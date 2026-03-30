Who is Felix Hlophe? Biography, wife, and Gagasi FM career

Felix Hlophe is a stand-up comedian and veteran radio presenter on Gagasi FM. When asked about his preferred profession, the Durban-based father of six told the Sowetan in 2025:

Stand-up comedy is my first love, but radio is my safety, and all of my kids have derived a livelihood from my career in broadcasting.

Felix Hlophe in December 2025 (L) and November 2024 (R). Photo: @felixhlophe (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Felix Hlophe makes a living from his career in radio, comedy, and business.

The Gagasi FM presenter gave fans a peek into his blended family life on the Mzansi Magic reality series Life with Felix.

Felix married Ayanda Bhengu in a traditional ceremony in late 2025 after his first wife, Tracy Smith, reportedly accepted his polygamy plans.

Felix Hlophe's profile summary

Full name Felix Hlophe Date of birth November 9, 1976 Age 49 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth Umlazi, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Wife Tracy Smith-Hlophe (2018 to date) Ayanda Bhengu (2025 to date) Children Six Education St. Francis College Profession Radio presenter, MC, comedian, reality TV star, businessman Social media Instagram Facebook

Hlophe is a KwaZulu-Natal native

The Gagasi FM presenter was born and raised in Umlazi township in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. He grew up with four siblings. In July 2025, Felix Hlophe's sister, Nozipho Hlophe, opened up about overcoming health challenges after being diagnosed with five autoimmune diseases in 2016.

Five facts about radio presenter Felix Hlophe. Photo: @felixhlophe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Felix Hlophe has two wives

Felix and his first wife, Tracy Smith-Hlophe, have been married for over seven years. They tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for about two years. To celebrate their sixth anniversary in November 2024, the radio presenter wrote on Facebook:

Marriage is a series of missteps, mishaps, poor decisions and constant forgiveness. We take learnings and lessons... We will try and be better for us and our family.

It was revealed in early 2024 that Felix Hlophe had plans to marry a second wife, and his first wife, Tracy, had reportedly accepted. The comedian and Ayanda Bhengu held a traditional marriage in late 2025. Hlophe told the Sowetan in August 2025 that he prefers polygamy because:

Polygamy is not only important to me but to my people and the nation as well. Through years of trial and error, we've been given this arrangement so that we don't experience some of these new-age problems we are facing.

Ayanda Bhengu (L) and Tracy Smith with Felix Hlophe (R). Photo: @mabhengu_omuhle/@felixhlophe (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is the age gap between Felix Hlophe and his wife?

Felix Hlophe is 49 years old (born in November 1976), while his second wife, Ayanda, celebrated her 30th birthday in September 2025. His first wife's age is unknown.

Felix Hlophe is a doting dad of six kids

The radio host has two children with his wife, Tracy Smith, including their daughter, Nala and son Amile. Felix welcomed four other kids from his previous relationships and often talks about them in interviews and on social media.

Felix is also a stepdad to Ayanda Bhengu's two kids. In September 2025, Ayanda released a statement apologising to Tracy after making comments about the paternity of her son, Amile.

Felix Hlophe with Tracy Smith on the MSC Orchestra South Africa in January 2023. Photo: @felixhlophe (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Felix is a veteran radio presenter

Hlophe began his career as an MC and township entertainer, then transitioned to radio. He has mostly worked with Gagasi FM, where he hosts the popular breakfast show The Uprising alongside Minnie Ntuli.

Gagasi FM suspended Hlophe in late December 2025 after a viral video surfaced online of a Christmas Eve altercation he had with his wife, Tracy. She and their children had allegedly fled to a neighbour's house for safety following a dispute. Felix released a statement saying they had made peace.

Hlophe returned to the air on January 19, 2026, after an internal assessment. His future at Gagasi FM has been under speculation, but the radio station confirmed in the 2026/2027 on-air line-up, starting in April, that Felix will continue to host the breakfast show with Minnie.

Felix Hlophe at the Gagasi FM studio in March 2023. Photo: @felixhlophe (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Inside Felix Hlophe's comedy career

Hlophe is one of KwaZulu-Natal's well-known stand-up comedians, popular for his unfiltered delivery. His material is heavily rooted in sensitive social issues and his personal life, especially his marriage. He told GQ in July 2025 that Tracy has no issue with his controversial shows like The Main Side Chick and I Hate My Wife.

Tracy understands the craft. She knows it's comedy, she knows it's real and definitely enjoys spending the proceeds. At the end of the day, it's our life, and who better to tell that story than me?... It's all about the mechanics of comedy.

Felix Hlophe at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in August 2022. Photo: @felixhlophe (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Felix Hlophe has ventured into reality TV

The Gagasi FM presenter premiered his Mzansi Magic reality series Life with Felix in May 2025. The show gives an unfiltered look at his career, family life, and Zulu culture.

Hlophe's pursuit of polygamy was a central theme for the show's first season as he navigated his marriage to Tracy and relationship with Ayanda. When asked why he chose to put his family in front of the camera, Felix told IOL in May 2025 that as a showman, he loves the spotlight, adding:

I'm challenged in fatherhood, and my role as a husband, and I want to show everyone that these are some of the problems we men face as fathers and husbands and tackle them in front of the public.

How much salary does Felix Hlophe earn per month?

The longtime Gagasi FM presenter has not shared how much he makes, but he is estimated to earn around R100,000 per month. Felix Hlophe's net worth is boosted by his other ventures in comedy, reality TV, and business.

In early 2024, Felix and his Gagasi FM co-host Minnie faced backlash for mocking Penny Ntuli's salary offer from the station. Penny revealed that she turned down the job after being offered R2,800 per month.

Felix Hlophe at the Gagasi FM studio in August 2022. Photo: @felixhlophe (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Conclusion

Felix Hlophe's biography reveals his multifaceted life in KwaZulu-Natal's media and entertainment industry after rising from the Umlazi township. Away from comedy and radio, his highly publicised personal life continues to make headlines.

READ MORE: Sol Phenduka's biography: from Vosloorus roots to Podcast and Chill co-host

Briefly.co.za published an article about South African radio and podcast host Sol Phenduka. He has worked at several top Johannesburg-based radio stations, including YFM, 5FM, and Kaya 959.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant became a co-host on Podcast and Chill with MacG in 2020. Phenduka grew up in Vosloorus township and has two daughters being raised out of the spotlight.

Proofreading by Rianette Cluley, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News