream maker, while her mother was a homemaker. She died when she was 86 years old.
Tess Curtis White's children
She had one child, a daughter named Betty, who was an American actress and comedian. Betty began her career in the entertainment industry in 1939 by reading commercials for radio and later tried her luck with theatre acting. She was the first woman in the field to work in front of and behind the camera.
Tess Curtis White's movies and TV shows
Tess was never an actress when she was alive. Instead, it was her daughter who was featured in movies and television shows, some of which are as follows:
Movies
- 2010: You Again as Grandma Bunny
- 2009: The Proposal as Grandma Annie
- 2009: Love N' Dancing as Irene
- 2005: The Third Wish as Lettie
- 2003: Bringing Down the House as Mrs. Kline
- 1999: The Story of Us as Lilian Jordan
- 1999: Lake Placid as Delores Bickerman
- 1998: Holy Man as Betty White
- 1998: Hard Rain as Doreen
Television shows
- 2015-2018: Fireside Chat with Esther as Lady Bette
- 2015-2017: Bones as Dr Beth Mayor
- 2017: Young and Hungry as Ms. Wilson
- 2016: Crowded as Sandy
- 2014: The Soul Man as Elka
- 2013: Save Me as God
- 2012: The Client List as Ruth Hudson
How long did Betty White's mother live?
Her mother lived for 86 years, but information about her cause of death and where she took her last breath is unavailable. On the contrary, her daughter died from a stroke and lived for 99 years.
Who are Betty White's parents?
Betty's parents are Christine Tess and Horace Logan White. Her father was an executive in a lighting company and sold radios on the side to make extra cash to support his family.
Details about their relationship and marriage remain a mystery to the internet, given that their popularity resulted from their daughter's fame.
At the time of her death, Tess Curtis White was 86 years old and had one child. Although both mother and daughter are late, the internet has not forgotten about them, especially her daughter Betty, who's left her mark in the entertainment industry.
