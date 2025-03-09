Foreigner band members: A complete guide to past and present members

If you are a rock music lover, you should know Foreigner. With a legacy spanning over four decades, past and present Foreigner band members have played significant roles since the band was formed. Founding member Mick Jones once said:

With this band, I found a second breath.

Exploring the Foreigner band members

Foreigner was formed in 1976. Despite several misunderstandings and unavoidable membership changes, they created a legacy in the rock genre. According to Remind Magazine, Lou Gramm in his memoir said the following about the group:

The chemistry that made the band right in the beginning didn’t necessarily mean it would always be right. I think a pretty major communication lapse appeared and I don’t think anybody really knew what anybody was feeling.

Original Foreigner band members (1976–1980)

Foreigner’s founding lineup was built on a blend of British rock and American pop. According to Classic Rock History, the founding members of the band are:

Mick Jones

Full name Michael Leslie Jones Date of birth 27 December 1944 Age 80 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth London, England Role Lead guitarist, songwriter, co-founder

Mick Jones is the backbone of Foreigner, co-writing nearly every hit and steering the band’s sound through decades of changes. His bluesy guitar riffs and melodic instincts defined classics like Feels Like the First Time and Urgent.

Lou Gramm

Full name Louis Andrew Grammatico Date of birth 2 May 1950 Age 74 years old (as of March 2024) Place of birth Rochester, New York, United States of America Role Original lead singer, lyricist

Lou Gramm’s soulful vocals transformed Foreigner into an international group. He co-wrote popular songs like Juke Box Hero and Double Vision. He finally left the group in 2003 after several health battles, including a brain tumour and thyroid issues that strained his vocal stamina.

Ian McDonald

Full name Ian MacMillan McDonald Date of birth 25 June 1946 Died 9 February 2022 (aged 75) Place of birth London, England Role Keyboardist, saxophonist, guitarist

A founding member of King Crimson, McDonald brought prog-rock complexity to Foreigner’s early work. His saxophone solos on Urgent and keyboard layers on Starrider showcased his versatility. Creative clashes with Jones led to his abrupt exit in 1980, though he later reconciled with the band before he passed on in 2022.

Al Greenwood

Full name Alan Greenwood Year of birth 1951 Age 72 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth United States of America Role Keyboardist

Greenwood’s synth textures helped produce hit singles like Long, Long Way from Home and Headknocker. He was sacked in 1989 alongside McDonald as Mick strived for a smaller lineup. Greenwood became an entrepreneur following his departure and seldom engaged with the band’s legacy in public.

Ed Gagliardi

Full name Edward John Gagliardi Date of birth 13 February 1952 Died 11 May 2014 (aged 62) Place of birth New York, United States of America Role Bassist (1976–1979)

Gagliardi’s basslines were funky, driving Foreigner’s self-titled debut album to mainstream media. Rick Wills substituted him in 1979 amid uncertainties over musical direction.

He started his band, Spys, but battled cancer for years. Though he was not a Foreigner lead singer, he passed away in 2014.

Dennis Elliott

Full name Dennis Conway Elliott Date of birth 18 August 1950 Age 74 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth London, England Role Drummer (1976–1993)

Elliott’s detailed drumming inspired Foreigner’s first nine albums, including 4 (1981), to bestselling status. He retired from the group in 1993 to follow his sculpting passion and cited tour burnout.

Who are the current Foreigner band members?

According to Syracuse, the current lineup of Foreigner is led by vocalists and instrumentalists recruited by Mick Jones. They have continued the band’s legacy into the 21st century.

Kelly Hansen

Full name Kelly Hansen Date of birth 18 April 1961 Age 63 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Hawthorne, California, United States of America Role Lead singer (2005–present)

Hansen’s recruitment started with scepticism from critics, but his vocal prowess soon made a fan of them. He was a member of the Hurricane band and infused Gramm’s essence with his rock-star personality. Hansen partners with Jones on set lists to ensure the music band’s classics are fresh.

Jeff Pilson

Full name Jeffrey Alan Pilson Date of birth 19 January 1959 Age 65 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Lake Forest, Illinois, United States of America Role Bassist (2004–present)

Pilson was an ex-Dokken and Dio bassist, and his recruitment gave Foreigner’s albums, such as the 2009 release Can’t Slow Down, a hard-rock edge. He is also a skilled producer and manages the band’s live sound engineering.

Bruce Watson

Full name Bruce Watson Place of birth United States of America Role Lead guitarist (2011–present)

Watson is the group’s touring guitarist, replacing Mick Jones. He masters solos like Hot Blooded to perfection and studies old footage to reproduce Jones’ original tone.

Michael Bluestein

Full name Michael Bluestein Place of birth United States of America Role Keyboardist (2008–present)

Bluestein adds spontaneity to Foreigner’s live renditions. He brings freshness to McDonald and Greenwood’s roles, notably on the sax solo of songs like Urgent. His improvisations help the band’s sound balance nostalgia with innovation.

Chris Frazier

Full name Chris Frazier Place of birth United States of America Role Drummer (2012–present)

Frazier was in the Whitesnake band but took up Dennis Elliott’s roles and blended them with his style. His double-bass pedal techniques bring tracks like Juke Box Hero into classic and modern rock sensibilities.

Luis Maldonado

Full name Luis Maldonado Place of birth United States of America Role Guitarist, backing vocals (2021–present)

Maldonado is a versatile instrumentalist who shines with the rhythm guitar, keyboards, and harmonies. His experience as a session musician ensures the music band’s sound is revolutionary in rock and pop.

What are the Foreigner songs?

Some of the old and current members' reportedly released songs, as Genius published, include:

Cold as Ice

I Want to Know What Love Is

Hot Blooded

Waiting for a Girl Like You

Juke Box Hero

Double Vision

Urgent

Say You Will

Feels Like the First Time

Head Games

That Was Yesterday

Dirty White Boy

Starrider

Long, Long Way from Home

Blue Morning, Blue Day

I Don't Want to Live Without You

Waiting for a Girl Like You

When It Comes to Love

Rev on the Red Line

The Flame Still Burns

What happened to the lead singer in Foreigner?

Lou Gramm left the group because of conflicts with Jones and struggles with his health. A brain tumour diagnosis in 1997 meant that his vocals were not as strong and exited in 2003. He has since buried the hatchet with Jones but remains in retirement.

How many original members are still in the band?

Only Mick Jones maintains ties with the group among the original members, though he rarely tours with the group. Hansen and Pilson lead the group.

Who replaced Lou Gramm?

Kelly Hansen was recruited as a direct replacement for Lou who left in 2003. He is an experienced rock vocalist and has led the band’s vocals since 2005.

Why is Mick Jones not with Foreigner?

Founding member Mick Jones is still with the group but as a co-writer and creative director. He does not tour as much following a heart surgery in 2012 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Frequently asked questions

Who is the leader of the band Foreigner? Kelly Handen leads the current crop of Foreigner band members under the directorship of Mick Jones.

Kelly Handen leads the current crop of Foreigner band members under the directorship of Mick Jones. What was the Foreigner's biggest hit? Although subject to personal opinion, Feels Like the First Time has legendary acclaim in the band’s catalogue.

Although subject to personal opinion, Feels Like the First Time has legendary acclaim in the band’s catalogue. Why did Lou Gramm leave Foreigner? He left to attend to his health issues amidst a series of creative disagreements with Mick Jones.

Foreigner band members' roll call has changed from 1970s hitmakers to 21st-century touring juggernauts. This proves the eternal vibes of their music while continuing to unite generations.

