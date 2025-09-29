What happened to Macklemore? From chart-topping hits to today
Macklemore has been on a journey of self-discovery and artistic evolution. He went into rehab for drug addiction in 2008 and struggled with cycles of relapse and sobriety until 2020. He once told Hunger Magazine:
It is known that my telling my story honestly might be the thing that saves someone else’s life today. That’s more important to me than trying to save face.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- What happened to Macklemore?
- He became famous after collaborating with producer Ryan Lewis
- Macklemore has not retired from music
- What is Macklemore doing right now?
- His net worth places him among multimillionaires
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Macklemore sought drug addiction treatment in 2008 and went into relapse in 2011, 2014, 2019, and 2020.
- He is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and a supporter of LGBT rights.
- Macklemore and Lewis's single Thrift Shop (featuring Wanz) and Can't Hold Us peaked at number one on the Hot 100 chart.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Benjamin Hammond Haggerty
|Nickname
|Macklemore and Professor Macklemore
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|19 June 1983
|Age
|42 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Seattle, Washington, USA
|Current residence
|Seattle, Washington, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Weight
|74 kilograms (163 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Light brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Mother
|Julie Schott
|Father
|Bill Haggerty
|Siblings
|1
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Tricia Davis
|Children
|3
|School
|Garfield High School and Nathan Hale High School
|University/college
|College of Santa Fe and Evergreen State College
|Profession
|Rapper, singer, and songwriter
|Net worth
|$25 million
|Social media
What happened to Macklemore?
Before his fame, he had been abusing drugs since his teenage years. He started writing songs, but relied on drugs for inspiration.
In 2008, after persuasion from his dad, he checked into a rehabilitation centre for drug and alcohol addiction. In an interview with Today in June 2022, he said:
I first took a drink of alcohol when I was 14 years old. I stole it from my parents’ liquor cabinet, which was above the refrigerator. I was living to get high. I was drinking excessively and smoking a ton.
He became famous after collaborating with producer Ryan Lewis
Macklemore and music producer Ryan Lewis met in 2006 but did not formalise their partnership until 2009, after he came out of rehab. Singles like Irish Celebration and Stay At Home Dad paved the way for their breakthrough album, The Heist, in 2012.
The album debuted at number 2 on the US Billboard 200, selling over 78,000 copies. It featured hits like Thrift Shop and Can't Hold Us. The duo won four Grammy Awards in 2014.
It also led to a world tour and performances at major festivals like Bumbershoot, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo. They parted ways in 2017 but later collaborated in 2021.
He backed Obama's pitch against opioids
In 2016, Macklemore partnered with President Barack Obama to raise awareness about opioid addiction. He drew from his personal struggles with substance abuse and the loss of a friend to overdose. Macklemore shared on The Obama White House:
I know recovery isn't easy or quick, but along with the 12-step program, treatment has saved my life.
Macklemore’s 2020 relapse nearly turned fatal
The rapper relapsed in 2011 and 2014 after his rehab in 2008. He later experienced a near-fatal relapse in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to hospitalisation.
After this relapse, he returned to recovery, crediting his family and music as motivation. In 2022, he posted a TikTok video and wrote:
I relapsed during the first summer of COVID. Today I have 694 days clean.
Macklemore has not retired from music
Since his last relapse in 2020, the fast rapper has remained active in music. He released a new album titled Ben in March 2023 and singles like HIND'S HALL 2 in October 2024.
What is Macklemore doing right now?
Aside from music, Macklemore now ventures into activism, charity, and business. Here is an overview of his activities since 2017:
He advocates for social justice and charitable causes
Macklemore uses his platform to raise awareness about various issues. He has been outspoken about his disapproval of Donald Trump's policies and even attended the 2017 Women’s March on Washington.
His song Same Love became an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community, while Hind's Hall advocates for Palestinian rights, with proceeds going to UNRWA.
Macklemore faced backlash for a controversial statement
Macklemore sparked controversy by speaking against America at a pro-Palestinian charity event in September 2024. It was a critique against the US government's support for Israel's actions in Gaza, which he called genocide.
This led to his removal from the Neon City Festival and scrutiny of his ties with Seattle sports teams. He later clarified his statement and apologised via Instagram.
Macklemore works with CLEAN Cause
He joined CLEAN Cause as creative director and investor in January 2022. CLEAN Cause donates 50% of its net profits to fund sober living scholarships, having granted over 2,823 scholarships worth $1.4 million, as per Globe News Wire.
The rapper is a dedicated fan of Seattle sports teams
Macklemore has been involved with the Seattle Sounders FC as part-owner since 2019, alongside Russell Wilson and Drew Carey. He also joined the ownership group of the Seattle Kraken NHL team in 2022.
His net worth places him among multimillionaires
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Macklemore's net worth is $25 million. He owns assets, houses, and cars worth millions.
Frequently asked questions
- Does Macklemore still make music? He still makes music.
- Is Macklemore alive? The wealthy rapper is alive and active.
- Who is Macklemore's wife? He is married to Tricia Davis and has three kids.
Conclusion
What happened to Macklemore did not stop him from pursuing his career and goals. Though he struggled with addiction in the past, he now uses his experience to inspire and teach others.
READ MORE: Who is Johnnie Guilbert? Facts about the emo musician
As Briefly.co.za published, Johnnie Guilbert was born on August 28, 1997. He has carved a unique niche in the emo subculture as an independent alternative rock singer and YouTuber.
Johnnie became a YouTuber in the early 2010s after dropping out of school and started releasing alternative music in 2015.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com