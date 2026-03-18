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Last Chance U: Where are they now, and who actually made the NFL?
TV Shows

Last Chance U: Where are they now, and who actually made the NFL?

by  Favour Adeaga
5 min read

When Last Chance U premiered on Netflix in 2016, it introduced viewers to junior college football players chasing redemption and a shot at the NFL. While several talented players featured on the show, only a handful actually made it to the league. Where are the stars of Last Chance U today, and who truly made it to the NFL?

Jermaine Johnson, Chauncey Rivers, Calvin Jackson Jr
Jermaine Johnson, Chauncey Rivers, Calvin Jackson Jr. Photo: Cooper Neill and Michael Hickey on Getty Images, @primetime_ceej85 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Several players from Last Chance U eventually signed with NFL teams, but only a few played in regular-season games.
  • Some athletes transitioned to other professional leagues, such as the CFL or UFL, after brief stints in the NFL.
  • The biggest success story from the series is Jermaine Johnson II, a first-round NFL Draft pick.

Last Chance U overview

The show’s synopsis is centred around suspended and/or released players from major college football teams who try to make a name for themselves at the Junior College level. Sharing in an interview with For The Win, Greg Whiteley, Last Chance U creator, said about the cast:

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When we pick a character, it has an interesting background. And those kids, by nature of what they're going through and where they're coming from, are sure to have an intriguing backstory.

Where are the Last Chance U cast now?

Since its debut, Last Chance U has seen its cast members take different paths. Below are details of some of the cast members:

Jermaine Johnson II

Jermaine Johnson
Jermaine Johnson during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025. Photo: Cooper Neill
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Jermaine Curtis Johnson II

Date of birth

7 January 1999

Age

27 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Eden Prairie, Minnesota, United States

Current team

Tennessee Titans (Linebacker)

Jermaine appeared in the third and fourth seasons while playing at Independence Community College. After leaving the junior college program, he transferred to the University of Georgia and later to Florida State.

His breakout season led to a historic moment for the documentary series. In 2022, Johnson was selected 26th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft by the New York Jets, per ESPN. This made him the most successful Last Chance U player in the NFL.

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Dakota Allen

Dakota Allen
Dakota Allen during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 27, 2022. Photo: Grant Halverson
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Dakota Devon Allen

Date of birth

2 November 1995

Age

30 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Dallas, Texas, United States

Linebacker Dakota Allen's story was central to season two. After being dismissed from Texas Tech, he rebuilt his career at East Mississippi Community College before returning to the same university.

According to USA Today, in 2019, the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, making him the first Last Chance U cast member ever drafted into the NFL. While his NFL career mostly involved practice squads and short stints, he spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

C.J. Reavis

C.J. Reavis
C.J. Reavis on the field before the game between the Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on July 25, 2025. Photo: Brent Just
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Cary Sidney "C. J." Reavis II

Date of birth

27 November 1995

Age

30 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Chester, Virginia, United States

Current team

Ottawa Redblacks

Cary was one of the first players from the show to appear in an NFL game. After leaving Virginia Tech due to disciplinary issues, he played at East Mississippi Community College before transferring to Marshall University.

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He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent and made his NFL debut in 2018. Following his brief NFL stint, Reavis continued his professional career in the Canadian Football League and currently plays for the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL.

Damion Willis

Damion Willis
Damion Willis. Photo: @dwillis on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Damion Lakeith Willis

Date of birth

20 June 1997

Age

28 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Jackson, Mississippi, United States

Team coached

Georgia Southern Eagles

Wide receiver Damion Willis also made it to the NFL after appearing in the show's early seasons. He signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing college football for the Troy Trojans.

Damion played in 10 games, recording nine receptions for 82 yards during his rookie season. He later moved between several teams and alternative football leagues after the Bengals released him. Per the Georgia Southern Eagles' website, he serves as the inside receivers coach for the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Chauncey Rivers

Chauncey Rivers
Chauncey Rivers poses for a portrait on March 06, 2024. Photo: Fox Sports/UFL
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Chauncey Rivers

Date of birth

12 June 1997

Age

28 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Stone Mountain, Georgia, U.S.

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Defensive lineman Chauncey Rivers was a cast member of Last Chance U Season 2. After transferring to Mississippi State, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020, per the club's website.

Chauncey spent time with the Green Bay Packers before he was placed on injured reserve on October 7, with a torn ACL.

Calvin Jackson Jr

Calvin Jackson Jr
Calvin Jackson Jr. Photo: @primetime_ceej85 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Calvin Jackson Jr.

Date of birth

7 May 1997

Age

28 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Miami, Florida, United States

Wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. was featured during the Independence Community College seasons, where he began his collegiate career. After finishing his college career at Washington State, he had short stints in the NFL with the New York Jets between May and September 2022.

Calvin was also with the Miami Dolphins between October and November 2022 before moving to other professional leagues. The UFL Board said Arlington Renegades selected him in January 2024 and released him in March 2024.

John Franklin III
John Franklin III at Protective Stadium on March 31, 2022. Photo: Fox Sports/USFL
Source: Getty Images

Other notable Last Chance U players from the show

The following athletes were also featured on Last Chance U, but they could not establish lasting NFL careers:

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  • Ronald Ollie
  • John Franklin III
  • De'Andre Johnson

Frequently asked questions

  • Has anyone from Last Chance U made it to the NFL? Players like Jermaine Johnson II, Dakota Allen, and C. J. Reavis reached the NFL.
  • Why is Jason Brown suing Netflix? Jason claimed that the show portrayed him unfairly and damaged his reputation after his controversial exit from Independence Community College.
  • Does Ronald Ollie play in the NFL? Ronald Ollie does not currently play in the NFL, although he briefly signed with the Oakland Raiders before being released.
  • Did anyone go pro from Last Chance U? Several athletes from the show went professional, playing in leagues such as the NFL and CFL.

Conclusion

Despite the low success rate, Last Chance U proved that redemption is possible. Many former stars are now pursuing coaching, alternative football leagues, or careers outside the sport.

READ MORE: What is the average age of NFL players by position? A quick guide

As Briefly.co.za published, the average age of NFL players is around 26.6. This figure encapsulates the blend of youthful vigour and seasoned experience across the league. Also, the average age of an NFL quarterback is approximately 28.4 years.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Favour Adeaga avatar

Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com

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