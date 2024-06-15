Global site navigation

Gabriel Macht's net worth today: How rich is the Suits actor?
Gabriel Macht's net worth today: How rich is the Suits actor?

by  Alice Wabwile 5 min read

Gabriel Macht is a renowned American actor with a career spanning four decades. He has appeared in several films and TV shows but is best known for his critically acclaimed performance as the sharp-witted attorney Harvey Specter in Suits. This article highlights Gabriel Macht's net worth today.

How much is Harvey Specter worth?
Gabriel Macht during the premiere of Netflix's Bloodline Season 3 (L) and the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation in New York (R). Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Michael Tullberg (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Gabriel wanted to be an actor from an early age after watching his father, actor Stephen Macht, on set. He made his first on-screen appearance at age eight and has since made his mark as one of Hollywood's most talented actors.

Gabriel Macht's profile summary

Full nameGabriel Swann Macht
Date of birthJanuary 22, 1972
Age52 years old in 2024
Birth signAquarius
Place of birthThe Bronx, New York City, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAshkenazi Jewish
Height6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm)
Eye colourDark brown
GenderMale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusMarried
WifeAustralian actress Jacinda Barrett (Since 2004)
ChildrenTwo; Daughter Satine and son Luca
ParentsActor Stephen Macht (father), Suzzane Victoria Pulier (mother)
SiblingsThree; Singer Jesse Macht, Ari Serbin, Julie
EducationCarnegie Mellon University (BFA), Beverly Hills High School
ProfessionActor, producer
Years active1980 to date
Social mediaInstagramX (Twitter)

What is Gabriel Macht's net worth in 2024?

The Suits star is estimated to be worth $8 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has been in the acting industry since 1980.

What is Harvey Specter's salary?

Gabriel Macht's Suits salary was reportedly around $60,000 per episode when the show started in 2011. The amount was increased to approximately $175,000 per episode as the show gained popularity. 

How much money did Gabriel Macht make from Suits?

Gabriel Macht's Suits earnings throughout the nine seasons are estimated to be approximately $20 million. The amount consists of his salary and other bonuses.

Gabriel Macht's facts
Top 5 facts about Suits actor Gabriel Macht. Photo: Monica Schipper on Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Gabriel Macht's acting career

Gabriel Macht began his acting journey at the tender age of eight, earning a nomination for a Best Young Motion Picture Actor Award for his role in Why Would I Lie? (1980). After a brief hiatus, he returned to acting as an adult with roles in films, TV, and theatre. 

His notable film roles include Love & Other Drugs, The Spirit, Archangel, and The Good Shepherd. On television, Macht had guest-starring roles on popular shows like Sx and the City and Spin City.  

He was a regular on Steven Spielberg's supernatural NBC drama, The Others, and portrayed William Holden in ABC's The Audrey Hepburn Story. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Harvey Specter in the USA Network series Suits (2011–2019), which ran for nine seasons.

Gabriel Macht on the Suits set
Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen in a Suits scene during episode 910, 'One Last Co'. Photo: Shane Mahood/USA Network
Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Macht's movies and TV shows

ProjectYearRole
Pearson2019Harvey Spector
Suits2011-2019Harvey Spector
Breaking at the Edge2013Detective Williams
A Bag of Hammers2011Wyatt
SWAT: Firefight2011Sergeant Paul Cutler
Love & Other Drugs2010Trey Hannigan
One Way to Valhalla2009Bo Durant
Whiteout2009Robert Pryce
Middle Men2009Buck Dolby
The Spirit2008Denny Colt/The Spirit
Because I Said So2007Johnny Dresden
The Good Shepherd2006John Russell Jr.
Archangel2005R.J. O'Brien
A Love Song for Bobby Long2004Lawson Pines
Grand Theft Parsons2003Gram Parsons
The Recruit2003CIA Agent Zack
Bad Company2002CIA Agent Seale
Behind Enemy Lines2001Jeremy 'Smoke' Stackhouse
American Outlaws2001Frank James
The Others2001Dr. Mark Gabriel
The Audrey Hepburn Story2000William Holden
Simply Irresistible1999Charlie
Wasteland1999Luke
Sex and the City1998Barkley
The Adventures of Sebastian Cole1998Troy
The Object of My Affection1998Steve Casillo
Spin City1997The Naked Guy
Beverly Hills, 902101991Tal Weaver
Why Would I Lie?1980Jorge

Why did Gabriel Macht quit acting?

Macht has not announced his retirement from acting, although he has not been on any projects since Suits ended in 2019. In his previous interview with TV Insider, he revealed his plans to spend more time with his wife, Jacinda Barrett and their two children, daughter Satine and son Luca. 

I have a real sense of freedom having now finished (Suits). And I'm happy. I feel I've put some creative good into the world, and now I want to put some creative heart, more focus and energy into (being with) my wife and my family. And explore some other interests that I might have. You know, I think when you're in Harvey's head for so long, you sort of split in some ways. And so I'm looking forward to being in Gabriel's mind.
Gabriel Macht on the Suits set
Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in a Suits scene during episode 816, 'Harvey'. Photo: Shane Mahood/USA Network
Source: Getty Images

What is Gabriel Macht doing now? 

Gabriel has been involved in various projects since taking a break from acting. In February 2024, he appeared in a T-Mobile commercial alongside Suits co-star Patrick J Adams.  

The actor is also learning a new language on Duolingo. In June 2024, he took to Instagram to inform his fans about his 365-day streak progress and captioned the post

Just another day in #class #duolingo 

In January 2024, he reunited with his Suits co-stars Patrick, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty at the 81st Annual Golden Globes Awards. The four actors went on stage to present the award for Best TV Drama. The reunion came after the successful resurgence of the show on Netflix in June 2023.

Suits cast at the Golden Globes
Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Gabriel Macht (L-R) during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton. Photo: Steve Granitz
Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Macht's house

The Suits star and his wife, Australian actress Jacinda Barrett, have properties in Los Angeles and Australia. They own a four-bedroom beachfront property in Noosa, Queensland, Australia, that they purchased for around $750,000. 

The couple previously lived in a 1931 Spanish-style mansion in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. They purchased the three-bedroom, 2,707-square-foot house in 2002 for $849,000. They listed it in February 2015 for $1.998 million and sold it a month later for $2.1 million.

Gabriel Macht's wife, Jacinda Barrett
Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett during the amfAR Gala Cannes dinner at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Anthony Ghnassia
Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Macht's net worth today is mainly attributed to his successful acting career. He has not revealed how long he will be on a break, but his fans are ready for his next performance. 

