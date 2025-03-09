Foreigner band members: A complete guide to past and present members
If you are a rock music lover, you should know Foreigner. With a legacy spanning over four decades, past and present Foreigner band members have played significant roles since the band was formed. Founding member Mick Jones once said:
With this band, I found a second breath.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Exploring the Foreigner band members
- Original Foreigner band members (1976–1980)
- Who are the current Foreigner band members?
- What are the Foreigner songs?
- What happened to the lead singer in Foreigner?
- How many original members are still in the band?
- Who replaced Lou Gramm?
- Why is Mick Jones not with Foreigner?
- Frequently asked questions
Key takeaways
- All Foreigner lead singers are still alive.
- Only Mick Jones is still a founding member of the Foreigner, although he no longer tours full-time due to health concerns.
- Kelly Hansen was recruited in 2005 to replace Lou Gramm and has earned acclaim for rekindling the band’s live renditions.
Exploring the Foreigner band members
Foreigner was formed in 1976. Despite several misunderstandings and unavoidable membership changes, they created a legacy in the rock genre. According to Remind Magazine, Lou Gramm in his memoir said the following about the group:
The chemistry that made the band right in the beginning didn’t necessarily mean it would always be right. I think a pretty major communication lapse appeared and I don’t think anybody really knew what anybody was feeling.
Original Foreigner band members (1976–1980)
Foreigner’s founding lineup was built on a blend of British rock and American pop. According to Classic Rock History, the founding members of the band are:
Mick Jones
|Full name
|Michael Leslie Jones
|Date of birth
|27 December 1944
|Age
|80 years old (as of March 2025)
|Place of birth
|London, England
|Role
|Lead guitarist, songwriter, co-founder
Mick Jones is the backbone of Foreigner, co-writing nearly every hit and steering the band’s sound through decades of changes. His bluesy guitar riffs and melodic instincts defined classics like Feels Like the First Time and Urgent.
Lou Gramm
|Full name
|Louis Andrew Grammatico
|Date of birth
|2 May 1950
|Age
|74 years old (as of March 2024)
|Place of birth
|Rochester, New York, United States of America
|Role
|Original lead singer, lyricist
Lou Gramm’s soulful vocals transformed Foreigner into an international group. He co-wrote popular songs like Juke Box Hero and Double Vision. He finally left the group in 2003 after several health battles, including a brain tumour and thyroid issues that strained his vocal stamina.
Ian McDonald
|Full name
|Ian MacMillan McDonald
|Date of birth
|25 June 1946
|Died
|9 February 2022 (aged 75)
|Place of birth
|London, England
|Role
|Keyboardist, saxophonist, guitarist
A founding member of King Crimson, McDonald brought prog-rock complexity to Foreigner’s early work. His saxophone solos on Urgent and keyboard layers on Starrider showcased his versatility. Creative clashes with Jones led to his abrupt exit in 1980, though he later reconciled with the band before he passed on in 2022.
Al Greenwood
|Full name
|Alan Greenwood
|Year of birth
|1951
|Age
|72 years old (as of 2025)
|Place of birth
|United States of America
|Role
|Keyboardist
Greenwood’s synth textures helped produce hit singles like Long, Long Way from Home and Headknocker. He was sacked in 1989 alongside McDonald as Mick strived for a smaller lineup. Greenwood became an entrepreneur following his departure and seldom engaged with the band’s legacy in public.
Ed Gagliardi
|Full name
|Edward John Gagliardi
|Date of birth
|13 February 1952
|Died
|11 May 2014 (aged 62)
|Place of birth
|New York, United States of America
|Role
|Bassist (1976–1979)
Gagliardi’s basslines were funky, driving Foreigner’s self-titled debut album to mainstream media. Rick Wills substituted him in 1979 amid uncertainties over musical direction.
He started his band, Spys, but battled cancer for years. Though he was not a Foreigner lead singer, he passed away in 2014.
Dennis Elliott
|Full name
|Dennis Conway Elliott
|Date of birth
|18 August 1950
|Age
|74 years old (as of March 2025)
|Place of birth
|London, England
|Role
|Drummer (1976–1993)
Elliott’s detailed drumming inspired Foreigner’s first nine albums, including 4 (1981), to bestselling status. He retired from the group in 1993 to follow his sculpting passion and cited tour burnout.
Who are the current Foreigner band members?
