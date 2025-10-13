Kathy Bates' husband was Tony Campisi, an actor known for Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999). They dated for over a decade and were married for six years, from 1991 to 1997.

Kathy Bates' profile summary

Exploring Kathy Bates' husband and love life

The Matlock star is not married, and there are no public reports of her spouse. However, she was married to Tony Campisi from 1991 to 1997, having dated for close to 14 years.

In a December 2024 interview on the MeSsy podcast, Kathy discussed how being single influenced her decision not to undergo reconstructive surgery. This is after undergoing a double mastectomy in 2012 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She revealed,

You know, I wasn’t in a relationship, I was older and I didn’t think I would be in a relationship, and it’s always kind of like, why do I have to?

Cause of Kathy Bates and Tony Campisi's divorce

Kathy Bates and Tony Campisi divorced primarily due to the strains caused by their demanding acting careers. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Tony revealed how Kathy winning an Academy Award changed the dynamics of their relationship. He said,

Since the (Academy) Award, everything’s been thrown into a new gear. Her feet are on the ground, her head is screwed on straight. Remember, this came after a lot of hard work.

Besides affecting her marriage, Kathy Bates' Oscar-winning role as Annie Wilkes in the 1990 film Misery had an impact on her dating life. At the 2024 Emmy Awards, Bates humorously admitted the difficulties she faced in finding a partner after portraying such a terrifying character. She said,

Do you know how hard it was to get a date after Misery?

Did Kathy Bates have children?

Kathy Bates has no biological children. However, she has a close relationship with her niece, Linda, who reportedly convinced her to accept her role in The Waterboy. Kathy revealed,

She said, ‘You have to do this. You have to do this. And so I said yes. And I have to say, it’s one of my favorite all-time experiences.

A look at Kathleen Bates' career

Kathy Bates is a talented actress whose career spans over five decades, marked by numerous awards and nominations. These include the Critics' Choice Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Blockbuster Entertainment Awards.

However, her successful career has not been without challenges. When she relocated to New York in 1970 to pursue a career in acting, agencies were reluctant to cast her. She revealed,

I was never pretty enough for the roles that other young women were being cast in. The roles I was lucky enough to get were real stretches for me: usually a character who was older, or a little weird, or whatever. And it was hard, not just for the lack of work but because you have to face up to how people are looking at you.

Movies and TV shows

Kathy made her breakthrough with the 1990 psychological thriller Misery, earning her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Throughout her career, she has appeared in over 130 films and TV shows. These include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2024–2025 Matlock Madeline Matlock 2024 Summer Camp Ginny Moon 2023 The Miracle Club Eileen Dunne 2020 Home Bernadette Hacks 2019 The Highwaymen Ma Ferguson 2002 My Sister's Keeper Christine Chapman 1997 Titanic Molly Brown

Since her internationally acclaimed role in Misery, Kathy has often been regarded as one of America's most respected actresses. She has also produced and directed multiple films.

Is Kathy Bates using Ozempic?

Kathy Bates has been using Ozempic as part of her weight loss journey. She lost about 100 pounds, with the last 15 to 20 pounds achieved after taking Ozempic.

In an interview with Variety magazine, Bates emphasises that most of her weight loss came from years of hard work and lifestyle changes. This follows her diagnosis with type 2 diabetes in 2017. She revealed,

It was the Ozempic! It took me years to do this. I got this diagnosis about diabetes — my father died of it; his mother died of it; one of my sisters is in peril. When they said ’diabetes,’ I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, to lose the weight. And then when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off.

Exploring Kathy Bates' age and early life

Kathleen Doyle Bates, 77 years as of 2025, was born in Memphis, Tennessee, United States, on June 28, 1948. Her father, Langdon Doyle Bates, was a mechanical engineer, while her mother, Bertye Kathleen, was a homemaker. She grew up alongside her two older sisters, Patricia and Mary Bates.

Kathy attended White Station High School, where she developed her interest in acting through high school plays. She later pursued a career in theatre at Southern Methodist University, graduating in 1969.

A look at Kathy Bates' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kathy has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Her fortune primarily stems from her over five-decade career in the entertainment industry.

Trivia

She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 20, 2016.

Bates was the first woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress in a horror/thriller film for her role as Annie Wilkes in Misery (1990).

Final word

No one holds the status of Kathy Bates' husband. However, she was married to Tony Campisi from 1991 to 1997. Their union faced irreconcilable differences, primarily due to their demanding careers and the challenges they presented.

