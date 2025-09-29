What happened to Macklemore? From chart-topping hits to today

Macklemore has been on a journey of self-discovery and artistic evolution. He went into rehab for drug addiction in 2008 and struggled with cycles of relapse and sobriety until 2020. He once told Hunger Magazine:

It is known that my telling my story honestly might be the thing that saves someone else’s life today. That’s more important to me than trying to save face.

Macklemore on stage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 19, 2025 (L) and (R). Photo: Kristy Sparow (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Macklemore sought drug addiction treatment in 2008 and went into relapse in 2011, 2014, 2019, and 2020.

and went into He is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and a supporter of LGBT rights.

and a supporter of LGBT rights. Macklemore and Lewis's single Thrift Shop (featuring Wanz) and Can't Hold Us peaked at number one on the Hot 100 chart.

Profile summary

Full name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty Nickname Macklemore and Professor Macklemore Gender Male Date of birth 19 June 1983 Age 42 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Seattle, Washington, USA Current residence Seattle, Washington, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Weight 74 kilograms (163 lbs) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Julie Schott Father Bill Haggerty Siblings 1 Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Wife Tricia Davis Children 3 School Garfield High School and Nathan Hale High School University/college College of Santa Fe and Evergreen State College Profession Rapper, singer, and songwriter Net worth $25 million Social media Instagram

What happened to Macklemore?

Before his fame, he had been abusing drugs since his teenage years. He started writing songs, but relied on drugs for inspiration.

In 2008, after persuasion from his dad, he checked into a rehabilitation centre for drug and alcohol addiction. In an interview with Today in June 2022, he said:

I first took a drink of alcohol when I was 14 years old. I stole it from my parents’ liquor cabinet, which was above the refrigerator. I was living to get high. I was drinking excessively and smoking a ton.

Facts about Macklemore. Photo: Didier Messens on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

He became famous after collaborating with producer Ryan Lewis

Macklemore and music producer Ryan Lewis met in 2006 but did not formalise their partnership until 2009, after he came out of rehab. Singles like Irish Celebration and Stay At Home Dad paved the way for their breakthrough album, The Heist, in 2012.

The album debuted at number 2 on the US Billboard 200, selling over 78,000 copies. It featured hits like Thrift Shop and Can't Hold Us. The duo won four Grammy Awards in 2014.

It also led to a world tour and performances at major festivals like Bumbershoot, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo. They parted ways in 2017 but later collaborated in 2021.

He backed Obama's pitch against opioids

In 2016, Macklemore partnered with President Barack Obama to raise awareness about opioid addiction. He drew from his personal struggles with substance abuse and the loss of a friend to overdose. Macklemore shared on The Obama White House:

I know recovery isn't easy or quick, but along with the 12-step program, treatment has saved my life.

Macklemore on stage during a concert at day 2 of Lollapalooza Berlin 2023 at Olympiapark on September 10, 2023. Photo: Gina Wetzler/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

Macklemore’s 2020 relapse nearly turned fatal

The rapper relapsed in 2011 and 2014 after his rehab in 2008. He later experienced a near-fatal relapse in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to hospitalisation.

After this relapse, he returned to recovery, crediting his family and music as motivation. In 2022, he posted a TikTok video and wrote:

I relapsed during the first summer of COVID. Today I have 694 days clean.

Macklemore has not retired from music

Since his last relapse in 2020, the fast rapper has remained active in music. He released a new album titled Ben in March 2023 and singles like HIND'S HALL 2 in October 2024.

What is Macklemore doing right now?

Aside from music, Macklemore now ventures into activism, charity, and business. Here is an overview of his activities since 2017:

He advocates for social justice and charitable causes

Macklemore uses his platform to raise awareness about various issues. He has been outspoken about his disapproval of Donald Trump's policies and even attended the 2017 Women’s March on Washington.

His song Same Love became an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community, while Hind's Hall advocates for Palestinian rights, with proceeds going to UNRWA.

Macklemore and Tricia Davis at the Beats Music Official Launch Party at Belasco Theatre on January 24, 2014. Photo: David A. Walega

Source: Getty Images

Macklemore faced backlash for a controversial statement

Macklemore sparked controversy by speaking against America at a pro-Palestinian charity event in September 2024. It was a critique against the US government's support for Israel's actions in Gaza, which he called genocide.

This led to his removal from the Neon City Festival and scrutiny of his ties with Seattle sports teams. He later clarified his statement and apologised via Instagram.

Macklemore works with CLEAN Cause

He joined CLEAN Cause as creative director and investor in January 2022. CLEAN Cause donates 50% of its net profits to fund sober living scholarships, having granted over 2,823 scholarships worth $1.4 million, as per Globe News Wire.

The rapper is a dedicated fan of Seattle sports teams

Macklemore has been involved with the Seattle Sounders FC as part-owner since 2019, alongside Russell Wilson and Drew Carey. He also joined the ownership group of the Seattle Kraken NHL team in 2022.

American rapper Macklemore on stage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 19, 2025. Photo: Kristy Sparow

Source: Getty Images

His net worth places him among multimillionaires

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Macklemore's net worth is $25 million. He owns assets, houses, and cars worth millions.

Frequently asked questions

Does Macklemore still make music? He still makes music.

He still makes music. Is Macklemore alive? The wealthy rapper is alive and active.

The wealthy rapper is alive and active. Who is Macklemore's wife? He is married to Tricia Davis and has three kids.

Conclusion

What happened to Macklemore did not stop him from pursuing his career and goals. Though he struggled with addiction in the past, he now uses his experience to inspire and teach others.

