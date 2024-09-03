Is Barron Trump autistic? The truth about Donald Trump's son

Barron Trump, the younger son of Donald Trump and his third wife, Melania Trump, is known to be a private person, but his life has been highly scrutinized. The former first son has been the subject of autism rumours since his father first took office. This article looks at whether Barron Trump is autistic and why the public made the unofficial diagnosis.

Donald and his son Barron wave as they board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on August 16, 2020. Photo: Jim Watson

Source: Getty Images

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that affects communication, behaviour, and social interaction. The complex neurodevelopmental condition affects individuals differently, but common signs include difficulties with social interactions, repetitive behaviours, and challenges with communication. Barron Trump's autistic speculations started after he exhibited several ASD symptoms.

Barron Trump's profile summary

Full name Barron William Trump Date of birth March 20, 2006 Age 18 years old in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth New York City Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Slovenian, German, and Scottish Religion Christian Languages Slovenian, French, English Height 6 feet 9 inches (2.06 m/206 cm) Gender Male Parents Melania and Donald Trump Siblings Four, including Donald Jr, Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany Education Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School St. Andrew's Episcopal School, Oxbridge Academy

Does Barron Trump have autism?

Barron Trump's autism speculations are just claims with no solid proof. The rumour started in 2016 when the boy was just ten years old during his father's first presidential bid.

The unofficial Barron Trump disorder diagnosis was based on his behaviour during public events, including things like clapping without the hands touching and being fidgety. One notable instance was in November 2016 when actress Rosie O'Donnell shared a video in a since-deleted X (Twitter) post suggesting that Barron exhibited ASD behaviours while asking people to stop the bullying.

Melania, through her lawyer Charles J. Harder, sent out a letter revealing that her son is not autistic while asking the creator of the video to take it down, according to TMZ. The letter partly read,

The video allegedly seeks to 'stop the bullying' of Barron Trump. Not true...The video did instigate further bullying by Rosie O'Donnell and others.

The video was later deleted, and the creator apologized. In 2017, Donald Trump also denied the claims that his son was autistic, labelling them fake news and disgraceful.

Top 5 facts about Barron Trump. Photo: JNI/Star Max on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Does Baron have Asperger's?

There is no official Barron Trump diagnosis that suggests he has Asperger's syndrome. Asperger's is a developmental disorder that falls under the autism spectrum disorder. It is characterized by difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication, along with restricted and repetitive patterns of behaviour and interests.

Individuals with the syndrome tend to be high-functioning. Examples of successful people with Asperger's include billionaires Bill Gates and Elon Musk. Renowned theoretical scientist Albert Einstein is also speculated to have had Asperger's, although the disorder was not a recognized diagnosis during his lifetime.

What is wrong with Baron Trump?

There does not seem to be anything wrong with Baron. Unlike his elder half-siblings – Eric, Tiffany, Ivanka, and Donald Jr. – he is not active in his father's politics.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania with their son Barron at the White House on August 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo: Eric Baradat

Source: Getty Images

Donald Trump's concerns about rising cases of autism

During his first term as the US president, Donald Trump made several statements suggesting a significant increase in autism rates, describing it as a 'horrible thing to watch'. He also linked vaccines to autism, a theory that has been widely debunked by scientific research.

In 2019, the former POTUS signed a $1.8 billion Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education, and Support Act (CARES) into law to assist people living with the disorder. In his 2024 campaign, Donald proposed investigating the rising rates of autism and other chronic illnesses if elected.

What are the autism stats?

About 1 in 36 children in the United States is identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to the CDC. Globally, the World Health Organization estimates that about 1 in 100 children have autism. Gender-wise, the disorder is nearly four times more common in boys than in girls.

11-year-old Barron and Donald Trump during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 21, 2017. Photo: Cheriss May

Source: Getty Images

Barron Trump's mother is fiercely protective of his privacy

Amid speculations of Barron Trump's spectrum, Melania has ensured her son's life remains private. In December 2019, she was forced to publicly call out Pamela Karlan, a Stanford Law professor, for commenting on Barron during an impeachment hearing. She wrote on X (Twitter),

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering and using a child to do it.

The former FLOTUS is also known to make rare public appearances unless it is necessary. According to People, Melania's life revolves around her close family and protecting her son.

Melania's main job is taking care of Barron...(He) is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years...Melania is all about Barron and her family. She has always been family-oriented.

Where is Barron Trump today?

The young Trump son graduated from high school in May 2024. He was studying at the elite Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Barron is currently in his freshman year at a college in New York, although the exact school has not been officially confirmed. Top colleges in NYC include institutions like New York University (NYU) and Columbia University.

Barron, Melania, Donald, and Tiffany (R-L) during the Republican National Convention at the White House South Lawn in Washington, D.C., on August 27, 2020. Photo: Erin Scott

Source: Getty Images

The question 'Is Barron Trump autistic?' has been thrown around too many times, and the internet has done nothing but add fuel to the fire. ASD diagnosis can only be done by qualified medical professionals, regardless of a person's status in society.

READ ALSO: Skinniest person in the world: Who are they and how thin?

Briefly.co.za shared fascinating facts about the world's skinniest people. Extremely thin frames in individuals can be caused by genetic disorders, medical problems, or obsession with weight loss.

The skinniest person in the world weighs as low as 17 kg at a height of 5 feet 6 inches. Check the article for more on their origin and causes.

Source: Briefly News