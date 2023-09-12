Daniel Wayne Smith's cause of death: Here is the untold story

Model and TV personality Anna Nicole Smith's life was plagued with tragedy, finally ending with her tragic demise. However, Anna Nicole Smith’s death was not the only tragedy in the family. Her son, Daniel Wayne Smith, also passed away in heartbreaking circumstances. What happened to Daniel Wayne Smith?

Anna Nicole Smith and her son Daniel attended LA Federal court in the 90s to try and gain control of part of her late husband's estate, billionaire J. Howard Marshall. Picture: Dan Callister

Since Anna was plagued by substance dependency, many wonder whether that issue ran in the family and was the cause of Daniel's death. Substances were involved, but not in a dependent capacity. Here is his profile summary before going into details regarding his death and other personal information.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Daniel Wayne Smith Date of birth 22 January 1986 Age 20 years old at the time of passing (2006) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Mexia, Texas, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Height 180 cm Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Billy Wayne Smith and Anna Nicole Smith Siblings One sister (Dannielynn Birkhead) Profession Actor Education Los Angeles Valley College Native language English Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million

Daniel tragically died just three days after his half-sister Dannielynn was born. Just a few months later, his mother, Anna, passed away on 8 February 2007. Anna's death was due to accidental substance overuse, with various prescription medications in her system.

What happened to Anna Nicole Smith's children?

Daniel Wayne Smith’s siblings included just one sister, Dannielynn Birkhead. Daniel tragically passed away in 2006 when Dannielynn was just a few days old. Today, Dannielynn is a thriving 16-year-old who accompanies her acknowledged father, Larry Birkhead, to various public events.

What happened to Anna Nicole Smith's son, Daniel?

On 10 September 2006, Daniel unfortunately passed away in the Nassau region of The Bahamas. The family was in The Bahamas then, with Anna giving birth to her daughter Dannielynn there.

Daniel arrived in Nassau to visit his mother and newborn sister in the hospital when the tragedy occurred. Daniel Wayne Smith’s funeral was held on 19 October 2006, and he was laid to rest during a small ceremony held in The Bahamas.

The family attended the memorial service for Anna’s late husband, J. Howard Marshall, who died at age 90. The memorial took place on 8 August 1995 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Greg Smith

How did Daniel Wayne Smith pass?

Daniel Wayne Smith’s cause of death was due to substance misuse. It is important to note that his death was deemed accidental by a jury, with independent toxicologist Dr Cyril Wecht stating that a negative interaction between the antidepressants Zoloft and Lexapro along with methadone proved to be fatal.

How old was Daniel Wayne Smith?

Daniel Wayne Smith’s age was 20 when he died. He was born on 22 January 1986, and his zodiac sign was Aquarius.

Daniel Wayne Smith’s height

According to IMDb and other sources, Daniel stood at 183 cm. His mother, Anna, was reported to be of the same height.

Anna and Daniel posed for cameras at the The Award Show 4 Gamers held on 31 July 2004 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Daniel Wayne Smith’s parents

Daniel's mother, Anna Nicole Smith, was a famous Playboy model and media personality. Daniel Wayne Smith’s dad is Billy Wayne Smith, Anna's first husband. It is not believed that Daniel's father remained in his life after Anna left him, as he struggled with issues of control and substance abuse.

Daniel Wayne Smith’s net worth

The most widely reported value for the late celebrity child is allegedly between $1 million and $5 million.

Daniel Wayne Smith's life was short and marred with tragedy. But, his family upheld his life and legacy, and even though Anna died shortly after him, she cherished and celebrated his life right until the end of her own life.

