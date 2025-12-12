Who was Nick Gereffi? His story, awards, and cause of death

Nick Gereffi was a casting associate on critically acclaimed television productions, including You and Gotham. Before his untimely death in 2017, he had worked behind the scenes with celebrated casting directors like Kim Miscia and Beth Bowling.

The late casting associate Nick Gereffi during an event for 'The Indigo Theatre Project' in October 2013 in New York. Photo: @theIndigotheatreproject (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Nick Gereffi was a casting associate in 'You', Gotham, Power, Falling Water, and Master of None productions.

and productions. The Casting Society of America honoured him after his death for his work in the industry, especially in New York-produced projects.

Nick Gereffi died in late 2017 at the young age of 33 after working in Hollywood for a few years.

Full name Nick Gereffi Date of birth 1984 Date of death December 2017 Age at death 33 years old Education Marymount Manhattan College (BA Communication and Media Studies) Profession Casting associate Social media LinkedIn

Gereffi was based in New York

Nick Gereffi went to school at Marymount Manhattan College on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York. He graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Media Studies, according to his LinkedIn profile. As a student, he worked at Junkyard Dog Productions, Signature Theatre Company, and The Book of Mormon.

Gereffi was briefly associated with New York-based NBCUniversal as a pilot season casting assistant and casting coordinator. He became a casting associate at Cody Beke Casting and Kromer Casting before he joined Bowling/Miscia Casting in 2015 and was working with them at the time of his death.

Five facts about the late casting associate Nick Gereffi. Photo: @nick-gereffi-6298bb72 on LinkedIn (modified by author)

Nick Gereffi had a brief casting career

Gereffi was a casting associate on several major television show productions for about three years. From 2015 to 2017, he was part of the casting department for the DC superhero crime drama series Gotham, working with casting directors Beth Bowling and Kim Miscia.

Nick contributed to over 20 episodes of the comedy-drama series Master of None, whose cast features Aziz Ansari, Eric Wareheim, and Lena Waithe. In 2015, he cast for nine episodes of the Power series starring Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, and Rotimi.

He also worked in the casting department of the 'Falling Water' supernatural drama series in 2016. The series has an ensemble cast consisting of David Ajala, Lizzie Brocheré, Will Yun Lee, and Kai Lennox.

Nick Gereffi's last major project was the Netflix psychological thriller series 'You' starring actor Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg. He was a casting associate in ten episodes of season 1, but the series premiered in September 2018, several months after his passing.

Nick Geriffi received posthumous recognition

In January 2018, Gereffi was posthumously awarded the 2018 Associate Spotlight Award from the Casting Society of America's (CSA) Artios Awards for the New York film and television market. The award honours the significant contributions made by CSA members. Casting director Kim Miscia said at the time that Nick deserved the recognition.

Nick made such an enormous impact on all of the shows that he worked on during his too-brief career. We wholeheartedly believe he deserves the award a million times over.

Nick Gereffi poses during his graduation from Marymount Manhattan College in 2012. Photo: @mmm.edu (modified by author)

Nick Gereffi used theatre for philanthropy

The late Gereffi co-founded New York-based NPO The Indigo Theatre Project in 2012 with artist Rachel Sussman. The organisation's purpose was to produce high-profile readings of plays to benefit charities aligned with the work being read, according to its official Facebook page.

Nick served as the company's artistic director. They helped raise awareness for multiple organisations, including Safe Horizon, Donor Direct Action, TDF Open Doors, In the Wake, She Should Run, and The First Wives Club. The Indigo Theatre Project is inactive today, and the last post on their Facebook was in May 2017.

What was Nick Gereffi's cause of death?

Nick Gereffi passed away in late December 2017 at the age of 33, but the family did not publicise what led to his untimely death. 'You' series paid tribute to the casting associate at the end of the pilot episode, which aired on September 9, 2018, on Lifetime. His alma mater, Marymount Manhattan College, remembered him as:

Gereffi was known at MMC for his fantastic sense of humour, sharp wit, and kind heart. As his close friends have said, not only was he incredibly smart and passionate about his work, but he was always his authentic self. Those who knew him saw the calibre of his craft and his love for others.

Nick Gereffi's death robbed the industry of an upcoming casting star with a promising future. He was not famous, but had gained recognition among his peers for helping acclaimed television shows cast the right actors and actresses to bring the stories to life.

