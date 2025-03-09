Global site navigation

Foreigner band members: A complete guide to past and present members
by  Favour Adeaga 7 min read

If you are a rock music lover, you should know Foreigner. With a legacy spanning over four decades, past and present Foreigner band members have played significant roles since the band was formed. Founding member Mick Jones once said:

With this band, I found a second breath.
Past and present members of Foreigner band
L-R: Luis Maldonado, Kelly Hansen, Rick Wills, Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Chris Frazier, Michael Bluestein, Jeff Pilson and Bruce Watson in October 2024. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • All Foreigner lead singers are still alive.  
  • Only Mick Jones is still a founding member of the Foreigner, although he no longer tours full-time due to health concerns.
  • Kelly Hansen was recruited in 2005 to replace Lou Gramm and has earned acclaim for rekindling the band’s live renditions.

 Exploring the Foreigner band members

Foreigner was formed in 1976. Despite several misunderstandings and unavoidable membership changes, they created a legacy in the rock genre. According to Remind Magazine, Lou Gramm in his memoir said the following about the group:

The chemistry that made the band right in the beginning didn’t necessarily mean it would always be right. I think a pretty major communication lapse appeared and I don’t think anybody really knew what anybody was feeling.

Original Foreigner band members (1976–1980)

Foreigner’s founding lineup was built on a blend of British rock and American pop. According to Classic Rock History, the founding members of the band are:

Mick Jones

Mick Jones at SiriusXM's Classic Rewind
Mick Jones at SiriusXM's Classic Rewind in January 2020. Photo: Vivien Killilea
Full nameMichael Leslie Jones
Date of birth27 December 1944
Age80 years old (as of March 2025)
Place of birthLondon, England
RoleLead guitarist, songwriter, co-founder

Mick Jones is the backbone of Foreigner, co-writing nearly every hit and steering the band’s sound through decades of changes. His bluesy guitar riffs and melodic instincts defined classics like Feels Like the First Time and Urgent.

Lou Gramm

Lou Gramm at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Lou Gramm at Pine Knob Music Theatre in August 2024. Photo: Scott Legato
Full nameLouis Andrew Grammatico
Date of birth2 May 1950
Age74 years old (as of March 2024)
Place of birthRochester, New York, United States of America
RoleOriginal lead singer, lyricist

Lou Gramm’s soulful vocals transformed Foreigner into an international group. He co-wrote popular songs like Juke Box Hero and Double Vision. He finally left the group in 2003 after several health battles, including a brain tumour and thyroid issues that strained his vocal stamina.

Ian McDonald

Musician Ian McDonald
Musician Ian McDonald at Bowery Electric in May 2017. Photo: Bobby Bank
Full name Ian MacMillan McDonald
Date of birth25 June 1946
Died9 February 2022 (aged 75)
Place of birthLondon, England
RoleKeyboardist, saxophonist, guitarist

A founding member of King Crimson, McDonald brought prog-rock complexity to Foreigner’s early work. His saxophone solos on Urgent and keyboard layers on Starrider showcased his versatility. Creative clashes with Jones led to his abrupt exit in 1980, though he later reconciled with the band before he passed on in 2022.  

Al Greenwood

Al Greenwood onstage
Al Greenwood onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. Photo: Kevin Mazur
Full nameAlan Greenwood
Year of birth1951
Age72 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birthUnited States of America
RoleKeyboardist

 Greenwood’s synth textures helped produce hit singles like Long, Long Way from Home and Headknocker. He was sacked in 1989 alongside McDonald as Mick strived for a smaller lineup. Greenwood became an entrepreneur following his departure and seldom engaged with the band’s legacy in public.  

Ed Gagliardi

Ed Gagliardi
Ed Gagliardi on stage at their first UK gig at the Rainbow Theatre, London, England, in April 1978. Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns
Full nameEdward John Gagliardi
Date of birth13 February 1952
Died11 May 2014 (aged 62)
Place of birthNew York, United States of America
RoleBassist (1976–1979)

Gagliardi’s basslines were funky, driving Foreigner’s self-titled debut album to mainstream media. Rick Wills substituted him in 1979 amid uncertainties over musical direction.

He started his band, Spys, but battled cancer for years. Though he was not a Foreigner lead singer, he passed away in 2014.

Dennis Elliott

Dennis Elliott
English Rock musician Dennis Elliott onstage at Madison Square Garden in September 1985. Photo: Gary Gershoff
Full nameDennis Conway Elliott
Date of birth18 August 1950
Age74 years old (as of March 2025)
Place of birthLondon, England
RoleDrummer (1976–1993)

Elliott’s detailed drumming inspired Foreigner’s first nine albums, including 4 (1981), to bestselling status. He retired from the group in 1993 to follow his sculpting passion and cited tour burnout.

Who are the current Foreigner band members?

According to Syracuse, the current lineup of Foreigner is led by vocalists and instrumentalists recruited by Mick Jones. They have continued the band’s legacy into the 21st century.

