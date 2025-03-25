Meet Dana Blumberg: Robert Kraft's wife and famous ophthalmologist

When Robert Kraft lost his college sweetheart and wife of 48 years, he did not think he would ever get a chance at such love again. However, this changed when the businessman met Dr. Dana Blumberg, who swept him off his feet.

I loved my first wife. When she died, I was really messed up. But years after her demise, I met a woman who was just off the charts, and she made me happy. Hopefully, I will make her happy too.

Robert Kraft at the State Farm Stadium in 2024 (L). Dana Blumberg and Kraft during the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala (R). Photo: Mike Christy, Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Dana Blumberg is Robert Kraft's second wife .

. She is 33 years younger than him.

younger than him. The couple's wedding took place at the Hall des Lumières in Manhattan.

Dana Blumberg's profile summary

Full name Dana Blumberg Gender Female Year of birth 1974 Age 51 years old (2025) Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 56 kg (123 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Robert Kraft Parents Nathan and Marlene Blumberg Profession Ophthalmologist

Who is Robert Kraft's wife, Dana Blumberg?

Dr. Dana is a board-certified ophthalmologist specialising in eye care and glaucoma. She graduated with a medical degree from the Saint Louis University School of Medicine in May 2000. Blumberg purportedly finished her residency at Case Western Reserve four years later.

Dr. Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft during the 2022 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit at The Apollo Theater. Photo: Arturo Holmes

As of 2022, she allegedly worked at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center. In 2025, US President Donald Trump named her to the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

A starry birthday party featuring Dave Matthews

Blumberg (51 as of 2025) was born in 1974 in New York City. In 2024, Robert organised a surprise concert to mark her 50th birthday at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem.

The billionaire businessman also got his wife's favourite entertainer Matthews to perform. A source told Page Six that during his speech, Kraft said:

I wanted to surprise her, and I also wanted it to be special people.

Dr. Blumberg added:

I am honoured and humbled. I waited for a prince and got a king!

Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg at the 2022 tennis match between Serena Williams and Ajla Tomljanovic in New York. Photo: Timothy A. Clary

The couple reportedly met divinely and started dating in 2017

According to Kraft, it was 'God's hand at work' that led him to Dana. Although it is unclear when the duo met, they were first publicly spotted together during a 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation event. The pair made their public debut as a couple at the 2019 French Open.

In October 2022, Robert and Blumberg's friend and businessman Michael Rubin revealed that the couple had their first date at the Olde Heritage Tavern in 2017 via an Instagram post.

An engagement with a ring the size of his Super Bowl ones

On 5 March 2022, honoree Tommy Hilfiger announced Robert Bob and Dana's engagement at the inaugural amfAR Gala in Palm Beach. An insider told Page Six that she was rocking a 'giant rock' at the event

Her ring looked like it was 10 carats or more.

Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft during the 2017 New York Fall Gala at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

The duo exchanged nuptials in a surprise ceremony

Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft married on 14 October 2022 in the presence of several A-listers, including Kenny Chesney, Jon Bon Jovi and Tom Brady. A source told People that the event took aback most guests.

Most of us thought this was a party. But after we went upstairs, she was in a wedding gown, and Elton John pronounced them man, husband and wife.

Musicians Meek Mill and Ed Sheeran performed at the event.

Dana Blumberg's father approves of the pair's marriage despite the huge age gap

According to Daily Mail, Nathan Blumberg confirmed her daughter's engagement to Robert in 2022. He told the outlet:

I have met him a couple of times, and he is a good man. My child is delighted because he treats her like a princess. I am glad they found each other.

Robert Kraft was previously married to an American philanthropist

The businessman married Myra Nathalie Hiatt in 1963, about a year after their first meeting. Together, they had four sons: Joshua, David, Jonathan and Daniel Kraft.

Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg during the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2023. Photo: Michael Kovac

Sadly, Robert Kraft's first wife died of ovarian cancer on 20 July 2011, at 68. In 2012, he began dating Ricki Noel Lander, who was 38 years younger than him. The duo broke up in 2018.

Dana Blumberg's husband is a billionaire

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dana Blumberg's husband is worth $11 billion. His company, Kraft Group, has assets in real estate development, sports and entertainment, and paper and packaging.

Robert is the owner of the New England Patriots of the NFL and the New England Revolution of MLS. In 2017, he founded the esport-based Boston Uprising.

FAQs

What is Dana Blumberg's height?

Robert Kraft's new wife stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) and weighs 56 kilograms (123 lbs). Her body measurements are approximately 33-26-35 inches.

How old is Robert Kraft?

The entrepreneur (83 as of March 2025) was born on 5 June 1941 to Sarah Bryna and Harry Kraft. He attended Brookline High School before proceeding to Columbia University. Kraft received an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1965.

Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft during Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub in 2024. Photo: Ethan Miller

How many rings does Robert Kraft have?

Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, has six Super Bowl rings. However, rumour has it that one of them was taken by Vladimir Putin.

While Robert Kraft is a billionaire and icon in the world of business, his wife, Dana Blumberg, boasts several accolades in the medical field. The couple, who have enjoyed marital bliss for over two years, share a passion for philanthropy.

