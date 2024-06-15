Gabriel Macht's net worth today: How rich is the Suits actor?

Gabriel Macht is a renowned American actor with a career spanning four decades. He has appeared in several films and TV shows but is best known for his critically acclaimed performance as the sharp-witted attorney Harvey Specter in Suits. This article highlights Gabriel Macht's net worth today.

Gabriel Macht during the premiere of Netflix's Bloodline Season 3 (L) and the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation in New York (R). Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel wanted to be an actor from an early age after watching his father, actor Stephen Macht, on set. He made his first on-screen appearance at age eight and has since made his mark as one of Hollywood's most talented actors.

Gabriel Macht's profile summary

Full name Gabriel Swann Macht Date of birth January 22, 1972 Age 52 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth The Bronx, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Height 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) Eye colour Dark brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Australian actress Jacinda Barrett (Since 2004) Children Two; Daughter Satine and son Luca Parents Actor Stephen Macht (father), Suzzane Victoria Pulier (mother) Siblings Three; Singer Jesse Macht, Ari Serbin, Julie Education Carnegie Mellon University (BFA), Beverly Hills High School Profession Actor, producer Years active 1980 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

What is Gabriel Macht's net worth in 2024?

The Suits star is estimated to be worth $8 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has been in the acting industry since 1980.

What is Harvey Specter's salary?

Gabriel Macht's Suits salary was reportedly around $60,000 per episode when the show started in 2011. The amount was increased to approximately $175,000 per episode as the show gained popularity.

How much money did Gabriel Macht make from Suits?

Gabriel Macht's Suits earnings throughout the nine seasons are estimated to be approximately $20 million. The amount consists of his salary and other bonuses.

Top 5 facts about Suits actor Gabriel Macht. Photo: Monica Schipper on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Gabriel Macht's acting career

Gabriel Macht began his acting journey at the tender age of eight, earning a nomination for a Best Young Motion Picture Actor Award for his role in Why Would I Lie? (1980). After a brief hiatus, he returned to acting as an adult with roles in films, TV, and theatre.

His notable film roles include Love & Other Drugs, The Spirit, Archangel, and The Good Shepherd. On television, Macht had guest-starring roles on popular shows like Sx and the City and Spin City.

He was a regular on Steven Spielberg's supernatural NBC drama, The Others, and portrayed William Holden in ABC's The Audrey Hepburn Story. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Harvey Specter in the USA Network series Suits (2011–2019), which ran for nine seasons.

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen in a Suits scene during episode 910, 'One Last Co'. Photo: Shane Mahood/USA Network

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Macht's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Pearson 2019 Harvey Spector Suits 2011-2019 Harvey Spector Breaking at the Edge 2013 Detective Williams A Bag of Hammers 2011 Wyatt SWAT: Firefight 2011 Sergeant Paul Cutler Love & Other Drugs 2010 Trey Hannigan One Way to Valhalla 2009 Bo Durant Whiteout 2009 Robert Pryce Middle Men 2009 Buck Dolby The Spirit 2008 Denny Colt/The Spirit Because I Said So 2007 Johnny Dresden The Good Shepherd 2006 John Russell Jr. Archangel 2005 R.J. O'Brien A Love Song for Bobby Long 2004 Lawson Pines Grand Theft Parsons 2003 Gram Parsons The Recruit 2003 CIA Agent Zack Bad Company 2002 CIA Agent Seale Behind Enemy Lines 2001 Jeremy 'Smoke' Stackhouse American Outlaws 2001 Frank James The Others 2001 Dr. Mark Gabriel The Audrey Hepburn Story 2000 William Holden Simply Irresistible 1999 Charlie Wasteland 1999 Luke Sex and the City 1998 Barkley The Adventures of Sebastian Cole 1998 Troy The Object of My Affection 1998 Steve Casillo Spin City 1997 The Naked Guy Beverly Hills, 90210 1991 Tal Weaver Why Would I Lie? 1980 Jorge

Why did Gabriel Macht quit acting?

Macht has not announced his retirement from acting, although he has not been on any projects since Suits ended in 2019. In his previous interview with TV Insider, he revealed his plans to spend more time with his wife, Jacinda Barrett and their two children, daughter Satine and son Luca.

I have a real sense of freedom having now finished (Suits). And I'm happy. I feel I've put some creative good into the world, and now I want to put some creative heart, more focus and energy into (being with) my wife and my family. And explore some other interests that I might have. You know, I think when you're in Harvey's head for so long, you sort of split in some ways. And so I'm looking forward to being in Gabriel's mind.

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in a Suits scene during episode 816, 'Harvey'. Photo: Shane Mahood/USA Network

Source: Getty Images

What is Gabriel Macht doing now?

Gabriel has been involved in various projects since taking a break from acting. In February 2024, he appeared in a T-Mobile commercial alongside Suits co-star Patrick J Adams.

The actor is also learning a new language on Duolingo. In June 2024, he took to Instagram to inform his fans about his 365-day streak progress and captioned the post,

Just another day in #class #duolingo

In January 2024, he reunited with his Suits co-stars Patrick, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty at the 81st Annual Golden Globes Awards. The four actors went on stage to present the award for Best TV Drama. The reunion came after the successful resurgence of the show on Netflix in June 2023.

Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Gabriel Macht (L-R) during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Macht's house

The Suits star and his wife, Australian actress Jacinda Barrett, have properties in Los Angeles and Australia. They own a four-bedroom beachfront property in Noosa, Queensland, Australia, that they purchased for around $750,000.

The couple previously lived in a 1931 Spanish-style mansion in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. They purchased the three-bedroom, 2,707-square-foot house in 2002 for $849,000. They listed it in February 2015 for $1.998 million and sold it a month later for $2.1 million.

Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett during the amfAR Gala Cannes dinner at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Anthony Ghnassia

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Macht's net worth today is mainly attributed to his successful acting career. He has not revealed how long he will be on a break, but his fans are ready for his next performance.

