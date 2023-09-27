Olivia Darin's biography: A spitting image of Sandra Dee's granddaughter

Olivia Darin took netizens by storm when she shared some posts on her social media platform. Though it is not unnatural for grandchildren to look every inch like someone from their lineage, hers seems too much when compared with her grandmother. Most of her followers describe her as the spitting image of Sandra Dee.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Actress Olivia Thirlby at the Los Angeles Special Screening of Just Before I Go at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Olivia Darin does not have the fame that her grandmother enjoyed as a model and actress, but she is well on her way there. She is passionate about acting like the older Darin and has had her fair share of modelling gigs with famous fashion brands.

Olivia Darin's profile and bio

Full name Olivia Rae Darin Nickname Sandra Dee's granddaughter Gender Female Date of birth 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Mother Audrey Tannenbaum Father Dodd Mitchell Cassotto Siblings Alexa Darin Marital status Single Profession Actress, model

Background information

Olivia Darin's age is allegedly 22 years old. She has an older sister, Alexa, who is a writer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Olivia Darin's career

Sandra Dee's granddaughter is more of a model, though she has yet to have a clear career path. She once stated during interviews that she looks forward to stepping into her grandmother's acting and modelling shoes. She has posed for Chrome Heart, a US-based fashion company.

She is also popular on Instagram, with several enthusiastic followers gushing over her posts and declaring how much she looks like her late grandmother. It is yet to be known if she will convert this followership into a career as a social media and Instagram influencer.

L-R: Alexa, Dodd, and Olivia Darin accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award for the late Bobby Darren at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Special Merit Awards and Nominee Reception. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Olivia Darin's parents

Her father is Dodd Mitchell Cassotto, while Audrey Tannenbaum is her mother. The couple married on 5 June 1993, and their over three-decade marriage continues till date. The union is blessed with two daughters.

Olivia's father was born on 16 December 1961. His parents were famous musician Bobby Darin and actress Sandra Dee. He wrote a biography of his parent's love life and has been fortunate enough to receive some posthumous awards on behalf of his father. His wife has worked behind the scenes in movie production.

Olivia Darin's grandparents

Her paternal grandparents, Bobby Darin, born Walden Robert Cassotto, and Sandra Dee, born Alexandra Zuck, thrived in the entertainment industry while that era lasted.

Sandra Dee and Bobby Darin's marriage lasted only seven years; they married in 1960 and finalised their divorce in 1967. While their union endured, they had a son, Dodd Mitchell Cassotto.

Who is Sandra Dee?

Sandra Dee was an American actress born in 1942 in New Jersey. Her mother's determination led the shy teenager into modelling at a young age, and by 14, she was starring in films. Movies like Gidget and A Summer Place catapulted her to teenage heartthrob status in the late '50s.

Sandra Dee received the Female Vocalist of the Year Award in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

In 1960, she married Bobby Darin, but her career slowed as the '60s progressed. Despite a quieter career, the 1978 musical Grease made her famous among the younger generation. Sandra battled health issues, including throat cancer and kidney failure, and passed away in 2005.

Did Sandra Dee have grandchildren?

The late actress has two granddaughters, Alexa and Olivia Darin, courtesy of her only son's marriage to Audrey Tannenbaum.

Of the two, Olivia has been praised for having most of her grandmother's physical features. But then, she did not see much of Sandra because she was about four years old when the late model passed away.

Olivia Darin may not have had the chance to have deep conversations with her grandmother, whom she looks so much like. However, she is inspired by the late actress' success in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Xavier Zechariah Wade: All about Dwyane Wade's youngest son

Briefly shared details about Dwyane Wade's youngest son, Xavier Zechariah Wade. Although he does not stay with his father, he receives as much love as his other siblings, who live under his father's roof.

Zechariah was born out of wedlock but is still part of a diverse and loving family. As a result, he stays with his mother, who has full custody because his father is legally married to another woman. His mother, a reality television star, had been friends with his father for several years before they became romantic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News