Carroll O'Connor's cause of death: 7 key facts everyone should know

Carroll O'Connor's cause of death was diabetes-related, a condition he battled for many years. The Emmy-winning actor became a household name in the 1970s with his portrayal of Archie Bunker in the All in the Family sitcom. According to his friend, comedian Don Rickles:

He had a style that nobody else had, and I think when you're separate from the rest, it makes you special.

Key takeaways

Carroll O'Connor died from a heart attack caused by diabetes complications after years of treatment with multiple surgeries, including a coronary bypass and a toe amputation.

The actor was predeceased by his only son, Hugh O'Connor , who died seven years earlier.

, who died seven years earlier. Carroll's wife of almost 50 years, Nancy Fields, passed away 13 years after he did.

Carroll O'Connor's profile summary

Full name John Carroll O'Connor Date of birth August 2, 1924 Place of birth Manhattan, New York Date of death June 21, 2001 Age at death 76 years old Place of death Culver City, California Resting place Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery, Los Angeles Ethnicity Irish Height 5 feet 10.5 inches (1.79 m/179 cm) Wife Nancy Fields O'Connor (1951-2001) Children Son Hugh O'Connor Parents Edward Joseph O'Connor, Elizabeth Patricia Siblings Hugh C. O'Connor, Robert E. O'Connor Education University of Montana (MA) University College Dublin (BA) US Merchant Marine Academy Profession Actor

1. Carroll O'Connor's cause of death was diabetes-related

Carroll O'Connor died on June 21, 2001, while receiving treatment at Brotman Medical Centre in California. He had collapsed at home before being taken to the hospital, where he had a heart attack caused by diabetes complications.

The New York native had been battling ill health for a while. In 1989, he underwent a coronary artery bypass surgery at Georgia's Emory University Hospital. He also had his gall bladder removed a few days later at the same hospital and had another surgery in 1998 to lessen his risk of a stroke.

In November 2000, the actor underwent a toe amputation on his left foot at the UCLA Medical Centre to solve a circulatory problem related to diabetes. Carroll O'Connor was 76 years old when he died.

2. Carroll had a star-studded funeral

O'Connor's farewell celebration was a Catholic ceremony held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westwood, Los Angeles, where hundreds of mourners gathered. The funeral was attended by the actor's famous friends, including his co-stars from the popular 1970s sitcom All in the Family.

Celebrities in attendance included Martin Sheen, Carl Reiner, Bob Reiner, Don Rickles, Norman Lear, Richard Crenna, Danielle Brisebois, Larry Hagman, Sally Struthers, Dom DeLuise, Denise Nicholas, Alan Autry, Anne Meara, and Jerry Stiller. Former California Governor Jerry Brown and former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan were also present.

The actor's six nephews were the pallbearers. He was laid to rest at Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles.

3. Why Jean Stapleton did not attend Carroll O'Connor's funeral

Jean Stapleton and O'Connor had been close friends since the 1960s. They portrayed husband and wife Edith and Archie Bunker on All in the Family. Jean reportedly could not attend the funeral due to a conflicting stage performance commitment for The Carpet Bagger's Children in Houston, per the New York Post.

4. Carroll O'Connor's wife died 13 years after he did

The All in the Family actor married Nancy Fields on July 28, 1951, after meeting her at the University of Montana, where she was an art major. The couple was only 37 days away from their golden wedding anniversary when the actor died. She was an actress, author, and philanthropist.

Nancy passed away on November 10, 2014, at her home in Malibu, California. She had reportedly been suffering from Alzheimer's Disease, per her obituary. Nancy was 84 (born on December 13, 1929). She was buried near her husband at Westwood Memorial Park.

5. Carroll O'Connor's son died seven years earlier

The O'Connors adopted son, Hugh, in 1962 in Rome, Italy, where Carroll was filming Cleopatra. He also became an actor known for portraying Officer Lonnie Jamison on 'In the Heat of the Night.' Hugh was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma at 16. The cancer treatments got him addicted to substances, leading to unsuccessful stays at rehabilitation centres.

Hugh ended his own life at his home in Pacific Palisades on March 28, 1995, after informing his father of his intentions. He was 32. His ashes were moved to the North American College in Rome, and his cenotaph was placed on Carroll's gravestone.

After his son's death, Carroll advocated for the 1997 passage of the Drug Dealers Civil Liability Act in California, which gave citizens the right to sue dealers responsible for the deaths of their family members. He was also the spokesperson for the Partnership for a Drug-Free America.

6. Carroll was survived by one grandson

In March 1992, Carroll's son, Hugh, married Angela Clayton, a wardrobe assistant he met on 'In the Heat of the Night.' The couple welcomed son Sean Carroll O'Connor in 1993. Sean was less than two years old when his father, Hugh, died, and eight years old when Carroll O'Connor passed away.

7. Carroll O'Connor had an impressive net worth

At the time of Carroll O'Connor's death in June 2001, he was estimated to be worth $25 million per Celebrity Net Worth. His salary per season for his role in Archie Bunker's Place was $4.8 million (approx. $20 million today). Some of his wealth went to charity.

Carroll and his wife, Nancy, resided in a spacious mansion on Broad Beach Road in Malibu. After Nancy's passing, the house was sold in 2016 for $9.3 million, according to the LA Times. The actor also owned a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at The Dakota in New York, which sold for $2.84 million in 2016.

Remembering Carroll O'Connor and what caused his death is a sombre moment, but also the celebration of a man who changed the landscape of television. While his passing in 2001 marked the end of an era, his legacy continues to shape the industry.

