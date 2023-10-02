Tess Curtis White's biography: The personal life of Betty White's mother

Betty White was an American actress and comedian popularly known for her roles in The Proposal, The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Trouble. She was one of the prominent figures in the American showbiz industry, with a career spanning more than seven decades. Discover her details, including the identity of her mother, Tessa Curtis White.

Tess' daughter Betty White posing for a photo. Photo: Bettman

Source: Getty Images

When was Tess Curtis White born? Tess was an American homemaker born on 25 July 1899 in the United States of America. Although she was famous because of her daughter, much was not known about Tess.

Tess' profile summary and bio

Full name Tess Curtis White Gender Female Date of birth 25 July 1899 Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Zodiac sign Leo Age at death 86 years old Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Religion Christianity Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Children Betty White

Tess Curtis White's age

Tess was born on 25 July 1899 in Chicago, Illinois, to her parents, Nicholas Chachikis and Margaret Curtis Hobbs. Her father was an ice cream maker, while her mother was a homemaker. She died when she was 86 years old.

Tess Curtis White's children

She had one child, a daughter named Betty, who was an American actress and comedian. Betty began her career in the entertainment industry in 1939 by reading commercials for radio and later tried her luck with theatre acting. She was the first woman in the field to work in front of and behind the camera.

Betty White signs copies of If You Ask Me and Of Course You Won't at Barnes & Noble, 5th Avenue in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

Tess Curtis White's movies and TV shows

Tess was never an actress when she was alive. Instead, it was her daughter who was featured in movies and television shows, some of which are as follows:

Movies

2010: You Again as Grandma Bunny

as Grandma Bunny 2009: The Proposal as Grandma Annie

as Grandma Annie 2009: Love N' Dancing as Irene

as Irene 2005: The Third Wish as Lettie

as Lettie 2003: Bringing Down the House as Mrs. Kline

as Mrs. Kline 1999: The Story of Us as Lilian Jordan

as Lilian Jordan 1999: Lake Placid as Delores Bickerman

as Delores Bickerman 1998: Holy Man as Betty White

as Betty White 1998: Hard Rain as Doreen

Television shows

2015-2018: Fireside Chat with Esther as Lady Bette

as Lady Bette 2015-2017: Bones as Dr Beth Mayor

as Dr Beth Mayor 2017: Young and Hungry as Ms. Wilson

as Ms. Wilson 2016: Crowded as Sandy

as Sandy 2014: The Soul Man as Elka

as Elka 2013: Save Me as God

as God 2012: The Client List as Ruth Hudson

How long did Betty White's mother live?

Her mother lived for 86 years, but information about her cause of death and where she took her last breath is unavailable. On the contrary, her daughter died from a stroke and lived for 99 years.

Who are Betty White's parents?

Betty's parents are Christine Tess and Horace Logan White. Her father was an executive in a lighting company and sold radios on the side to make extra cash to support his family.

Legendary actress Betty White at a portrait session in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bob Riha Jr.

Source: Getty Images

Details about their relationship and marriage remain a mystery to the internet, given that their popularity resulted from their daughter's fame.

At the time of her death, Tess Curtis White was 86 years old and had one child. Although both mother and daughter are late, the internet has not forgotten about them, especially her daughter Betty, who's left her mark in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Olivia Darin's biography: A spitting image of Sandra Dee's granddaughter

Briefly.co.za published an article about Olivia Darin and reports that Olivia Darin took netizens by storm when she shared some posts on her social media platform. Though it is not unnatural for grandchildren to look every inch like someone from their lineage, hers seems too much when compared with her grandmother. Most of her followers describe her as the spitting image of Sandra Dee.

Olivia Darin does not have the fame that her grandmother enjoyed as a model and actress, but she is well on her way there. She is passionate about acting like the older Darin and has had her fair share of modelling gigs with famous fashion brands.

Source: Briefly News