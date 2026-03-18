Last Chance U: Where are they now, and who actually made the NFL?
When Last Chance U premiered on Netflix in 2016, it introduced viewers to junior college football players chasing redemption and a shot at the NFL. While several talented players featured on the show, only a handful actually made it to the league. Where are the stars of Last Chance U today, and who truly made it to the NFL?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Several players from Last Chance U eventually signed with NFL teams, but only a few played in regular-season games.
- Some athletes transitioned to other professional leagues, such as the CFL or UFL, after brief stints in the NFL.
- The biggest success story from the series is Jermaine Johnson II, a first-round NFL Draft pick.
Last Chance U overview
The show’s synopsis is centred around suspended and/or released players from major college football teams who try to make a name for themselves at the Junior College level. Sharing in an interview with For The Win, Greg Whiteley, Last Chance U creator, said about the cast:
When we pick a character, it has an interesting background. And those kids, by nature of what they're going through and where they're coming from, are sure to have an intriguing backstory.
Where are the Last Chance U cast now?
Since its debut, Last Chance U has seen its cast members take different paths. Below are details of some of the cast members:
Jermaine Johnson II
Full name
Jermaine Curtis Johnson II
Date of birth
7 January 1999
Age
27 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Eden Prairie, Minnesota, United States
Current team
Tennessee Titans (Linebacker)
Jermaine appeared in the third and fourth seasons while playing at Independence Community College. After leaving the junior college program, he transferred to the University of Georgia and later to Florida State.
His breakout season led to a historic moment for the documentary series. In 2022, Johnson was selected 26th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft by the New York Jets, per ESPN. This made him the most successful Last Chance U player in the NFL.
Dakota Allen
Full name
Dakota Devon Allen
Date of birth
2 November 1995
Age
30 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Dallas, Texas, United States
Linebacker Dakota Allen's story was central to season two. After being dismissed from Texas Tech, he rebuilt his career at East Mississippi Community College before returning to the same university.
According to USA Today, in 2019, the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, making him the first Last Chance U cast member ever drafted into the NFL. While his NFL career mostly involved practice squads and short stints, he spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
C.J. Reavis
Full name
Cary Sidney "C. J." Reavis II
Date of birth
27 November 1995
Age
30 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Chester, Virginia, United States
Current team
Ottawa Redblacks
Cary was one of the first players from the show to appear in an NFL game. After leaving Virginia Tech due to disciplinary issues, he played at East Mississippi Community College before transferring to Marshall University.
He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent and made his NFL debut in 2018. Following his brief NFL stint, Reavis continued his professional career in the Canadian Football League and currently plays for the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL.
Damion Willis
Full name
Damion Lakeith Willis
Date of birth
20 June 1997
Age
28 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Jackson, Mississippi, United States
Team coached
Georgia Southern Eagles
Wide receiver Damion Willis also made it to the NFL after appearing in the show's early seasons. He signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing college football for the Troy Trojans.
Damion played in 10 games, recording nine receptions for 82 yards during his rookie season. He later moved between several teams and alternative football leagues after the Bengals released him. Per the Georgia Southern Eagles' website, he serves as the inside receivers coach for the Georgia Southern Eagles.
Chauncey Rivers
Full name
Chauncey Rivers
Date of birth
12 June 1997
Age
28 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Stone Mountain, Georgia, U.S.
Defensive lineman Chauncey Rivers was a cast member of Last Chance U Season 2. After transferring to Mississippi State, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020, per the club's website.
Chauncey spent time with the Green Bay Packers before he was placed on injured reserve on October 7, with a torn ACL.
Calvin Jackson Jr
Full name
Calvin Jackson Jr.
Date of birth
7 May 1997
Age
28 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Miami, Florida, United States
Wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. was featured during the Independence Community College seasons, where he began his collegiate career. After finishing his college career at Washington State, he had short stints in the NFL with the New York Jets between May and September 2022.
Calvin was also with the Miami Dolphins between October and November 2022 before moving to other professional leagues. The UFL Board said Arlington Renegades selected him in January 2024 and released him in March 2024.
Other notable Last Chance U players from the show
The following athletes were also featured on Last Chance U, but they could not establish lasting NFL careers:
- Ronald Ollie
- John Franklin III
- De'Andre Johnson
Frequently asked questions
- Has anyone from Last Chance U made it to the NFL? Players like Jermaine Johnson II, Dakota Allen, and C. J. Reavis reached the NFL.
- Why is Jason Brown suing Netflix? Jason claimed that the show portrayed him unfairly and damaged his reputation after his controversial exit from Independence Community College.
- Does Ronald Ollie play in the NFL? Ronald Ollie does not currently play in the NFL, although he briefly signed with the Oakland Raiders before being released.
- Did anyone go pro from Last Chance U? Several athletes from the show went professional, playing in leagues such as the NFL and CFL.
Conclusion
Despite the low success rate, Last Chance U proved that redemption is possible. Many former stars are now pursuing coaching, alternative football leagues, or careers outside the sport.
READ MORE: What is the average age of NFL players by position? A quick guide
As Briefly.co.za published, the average age of NFL players is around 26.6. This figure encapsulates the blend of youthful vigour and seasoned experience across the league. Also, the average age of an NFL quarterback is approximately 28.4 years.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com