According to Syracuse, the current lineup of Foreigner is led by vocalists and instrumentalists recruited by Mick Jones. They have continued the band’s legacy into the 21st century.
Kelly Hansen
|Full name
|Kelly Hansen
|Date of birth
|18 April 1961
|Age
|63 years old (as of March 2025)
|Place of birth
|Hawthorne, California, United States of America
|Role
|Lead singer (2005–present)
Hansen’s recruitment started with scepticism from critics, but his vocal prowess soon made a fan of them. He was a member of the Hurricane band and infused Gramm’s essence with his rock-star personality. Hansen partners with Jones on set lists to ensure the music band’s classics are fresh.
Jeff Pilson
|Full name
|Jeffrey Alan Pilson
|Date of birth
|19 January 1959
|Age
|65 years old (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|Lake Forest, Illinois, United States of America
|Role
|Bassist (2004–present)
Pilson was an ex-Dokken and Dio bassist, and his recruitment gave Foreigner’s albums, such as the 2009 release Can’t Slow Down, a hard-rock edge. He is also a skilled producer and manages the band’s live sound engineering.
Bruce Watson
|Full name
|Bruce Watson
|Place of birth
|United States of America
|Role
|Lead guitarist (2011–present)
Watson is the group’s touring guitarist, replacing Mick Jones. He masters solos like Hot Blooded to perfection and studies old footage to reproduce Jones’ original tone.
Michael Bluestein
|Full name
|Michael Bluestein
|Place of birth
|United States of America
|Role
|Keyboardist (2008–present)
Bluestein adds spontaneity to Foreigner’s live renditions. He brings freshness to McDonald and Greenwood’s roles, notably on the sax solo of songs like Urgent. His improvisations help the band’s sound balance nostalgia with innovation.
Chris Frazier
|Full name
|Chris Frazier
|Place of birth
|United States of America
|Role
|Drummer (2012–present)
Frazier was in the Whitesnake band but took up Dennis Elliott’s roles and blended them with his style. His double-bass pedal techniques bring tracks like Juke Box Hero into classic and modern rock sensibilities.
Luis Maldonado
|Full name
|Luis Maldonado
|Place of birth
|United States of America
|Role
|Guitarist, backing vocals (2021–present)
Maldonado is a versatile instrumentalist who shines with the rhythm guitar, keyboards, and harmonies. His experience as a session musician ensures the music band’s sound is revolutionary in rock and pop.
What are the Foreigner songs?
Some of the old and current members' reportedly released songs, as Genius published, include:
- Cold as Ice
- I Want to Know What Love Is
- Hot Blooded
- Waiting for a Girl Like You
- Juke Box Hero
- Double Vision
- Urgent
- Say You Will
- Feels Like the First Time
- Head Games
- That Was Yesterday
- Dirty White Boy
- Starrider
- Long, Long Way from Home
- Blue Morning, Blue Day
- I Don't Want to Live Without You
- Waiting for a Girl Like You
- When It Comes to Love
- Rev on the Red Line
- The Flame Still Burns
What happened to the lead singer in Foreigner?
Lou Gramm left the group because of conflicts with Jones and struggles with his health. A brain tumour diagnosis in 1997 meant that his vocals were not as strong and exited in 2003. He has since buried the hatchet with Jones but remains in retirement.
How many original members are still in the band?
Only Mick Jones maintains ties with the group among the original members, though he rarely tours with the group. Hansen and Pilson lead the group.
Who replaced Lou Gramm?
Kelly Hansen was recruited as a direct replacement for Lou who left in 2003. He is an experienced rock vocalist and has led the band’s vocals since 2005.
Why is Mick Jones not with Foreigner?
Founding member Mick Jones is still with the group but as a co-writer and creative director. He does not tour as much following a heart surgery in 2012 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
Frequently asked questions
- Who is the leader of the band Foreigner? Kelly Handen leads the current crop of Foreigner band members under the directorship of Mick Jones.
- What was the Foreigner's biggest hit? Although subject to personal opinion, Feels Like the First Time has legendary acclaim in the band’s catalogue.
- Why did Lou Gramm leave Foreigner? He left to attend to his health issues amidst a series of creative disagreements with Mick Jones.
Foreigner band members' roll call has changed from 1970s hitmakers to 21st-century touring juggernauts. This proves the eternal vibes of their music while continuing to unite generations.
