Global site navigation

Tess Curtis White's biography: The personal life of Betty White's mother
Celebrity biographies

Tess Curtis White's biography: The personal life of Betty White's mother

by  Tshepiso Ntombela

Betty White was an American actress and comedian popularly known for her roles in The Proposal, The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Trouble. She was one of the prominent figures in the American showbiz industry, with a career spanning more than seven decades. Discover her details, including the identity of her mother, Tessa Curtis White.

Betty White's Mother
Tess' daughter Betty White posing for a photo. Photo: Bettman
Source: Getty Images

When was Tess Curtis White born? Tess was an American homemaker born on 25 July 1899 in the United States of America. Although she was famous because of her daughter, much was not known about Tess.

Tess' profile summary and bio

Full nameTess Curtis White
GenderFemale
Date of birth25 July 1899
Place of birthChicago, Illinois, USA
Zodiac signLeo
Age at death86 years old
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
SexualityHeterosexual
ReligionChristianity
Eye colourBlue
Hair colourBlonde
ChildrenBetty White

Tess Curtis White's age

Tess was born on 25 July 1899 in Chicago, Illinois, to her parents, Nicholas Chachikis and Margaret Curtis Hobbs. Her father was an ice cream maker, while her mother was a homemaker. She died when she was 86 years old.

Tess Curtis White's children

She had one child, a daughter named Betty, who was an American actress and comedian. Betty began her career in the entertainment industry in 1939 by reading commercials for radio and later tried her luck with theatre acting. She was the first woman in the field to work in front of and behind the camera.

Tess Curtis White's children
Betty White signs copies of If You Ask Me and Of Course You Won't at Barnes & Noble, 5th Avenue in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim
Source: Getty Images

Tess Curtis White's movies and TV shows

Tess was never an actress when she was alive. Instead, it was her daughter who was featured in movies and television shows, some of which are as follows:

Movies

  • 2010: You Again as Grandma Bunny
  • 2009: The Proposal as Grandma Annie
  • 2009: Love N' Dancing as Irene
  • 2005: The Third Wish as Lettie
  • 2003: Bringing Down the House as Mrs. Kline
  • 1999: The Story of Us as Lilian Jordan
  • 1999: Lake Placid as Delores Bickerman
  • 1998: Holy Man as Betty White
  • 1998: Hard Rain as Doreen

Television shows

  • 2015-2018: Fireside Chat with Esther as Lady Bette
  • 2015-2017: Bones as Dr Beth Mayor
  • 2017: Young and Hungry as Ms. Wilson
  • 2016: Crowded as Sandy
  • 2014: The Soul Man as Elka
  • 2013: Save Me as God
  • 2012: The Client List as Ruth Hudson

How long did Betty White's mother live?

Her mother lived for 86 years, but information about her cause of death and where she took her last breath is unavailable. On the contrary, her daughter died from a stroke and lived for 99 years.

Who are Betty White's parents?

Betty's parents are Christine Tess and Horace Logan White. Her father was an executive in a lighting company and sold radios on the side to make extra cash to support his family.

Wo are Betty White's parents?
Legendary actress Betty White at a portrait session in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bob Riha Jr.
Source: Getty Images

Details about their relationship and marriage remain a mystery to the internet, given that their popularity resulted from their daughter's fame.

At the time of her death, Tess Curtis White was 86 years old and had one child. Although both mother and daughter are late, the internet has not forgotten about them, especially her daughter Betty, who's left her mark in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Olivia Darin's biography: A spitting image of Sandra Dee's granddaughter

Briefly.co.za published an article about Olivia Darin and reports that Olivia Darin took netizens by storm when she shared some posts on her social media platform. Though it is not unnatural for grandchildren to look every inch like someone from their lineage, hers seems too much when compared with her grandmother. Most of her followers describe her as the spitting image of Sandra Dee.

Olivia Darin does not have the fame that her grandmother enjoyed as a model and actress, but she is well on her way there. She is passionate about acting like the older Darin and has had her fair share of modelling gigs with famous fashion brands.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel