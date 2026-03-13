Monica Crowley's relationship, career, and life: meet the US Chief of Protocol

The American diplomat Monica Crowley is reportedly in a relationship with venture capitalist Bill Siegel, with whom she has been photographed on multiple occasions. Monica started her career working for Richard Nixon and has served under both Trump administrations.

Monica Crowley on December 06, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (L) and with Bill Siegel at the amfAR Palm Beach Gala on March 02, 2024, in Florida. Photo: Mireya Acierto/Paul Morigi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Monica Crowley is a Republican political commentator and senior diplomat , currently serving as the US Chief of Protocol.

, currently serving as the US Chief of Protocol. The government official worked for former President Nixon in his final years and transitioned to the media in the mid-1990s.

Monica Crowley has never been married and does not have children.

Monica Crowley's profile summary

Full name Monica Elizabeth Crowley Date of birth September 19, 1968 Age 57 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth Fort Huachuca, Arizona, United States Siblings Jocelyn Elise Crowley Education Colgate University (BA) Columbia University (MA and PhD) Profession Diplomat, political commentator, author Net worth Approx. $4 million (in 2026) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) LinkedIn

Monica Crowley's relationship is lowkey

The US Chief of Protocol is believed to be dating venture capitalist and businessman Bill Siegel. Bill is the chairman of Longwoods International, a market research consultancy that he established in 1978.

Siegel was first revealed as Monica Crowley's partner in April 2007, when the Washington Post mentioned the pair in its article, "In the New Dating Scene, the Attraction Is a Beautiful Mind."

The couple has been photographed together on several occasions, mostly at high-profile business and political events. In March 2024, they were seen attending the amfAR Palm Beach Gala in Florida.

Five facts about Monica Crowley. Photo: @monicacrowley_ (modified by author)

Source: Original

Monica Crowley has one sister

The US diplomat grew up in a military home in Warren Township, New Jersey, with her sister, Dr Jocelyn Elise Crowley. Jocelyn holds a PhD in Political Science from MIT and is an associate professor of public policy at Rutgers University, according to her LinkedIn.

Monica Crowley's sister was previously married to Alan Colmes from 2003 until he died in 2017. Colmes was a renowned liberal political commentator on Fox News. He co-hosted Hannity & Colmes alongside Sean Hannity and hosted the talk radio program The Alan Colmes Show.

Monica Crowley's sister, Jocelyn Elise Crowley. Photo: @jocelyn-elise-crowley on LinkedIn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monica Crowley holds a PhD

Crowley graduated from Colgate University in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. She later joined Columbia University, where she earned two master's degrees in Philosophy and International Relations.

Monica earned her doctorate in International Relations from Columbia in 2000. Her dissertation was titled, "Clearer Than Truth: Determining and Preserving Grand Strategy, The Evolution of American Policy Toward the People's Republic of China Under Truman and Nixon."

In January 2017, Politico reported that Crowley's PhD dissertation had lifted text from scholarly works without quotation marks or providing proper attribution. The plagiarism allegations prompted an internal review at Columbia.

The university found "localised instances of plagiarism", but they did not rise to the level of research misconduct that would warrant revoking her degree. Monica spoke against the allegations, saying they were politically motivated attacks.

Monica Crowley during the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit on September 24, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Leigh Vogel (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Crowley's work in the Trump administration

Monica Crowley was sworn in as the US Chief of Protocol on May 30, 2025. In her role, she serves as an ambassador and assistant Secretary of State.

Crowley served in Donald Trump's first administration as the assistant secretary for public affairs in the Department of the Treasury from 2019 to 2021. Her service in the department earned her the Alexander Hamilton Award.

Monica Crowley was initially appointed by President Trump after the 2016 election to serve as the Senior Director of Strategic Communications for the National Security Council. She turned down the role amid the plagiarism scandal.

Monica Crowley during her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on April 03, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kayla Bartkowski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Monica Crowley worked with Nixon in his final years

As a college student, Crowley reached out to Richard Nixon through letters. The former president was reportedly impressed by her grasp of public policy and hired her as a research assistant at his New Jersey office in 1990.

Monica's role evolved into a foreign policy assistant as she helped Nixon with the research and writing of his last two books, Seize the Moment (1992) and Beyond Peace (1994). They worked together until his death in April 1994.

Monica Crowley is a veteran in conservative media

Crowley is a longtime political and foreign affairs analyst for Fox News. On the radio, she has hosted the nationally syndicated program, The Monica Crowley Show, since 2002.

Monica previously worked for The Washington Times as an online opinion editor and senior columnist. Her writing has also featured in the New Yorker, Newsweek, the Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, and the New York Post.

Monica Crowley at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 12, 2023, in Sun Valley, Idaho. Photo: Kevin Dietsch (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Has Monica Crowley written any books?

Crowley is a New York Times best-selling author with three books on American politics. Her first two projects, Nixon Off the Record (1996) and Nixon in Winter (1998), highlighted the former President's private thoughts.

Her 2012 book, What the (Bleep) Just Happened?, critiqued the Obama administration. In January 2017, a CNN KFile report documented over 50 instances of plagiarism in the book.

Monica Crowley reportedly lifted passages from news outlets, think tanks, and Wikipedia without proper attribution. HarperCollins announced in 2017 that the book would no longer be offered.

What is Monica Crowley doing now?

Crowley is busy with major upcoming US-hosted events. She is the principal media representative and lead organiser for America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026. She is also the primary liaison for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Bill Siegel and Monica Crowley at The Doubles Club on December 13, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Monica Crowley's relationship with Bill Siegel has not been confirmed but the two have been photographed together many times. With a net worth of $4 million (in 2026) the senior diplomat still holds great influence in Republican politics and conservative media.

READ MORE: Who is Lanny Wiles? Get to know Susie Wiles' ex-husband

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Lanny Wiles. He was married to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for 33 years, and they welcomed two daughters.

Lanny is a veteran political operative and consultant in Republican campaigns. He worked as Ronald Reagan's advance man in the 1980s and established the government consulting firm, Wiles Consulting, in 1995.

Source: Briefly News