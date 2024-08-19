Danny DeVito's net worth today: How rich is the Hollywood icon?

Daniel Michael DeVito Jr. is an American actor, producer and director. He first gained widespread recognition for his role as Louie De Palma in the TV series Taxi (1978–1983), which won him a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award. He is also known for starring in Batman Returns, Matilda, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. What is Danny DeVito’s net worth?

Danny DeVito at Temple Emanu-El in New York City (L). Danny DeVito at Javits Center in New York City (R). Photo: Gotham, Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Danny DeVito has been in the entertainment industry for over five decades. He made his acting debut in the independent film Dreams of Glass in 1970 and has since starred in over 154 movies and television shows. Due to his popularity, many people want to know how much Danny DeVito’s wealth could be.

Danny DeVito's profile summary

Full name Daniel Michael DeVito Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 17 November 1944 Age 79 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth Neptune, New Jersey, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 4’ 10’’ (147 cm) Weight 194 Ibs (88 kg) Hair colour Gray Eye colour Brown Mother Julia DeVito Father Daniel DeVito Sr. Siblings Theresa Scialla, Angela Lucia Relationship status Married Wife Rhea Perlman Children Lucy, Jake, Grace Fan Education Oratory Preparatory School, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Profession Actor, producer, director Net worth $80 million Social media X (Twitter)

How old is Danny DeVito?

The American actor is 79 years old as of 2024. He was born on 17 November 1944 in Neptune, New Jersey, United States, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is an American national of Italian-Albanian descent.

Danny DeVito’s parents are Daniel DeVito Sr. and Julia DeVito. He grew up alongside two older sisters, Angela and Theresa DeVito, in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Danny has multiple epiphyseal dysplasia (Fairbank's disease), a rare genetic disorder that affects bone growth, which accounts for his short stature.

Fast five facts about Danny DeVito. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Danny Devito's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actor has an estimated net worth of $80 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as an actor, producer, and director.

How did Danny DeVito make his money?

The American entertainer has accumulated his significant net worth through various income streams within the entertainment industry. Here is a glimpse of some of his revenue-generating channels.

Acting

Danny DeVito began acting in the early 1970s after studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. He started with minor roles in off-Broadway productions and independent films, slowly entering the entertainment industry.

Danny had his feature film debut in 1970 in the drama Dreams of Glass. His big break came in 1978 when he was cast as Louie De Palma, the acerbic and cunning dispatcher on the TV sitcom Taxi. The role earned him critical acclaim, including a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award. Below is a list of his famous movies and TV shows.

Throw Momma from the Train (1987)

(1987) Matilda (1996)

(1996) Terms of Endearment (1983)

(1983) Romancing the Stone (1984)

(1984) Ruthless People (1986)

(1986) Twins (1988)

(1988) Other People's Money (1991)

(1991) Batman Returns (1992)

(1992) It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2006- 2023)

Directing

Danny DeVito at the Los Angeles premiere of "Poolman" held at the Vista Theatre on 24 April 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

DeVito’s directorial ventures have also been lucrative. He made his directorial debut in 1984 with the film The Ratings Game. Below is a list of some of the movies he has directed:

Throw Momma from the Train (1987)

(1987) The War of the Roses (1989)

(1989) Hoffa (1992)

(1992) Death to Smoochy (2002)

(2002) Duplex (2003)

Producing

In addition to his success as an actor and director, Danny DeVito has made significant contributions behind the camera as a producer. He founded the production company Jersey Films with partner Michael Shamberg in 1991. Below is a list of famous films the company has produced.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

(1994) Man on the Moon (1999)

(1999) Erin Brockovich (2000)

(2000) Garden State (2004)

(2004) Freedom Writers ( 2007)

2007) Reno 911! ( 2003-2009)

2003-2009) Matilda (1996)

Real estate

Danny DeVito has invested in luxury homes, commercial spaces, and rental properties with his wife, Rhea Perlman. In 1994, the couple purchased a 14,579-square-foot house in Beverly Hills, California, and sold it in April 2015 for $24 million. They also own a valuable property in Malibu’s Point Dume neighbourhood.

Danny Devito and Jersey Mike's contract

DeVito signed on as Jersey Mike's partner in 2022. How much is Jersey Mike's paying Danny DeVito? The actor's compensation for his involvement in Jersey Mike's commercials has not been publicly disclosed. He reportedly earns at least a couple hundred thousand dollars to appear in commercials.

Who is Danny DeVito’s wife?

Danny DeVito and wife Rhea Perlman at the Mann Estate in Beverly Hills, United States on 9 September 2006. Photo: Mike FANOUS

Source: Getty Images

The American filmmaker has been married to Rhea Perlman for over 50 years. Danny and Rhea first met on 17 January 1971 in the single performance of the play The Shrinking Bride, which featured DeVito.

The pair tied the knot on 28 January 1982. Together, they share three children: Lucy Chet, Grace Fan, and Jacob Daniel. After 30 years of marriage, they separated in October 2012 before reconciling in March 2013. The two separated again in March 2017 but remain married.

Frequently asked questions

Netizens have asked several questions about Danny DeVito. Some of them and the best answers are these:

How much does it cost to rent Danny DeVito? According to Celebrity Talent International , booking Danny DeVito involves a significant investment, with fees generally ranging from $150,000 to $299,000.

According to , booking Danny DeVito involves a significant investment, with fees generally ranging from $150,000 to $299,000. How much is Danny DeVito's house worth? The actor's former mansion in Beverly Hills was just listed for $85 million. DeVito owned the home for 21 years before selling it in 2015 for $27m.

The actor's former mansion in Beverly Hills was just listed for $85 million. DeVito owned the home for 21 years before selling it in 2015 for $27m. What car does Danny DeVito drive? As per Auto Accessories Garage , the actor drives an electric car, Toyota Prius. He previously owned a General Motors EV1.

As per , the actor drives an electric car, Toyota Prius. He previously owned a General Motors EV1. Does Danny DeVito own a company? DeVito owns a production company Jersey Films, alongside Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher.

DeVito owns a production company Jersey Films, alongside Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher. What was Danny DeVito’s salary in Matilda? The actor reportedly earned approximately $5 million for portraying patriarch Harry Wormwood in Matilda.

Danny DeVito’s net worth in 2024 is attributed to his extensive career as an actor, director, and producer. He is known for his iconic roles in Taxi, Batman Returns, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which have significantly contributed to his wealth.

READ ALSO: Tracy Chapman's net worth: How rich is the Fast Car singer?

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Tracy Chapman's net worth today. The acclaimed singer-songwriter rose to fame in the late 1980s and the 1990s with socially conscious songs like Talkin' 'bout a Revolution.

Chapman has not released new music since 2008, but the success of cover songs continues to earn her substantial revenue in royalties. Uncover how much she makes today.

Source: Briefly News