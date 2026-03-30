Luis Guzmán's children: How many kids does the Wednesday star have?

According to sources, Puerto Rican actor Luis Guzmán has seven children: Cemí, Clara, Jace O’Flynn, Margarita, Yoruba, Luna, and Yemaya. The family often share each other's birthdays on social media.

Luis Guzmán at Netflix Tudum Theatre on November 09, 2025 (L) and with his family at Ziegfeld Theatre on August 1, 2013 (R). Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Rob Kim (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Luis Guzmán is a father of seven and considers parenthood his greatest life achievement.

and considers parenthood his greatest life achievement. The actor and his wife, Angelita Galarza-Guzmán, experienced the loss of their first child during childbirth early in their marriage.

early in their marriage. Following their loss, the couple expanded their family through adoption.

Some of his children have built successful careers in the entertainment industry, while others maintain private lifestyles.

Luis Guzmán has seven children

The Wednesday actor is a father of seven children: Cemí, Clara, Jace O’Flynn, Margarita, Yoruba, Luna, and Yemaya. Known for prioritising family life over professional accolades, he shared during an interview with Houston Public Media in May 2024:

I think my biggest accomplishment in my life is being a dad.

Facts about Luis Guzmán. Photo: Jeff Spicer on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Luis lost a child during childbirth

Luis Guzmán and his wife, Angelita Galarza-Guzmán, have been married since 1985. While details of how they met remain private, the couple experienced a tragic loss early in their marriage when their first child died during childbirth.

Luis and his wife adopted Cemí and Clara

As Desired published, the couple reportedly chose adoption as part of their path to parenthood following their loss. In 1991, they adopted their first child, Cemí, born on November 17, and were followed by Clara. Information about Clara could not be found.

Cemí Briggs-Guzmán has built a career as an actor, artist, and producer. His credits include Hold On and Story Ave. He has also collaborated with his father through their production company, Dark Rabbit Productions.

Luis and Cemí Guzmán at The Museum of Modern Art on October 21, 2025. Photo: John Nacion/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Yemaya Briggs-Guzmán

Yemaya Briggs-Guzmán was born on January 23, 1994, making her 32 years old in 2026. She has established herself in the fashion industry as a stylist and brand image designer.

As Behance published, she earned a degree in Visual Communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She has also worked with beauty brands, including Rude Cosmetics, on a makeup palette released in 2018.

Cemi Guzman, Yemaya Briggs-Guzman and actor Luis Guzman at The Mob Museum on June 11, 2021. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Luis' twins Yoruba and Margarita

The actor is a father to twins, Yoruba and Margarita Briggs-Guzmán, born on November 13, 1995, who are 30 years old as of March 2026. He has often publicly expressed pride in his children. On their 18th birthday in November 2013, he shared on X (Twitter):

Happy birthday to Yoruba and Margarita Briggs Guzmán...18 today. I love you, my awesome kids...I'm blessed by you both.

While Margarita maintains a private lifestyle, Yoruba Briggs-Guzmán has shown an interest in the creative arts. He attended Cabot High School and later graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy.

Luis Guzmán's son, Yoruba and his daughter Margarita. Photos: cemiguzman (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Luna Guzmán

Luna was born on 4 April 1995 and that makes her 30 years old as of 2026. Although there is not much information about Luna online, her family often share her birthday messages on social media. Her father, Luis posted on Instagram in April 2021:

Happiness to my Daughter Luna...an inspiration, a love, my ray of sunshine...Blessed to be in your presence...@ladylunatiq. Happy Birthday.

Luis Guzman's son and daughters: Yemaya (L) Cemi (C) and Luna (R). Photo: Cemi Guzman on Facebook in 2015. (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Luis was a social worker before he started acting

Born in Cayey and raised in New York City’s Greenwich Village, Guzmán initially worked as a social worker and youth counsellor before entering the entertainment industry.

He began acting in street theatre before transitioning fully into film and television. His television debut came in Miami Vice in 1984. Speaking to Backstage in November 2019, he explained the reason behind his career shift:

It was a number of things. I got burned out being a social worker, my first son passed away--and that took a lot of my spirit away--and I just needed a change. I asked my wife, Angelita, for her blessing, and she gave me her blessing, so I said, "OK, I'm going to pursue this."

Luis Guzman and his daughter Luna at the Paramount Theatre on May 31, 2007. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Interesting facts about Luis Guzmán

Luis Guzmán is an award-winning character actor with over four decades of experience .

. He has worked with acclaimed directors such as Steven Soderbergh.

His mother worked in a hospital, while his stepfather was a television repairman.

Luis Guzmán and his wife, Angelita Galarza-Guzmán, have been married since 1985.

Actor Luis Guzman's wife, Angelita Galarza-Guzman. Photo: @angelita.galarza on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Frequently asked questions

Who are the biological children of Luis Guzmán? The actor has not publicly disclosed which of his children are biological or adopted, though Yoruba and Margarita are reportedly his biological twins.

The actor has not publicly disclosed which of his children are biological or adopted, though Yoruba and Margarita are reportedly his biological twins. Who is Luis Guzmán's adopted daughter? Clara is widely reported to be one of his adopted children.

Clara is widely reported to be one of his adopted children. Where does Luis Guzmán live now? The award-winning actor resides in Vermont, where he owns a rural homestead.

The award-winning actor resides in Vermont, where he owns a rural homestead. Where is Luis Guzmán from? He was born in Cayey and is of Puerto Rican descent, while holding American nationality.

Conclusion

As his career continues to inspire audiences, Luis' role as a father defines him most. Although some of Luis Guzmán's children maintain a private lifestyle, Cemi and Yemaya are doing well in the entertainment industry.

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