Kelly Hansen  

Kelly Hansen
Kelly Hansen on the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour at Toyota Pavilion in July 2024. Photo: Steve Jennings
Full nameKelly Hansen
Date of birth18 April 1961
Age63 years old (as of March 2025)
Place of birthHawthorne, California, United States of America
RoleLead singer (2005–present)

Hansen’s recruitment started with scepticism from critics, but his vocal prowess soon made a fan of them. He was a member of the Hurricane band and infused Gramm’s essence with his rock-star personality. Hansen partners with Jones on set lists to ensure the music band’s classics are fresh.

Jeff Pilson

Full nameJeffrey Alan Pilson
Date of birth19 January 1959
Age65 years old (as of 2024)
Place of birthLake Forest, Illinois, United States of America
Role Bassist (2004–present)

Pilson was an ex-Dokken and Dio bassist, and his recruitment gave Foreigner’s albums, such as the 2009 release Can’t Slow Down, a hard-rock edge. He is also a skilled producer and manages the band’s live sound engineering.

Bruce Watson

Guitarist Bruce Watson
Guitarist Bruce Watson on stage in July 2022. Photo: Roy Rochlin
Full nameBruce Watson
Place of birthUnited States of America
RoleLead guitarist (2011–present)

Watson is the group’s touring guitarist, replacing Mick Jones. He masters solos like Hot Blooded to perfection and studies old footage to reproduce Jones’ original tone.

Michael Bluestein

Michael Bluestein during the 64th annual Grammy Awards at Topgolf Las Vegas
Michael Bluestein during the 64th annual Grammy Awards at Topgolf Las Vegas in April 2022. Photo: Greg Doherty
Full nameMichael Bluestein
Place of birthUnited States of America
RoleKeyboardist (2008–present)

Bluestein adds spontaneity to Foreigner’s live renditions. He brings freshness to McDonald and Greenwood’s roles, notably on the sax solo of songs like Urgent. His improvisations help the band’s sound balance nostalgia with innovation.  

Chris Frazier

Drummer Chris Frazier on stage
Drummer Chris Frazier on stage at FOX Studios in July 2022. Photo: Roy Rochlin
Full name Chris Frazier
Place of birthUnited States of America
RoleDrummer (2012–present)

Frazier was in the Whitesnake band but took up Dennis Elliott’s roles and blended them with his style. His double-bass pedal techniques bring tracks like Juke Box Hero into classic and modern rock sensibilities.

Luis Maldonado

Guitarist Luis Maldonado on stage at FOX Studios
Guitarist Luis Maldonado on stage at FOX Studios in July 2022. Photo: Roy Rochlin
Full nameLuis Maldonado
Place of birthUnited States of America
RoleGuitarist, backing vocals (2021–present)

Maldonado is a versatile instrumentalist who shines with the rhythm guitar, keyboards, and harmonies. His experience as a session musician ensures the music band’s sound is revolutionary in rock and pop.

What are the Foreigner songs?

Some of the old and current members' reportedly released songs, as Genius published, include:

  • Cold as Ice
  • I Want to Know What Love Is
  • Hot Blooded
  • Waiting for a Girl Like You
  • Juke Box Hero
  • Double Vision
  • Urgent
  • Say You Will
  • Feels Like the First Time
  • Head Games
  • That Was Yesterday
  • Dirty White Boy
  • Starrider
  • Long, Long Way from Home
  • Blue Morning, Blue Day
  • I Don't Want to Live Without You
  • When It Comes to Love
  • Rev on the Red Line
  • The Flame Still Burns

What happened to the lead singer in Foreigner?

Lou Gramm left the group because of conflicts with Jones and struggles with his health. A brain tumour diagnosis in 1997 meant that his vocals were not as strong and exited in 2003. He has since buried the hatchet with Jones but remains in retirement.

How many original members are still in the band?

Only Mick Jones maintains ties with the group among the original members, though he rarely tours with the group. Hansen and Pilson lead the group.  

Who replaced Lou Gramm?

Kelly Hansen was recruited as a direct replacement for Lou who left in 2003. He is an experienced rock vocalist and has led the band’s vocals since 2005.

Why is Mick Jones not with Foreigner?

Founding member Mick Jones is still with the group but as a co-writer and creative director. He does not tour as much following a heart surgery in 2012 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Frequently asked questions

  • Who is the leader of the band Foreigner? Kelly Handen leads the current crop of Foreigner band members under the directorship of Mick Jones.
  • What was the Foreigner's biggest hit? Although subject to personal opinion, Feels Like the First Time has legendary acclaim in the band’s catalogue.
  • Why did Lou Gramm leave Foreigner? He left to attend to his health issues amidst a series of creative disagreements with Mick Jones.

Foreigner band members' roll call has changed from 1970s hitmakers to 21st-century touring juggernauts. This proves the eternal vibes of their music while continuing to unite generations.

