In 2014, Chase Atlantic members Mitchel, Clinton and Christian united to form an Australian R&B band, achieving over one billion Spotify streams and almost three million YouTube subscribers. Their success has been tied to authenticity as the band said:

If you truly believe in your music and it’s authentic to you, it will resonate with other people naturally.

Key takeaways

CHASE ATLANTIC is an Australian R&B band and production trio from Cairns, Queensland, formed in 2014 .

. The band consists of three founding members, Christian Anthony and brothers Mitchel and Clinton Cave.

They have released seven EPs and four albums, and are most recognised for their hit singles Friends (2015) and Swim (2017), each surpassing 1 billion Spotify streams.

Who are the Chase Atlantic band members?

The Australian R&B band includes brothers Mitchel and Clinton Cave, along with their long-time friend Christian Anthony. The iconic trio began in 2013 under the name K.I.D.S. (Kind Imaginations. Destructive Situations).

A year later, they adopted the name Chase Atlantic and released their first EP, Dalliance, on 26 May 2014. In an interview with Music Connection Magazine, Chase Atlantic lead singer Mitchel Cave explained that the band originally started as a university project. He said:

When we created the band, we didn't expect a career out of it, but we wanted to do something special...Clint was living in Brisbane, I was in Cairns, and Christian was in Sydney. He flew Christian and me to Brisbane to record some music for a university project, and it all took off from there. It felt special to us, so we decided to carry on with it.

Here is everything to know about each member of the Australian pop-rock band and their details:

Mitchel Cave

Full name Mitchel Charles Cave Date of birth 2 December 1996 Age 29 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Cairns, Queensland, Australia Role Lead vocalist, frontman, guitarist

While serving as the group’s lead vocalist, Mitchel Cave was initially part of another band, What About Tonight, which he joined with Christian Anthony. They formed the rock band to audition for season 4 of The X Factor Australia, where they were eliminated after finishing in eleventh place.

He later created Chase Atlantic in 2014 with his older brother Clinton and their friend Christian. According to Last FM, he has also released independent covers and tracks, including Drunk, Small Bump, and Set Fire to the Rain. Sharing how his brother Clinton had massively inspired him, he shared in an Instagram post:

Thankful to have such a talented and inspiring older brother, thanks for always pushing me to be the best at what I do.

Clinton Cave

Full name Clinton Cave Date of birth 4 July 1993 Age 32 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Cairns, Queensland, Australia Role Saxophonist, guitarist, backing vocalist

Clinton was born in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, where he grew up with his younger brothers Mitchel and Taylor Cave. He is a saxophonist and producer who began by creating the YouTube channel Clinton Cave Music to share cover songs.

His professional experience includes working as a social media director for Flava and collaborating with Eminem’s band D12. He also reportedly served as a marketing assistant and sound engineer at Social Benchmark before starting the band in 2014.

Christian Anthony

Full name Christian Anthony Date of birth 3 September 1997 Age 28 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Sydney, Australia Role Lead guitarist, vocalist, songwriter

Christian Anthony is an Australian guitarist and vocalist born in Sydney. He is a long-time friend of brothers Mitchel and Clinton Cave and is reportedly in a relationship with digital creator Casilda Gonzalez.

He contributed to the group’s iTunes EPs Nostalgia and Dalliance. In an interview with Columbus Underground, the Chase Atlantic singer reflected on the trio’s connection, explaining:

We were mates for two years before Mitchel, and I began working with Clinton...And, I think just from the get-go, one thing that’s kept us really close is the taste in music.

Some of the most popular Chase Atlantic songs

The genre-blending band, winners of the AAA Rising Star Award in 2018, have released several chart-topping tracks, seven EPs, and four studio albums. Their hit singles Friends (2015) and Swim (2017) have each surpassed a billion Spotify streams.

Below is a list of the music that helped them reach almost three million subscribers on YouTube:

Studio albums

Chase Atlantic

Phases

Beauty in Death

Lost in Heaven

EPs

Dalliance

Nostalgia

Paradise

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Don't Try This

Charted singles

Swim

Friends

Consume

Into It

Ohmami

Heaven and Back

The Walls

Frequently asked questions

How old are the members of Chase Atlantic? As of January 2026, Mitchel Cave is 29, Clinton Cave is 32, and Christian Anthony is 28.

As of January 2026, Mitchel Cave is 29, Clinton Cave is 32, and Christian Anthony is 28. Does Chase Atlantic have 3 or 5 members? The band has three core members , while additional touring members include Patrick Wilde (guitarist) and Jesse Boyle (drummer).

The band has , while additional touring members include Patrick Wilde (guitarist) and Jesse Boyle (drummer). Is Chase Atlantic British? They are an Australian band formed in Cairns, Queensland.

Conclusion

The Chase Atlantic members, including brothers Mitchel and Clinton Cave and friend Christian Anthony, captivate millions worldwide with their alternative R&B and rock fusion. Their rise underscores authenticity, innovation, and lasting global appeal.

