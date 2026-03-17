90 Day Fiancé season 1: Where are the couples now and who are still together?

When 90 Day Fiancé first premiered in 2014 on TLC, viewers were introduced to couples willing to risk everything for love across borders. More than a decade later, many still wonder: where are the cast members of 90 Day Fiancé season 1? Several of the original couples have built lasting marriages.

Russ and Paola Mayfield (L) and Alan and Kirlyam Cox (R). Photo: @paola_mayfield, @kirlyam_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé featured four couples navigating the K-1 visa process.

navigating the K-1 visa process. Most of the couples from the first season are still married today .

. Many have welcomed children and built families in the United States, while some keep a low public profile despite the show’s popularity.

90 Day Fiancé season 1 overview

The docuseries is about American citizens who fall in love with someone in another country. The first season of 90 Day Fiancé premiered in 2014, introducing viewers to four international couples who navigated the K-1 visa process. If visa holders were not to be deported, the couple had 90 days to marry.

Discussing the cast members during an interview, the creator and executive producer of the hit TLC reality franchise, Matt Sharp, told Glamour:

These were people from all walks of life and all states who started talking to people online and fell in love. And, in many cases, they were going to meet them in person for the first time. To me, this felt like an incredible new world.

Where are the 90 Day Fiancé season 1 couples?

Since the franchise began, the first season is notable for most of its couples staying together. Here is a look at the couples and where they are today:

Russ and Paola Mayfield

Paola and Russ Mayfield speak onstage during the TLC - 90 Day Fiance franchise portion. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full names Russell Brian Mayfield and Paola Andrea Mayfield Dates of birth 24 June 1987 and 14 May 1987 Ages 38 years old (as of 2026) Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Marital status Still married

The lovebirds met in Colombia, and their love story continued when Paola moved to the US on a K-1 visa. Russ and Paola eventually married on the show, becoming one of the most recognisable couples from Season 1.

Since appearing on the series, Paola has built a career as a fitness trainer, model and professional wrestler, while Russ works in engineering. As People shared, the couple welcomed their son Axel in 2019.

Russ and Paola's marriage took a pause

In 2021, during the pandemic, they faced marital challenges and allegedly took a break, per People. Paola began to share a series of cryptic tweets. She tweeted in July 2021, saying:

Sometimes, [it] is better to recognise when it's time to move on and accept that it wasn't meant to be for the long run.

They later reconciled and continued their relationship. In 2025, Russ marked their 12th wedding anniversary, confirming they were still together.

Louis and Aya Gattone

Louis and Aya Gattone. Photo: @higantipangga on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full names Louis Gattone and Aya Gattone (née Aya Tamisa) Dates of birth 1980 and 1987 Ages 46 years old and 39 years old (as of 2026) Current residence Indiana, United States Marital status Still together

As Swoon published, Louis and Aya met in their early 30s through a dating site before she relocated to the United States to marry him. Their storyline focused on Aya adjusting to life in America while bonding with Louis’ two sons from a previous relationship.

Despite the challenges, the pair tied the knot and have remained committed to each other. Today, Louis and Aya live in Indiana and have two sons, Giovanni and Stefano, with Louis’ older children.

They also launched a small business creating handcrafted décor and other products, and shared the news on Instagram.

Alan and Kirlyam Cox

Alan, Kirlyam, and their children. Photo: @kirlyam_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full names Alan Cox and Kirlyam Cox (née Kirlyam Macedo Costa) Dates of birth 27 April 1985 and 31 October 1996 Ages 40 years old and 29 years old (as of 2026) Current residence North Carolina, United States Marital status Still married

Alan and Kirlyam are another fan-favourite couple. The couple reportedly met during a missionary trip to Brazil. Alan was a 20-year-old missionary, and Kirlyam was 12. When Alan first met Kirlyam, as Screen Rant shared, her beauty attracted him, saying:

The first time that I had met her, I was like, ‘Man, she is gorgeous.’ And just things like that, I had never felt before like that; they just started coming up.

Years later, they reconnected, fell in love, and began a K-1 visa process so Kirlyam could move to the United States, according to People. Their relationship was widely viewed as one of the most stable among 90 Day Fiancé season 1 couples.

The couple married and has since built a family life away from reality-TV drama. Alan and Kirlyam are still happily married, currently live in North Carolina, and have two sons, Liam and Enzo.

Mike and Aziza Eloshway

Mike and Aziza Eloshway. Photo: @realityblurb on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full names Michael Eloshway and Aziza Eloshway (née Aziza Mukhametzyanova) Dates of birth 1982 and 1988 Ages 44 years old and 38 years old (as of 2026) Current residence Cleveland, Ohio, United States Marital status Still likely married

Mike and Aziza met through a language-learning website before Aziza moved from Russia to Cleveland, Ohio. Mike's family was initially sceptical about their relationship, but they pushed through and married on the show, welcoming Olivia in 2019.

The couple faced legal issues involving Mike that drew public attention. Collider shared that he was arrested for possessing inappropriate materials involving minors and sentenced to over 10 years in prison.

Frequently asked questions

Is anyone from season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé still together? Almost all the couples are still married today.

Almost all the couples are still married today. Where are Mike and Aziza now? The couple is still likely married, though Mike currently serves a 10-year federal prison sentence.

The couple is still likely married, though Mike currently serves a 10-year federal prison sentence. Whose husband died on 90 Day Fiancé? The men in the first season are still alive.

Conclusion

Looking back at 90 Day Fiancé season 1 and where they are now, the first cast helped shape the reality show. Their journeys show that while the 90-day deadline is intense, some couples truly find lasting love.

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