Gabriel Macht's net worth today: How rich is the Suits actor?
Gabriel Macht is a renowned American actor with a career spanning four decades. He has appeared in several films and TV shows but is best known for his critically acclaimed performance as the sharp-witted attorney Harvey Specter in Suits. This article highlights Gabriel Macht's net worth today.
- Gabriel Macht's profile summary
- What is Gabriel Macht's net worth in 2024?
- Gabriel Macht's acting career
- What is Gabriel Macht doing now?
- Gabriel Macht's house
Gabriel wanted to be an actor from an early age after watching his father, actor Stephen Macht, on set. He made his first on-screen appearance at age eight and has since made his mark as one of Hollywood's most talented actors.
Gabriel Macht's profile summary
|Full name
|Gabriel Swann Macht
|Date of birth
|January 22, 1972
|Age
|52 years old in 2024
|Birth sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|The Bronx, New York City, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Ashkenazi Jewish
|Height
|6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm)
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Australian actress Jacinda Barrett (Since 2004)
|Children
|Two; Daughter Satine and son Luca
|Parents
|Actor Stephen Macht (father), Suzzane Victoria Pulier (mother)
|Siblings
|Three; Singer Jesse Macht, Ari Serbin, Julie
|Education
|Carnegie Mellon University (BFA), Beverly Hills High School
|Profession
|Actor, producer
|Years active
|1980 to date
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)
What is Gabriel Macht's net worth in 2024?
The Suits star is estimated to be worth $8 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has been in the acting industry since 1980.
What is Harvey Specter's salary?
Gabriel Macht's Suits salary was reportedly around $60,000 per episode when the show started in 2011. The amount was increased to approximately $175,000 per episode as the show gained popularity.
How much money did Gabriel Macht make from Suits?
Gabriel Macht's Suits earnings throughout the nine seasons are estimated to be approximately $20 million. The amount consists of his salary and other bonuses.
Gabriel Macht's acting career
Gabriel Macht began his acting journey at the tender age of eight, earning a nomination for a Best Young Motion Picture Actor Award for his role in Why Would I Lie? (1980). After a brief hiatus, he returned to acting as an adult with roles in films, TV, and theatre.
His notable film roles include Love & Other Drugs, The Spirit, Archangel, and The Good Shepherd. On television, Macht had guest-starring roles on popular shows like Sx and the City and Spin City.
He was a regular on Steven Spielberg's supernatural NBC drama, The Others, and portrayed William Holden in ABC's The Audrey Hepburn Story. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Harvey Specter in the USA Network series Suits (2011–2019), which ran for nine seasons.
Gabriel Macht's movies and TV shows
|Project
|Year
|Role
|Pearson
|2019
|Harvey Spector
|Suits
|2011-2019
|Harvey Spector
|Breaking at the Edge
|2013
|Detective Williams
|A Bag of Hammers
|2011
|Wyatt
|SWAT: Firefight
|2011
|Sergeant Paul Cutler
|Love & Other Drugs
|2010
|Trey Hannigan
|One Way to Valhalla
|2009
|Bo Durant
|Whiteout
|2009
|Robert Pryce
|Middle Men
|2009
|Buck Dolby
|The Spirit
|2008
|Denny Colt/The Spirit
|Because I Said So
|2007
|Johnny Dresden
|The Good Shepherd
|2006
|John Russell Jr.
|Archangel
|2005
|R.J. O'Brien
|A Love Song for Bobby Long
|2004
|Lawson Pines
|Grand Theft Parsons
|2003
|Gram Parsons
|The Recruit
|2003
|CIA Agent Zack
|Bad Company
|2002
|CIA Agent Seale
|Behind Enemy Lines
|2001
|Jeremy 'Smoke' Stackhouse
|American Outlaws
|2001
|Frank James
|The Others
|2001
|Dr. Mark Gabriel
|The Audrey Hepburn Story
|2000
|William Holden
|Simply Irresistible
|1999
|Charlie
|Wasteland
|1999
|Luke
|Sex and the City
|1998
|Barkley
|The Adventures of Sebastian Cole
|1998
|Troy
|The Object of My Affection
|1998
|Steve Casillo
|Spin City
|1997
|The Naked Guy
|Beverly Hills, 90210
|1991
|Tal Weaver
|Why Would I Lie?
|1980
|Jorge
Why did Gabriel Macht quit acting?
Macht has not announced his retirement from acting, although he has not been on any projects since Suits ended in 2019. In his previous interview with TV Insider, he revealed his plans to spend more time with his wife, Jacinda Barrett and their two children, daughter Satine and son Luca.
I have a real sense of freedom having now finished (Suits). And I'm happy. I feel I've put some creative good into the world, and now I want to put some creative heart, more focus and energy into (being with) my wife and my family. And explore some other interests that I might have. You know, I think when you're in Harvey's head for so long, you sort of split in some ways. And so I'm looking forward to being in Gabriel's mind.
What is Gabriel Macht doing now?
Gabriel has been involved in various projects since taking a break from acting. In February 2024, he appeared in a T-Mobile commercial alongside Suits co-star Patrick J Adams.
The actor is also learning a new language on Duolingo. In June 2024, he took to Instagram to inform his fans about his 365-day streak progress and captioned the post,
Just another day in #class #duolingo
In January 2024, he reunited with his Suits co-stars Patrick, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty at the 81st Annual Golden Globes Awards. The four actors went on stage to present the award for Best TV Drama. The reunion came after the successful resurgence of the show on Netflix in June 2023.
Gabriel Macht's house
The Suits star and his wife, Australian actress Jacinda Barrett, have properties in Los Angeles and Australia. They own a four-bedroom beachfront property in Noosa, Queensland, Australia, that they purchased for around $750,000.
The couple previously lived in a 1931 Spanish-style mansion in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. They purchased the three-bedroom, 2,707-square-foot house in 2002 for $849,000. They listed it in February 2015 for $1.998 million and sold it a month later for $2.1 million.
Gabriel Macht's net worth today is mainly attributed to his successful acting career. He has not revealed how long he will be on a break, but his fans are ready for his next performance.
