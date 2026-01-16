Soon Comes Night cast details, plot summary and trailer: full guide for fans

Soon Comes Night is a South African crime drama series that premiered on Netflix South Africa and SABC1 in early 2024. Produced by Ochre Moving Pictures, the six-part series is inspired by true events and the life of a notorious heist legend. Some of the cast members of the show include Kwenzo Ngcobo, Albert Pretorius, Didintle Khunou, Gaosi Raditholo, Mavuso Simelane, Sisanda Henna, and Kenneth Nkosi.

Soon Comes Night summary

Created by Thabang Moleya, Sanele Zulu Wrote by Paul S. Rowlston Genre Crime, drama, action Starring Kwenzo Ngcobo, Albert Pretorius, Didintle Khunou, Gaosi Raditholo, Mavuso Simelane, Sisanda Henna, Kenneth Nkosi Country of origin South Africa Original language English Number of seasons 1 Number of episodes 6 Executive producers Rebecca Fuller-Campbell, Tim Gerhartz, Stan Joseph, Helen Kuun Running time 45–55 minutes Network Netflix South Africa, SABC1 Release date January 2024 – present

Soon Comes Night: plot summary

Set in the 1990s during South Africa’s transition to democracy, Soon Comes Night is a six-part crime drama that tells the story of Alex Shabane, a former freedom fighter who feels betrayed after the end of apartheid in South Africa, as documented by SABC1.

Angry and disappointed, he turns to crime and leads daring heists to take back what he believes is owed to him. Meanwhile, Sakkie Oosthuizen, a former police officer, tries to stop him while facing his own past. The series shows how people struggle with loyalty, justice, and survival in a changing world.

Cast of Soon Comes Night

The cast of the 2024/2025 South African crime drama Soon Comes Night features a lineup of prominent local actors portraying characters caught in a high-stakes 1990s heist story. They include:

Kwenzo Ngcobo as Alex Shabane

Albert Pretorius as Sakkie Oosthuizen

Didintle Khunou as Thato Sekoati

Kenneth Nkosi as Minister Zungu

Sisanda Henna as Mpiyakhe Maseko

Bahumi Mhlongo as Kefilwe/Lesedi

Dippy Padi as Pearl

Mavuso Simelane as Moscow

Anelisa Phewa as Vincent

Panch Gasela as Toolz

Gaosi Raditholo as Lesedi Matshe

Don Mlangeni Nawa as Mandla Shabane

Dumisani Mbebe as The Captain

Trailer

The official trailer on YouTube shows the exciting robberies and clever tricks the characters used to stay hidden in this action-packed thriller. It introduces Alex Shabane, a freedom fighter turned heist leader, and hints at the tense pursuit by authorities and a broken detective as their stories collide in a dramatic game of cat‑and‑mouse.

Frequently asked questions

Is Soon Comes Night based on a true story?

The South African Netflix show is inspired by real events and real people. It draws from the life of a real freedom fighter and the challenges faced by veterans of South Africa’s liberation struggle, though details are fictionalised for dramatic effect.

When did the first episode of Soon Comes Night air?

The first episode of Soon Comes Night premiered on Netflix South Africa on 19 January 2024, where all six episodes were released simultaneously.

Will there be a season 2 of Soon Comes Night?

As of early 2026, there has been no official announcement confirming Soon Comes Night season 2. However, according to IOL News, the cast and creators have expressed hope for one.

How many episodes does Soon Comes Night have?

The first season of Soon Comes Night has 6 episodes. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 40 to 45 minutes.

How does Soon Comes Night end?

The story in Season 1 wraps up its main plot, showing the final clash between Alex Shabane and Detective Sakkie Oosthuizen.

Wrapping up

Soon Comes Night is a South African crime drama with a strong cast, including Kwenzo Ngcobo and Albert Pretorius. The series tells the story of a former freedom fighter who turns to crime while being chased by a determined detective. The official trailer shows thrilling robberies and action, giving viewers a glimpse of the intense story and characters.

