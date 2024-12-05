Who are the Beta Squad members? Names, profiles, and fun facts

Beta Squad is currently one of the UK's most prominent YouTube collectives. Their content features pranks, challenges, travel vlogs, and comedy sketches. The Beta Squad members have toured the globe together since their formation in early 2019.

Beta Squad members celebrating 10 million YouTube subscribers in August 2024 (L). Photo: @betasquad (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Beta Squad members are currently based in London, but they come from different backgrounds. They have gained a massive following with their fun and often energetic videos.

Who are the Beta Squad members?

Beta Squad has five members, and they each bring their unique flair and personality to the group. Their producer, Sam Turner, shared in a June 2023 interview with Origins of CJM that working with them is always fun.

It's never a dull day, that's for sure. Each of them are so amazing to work with; they're extremely welcoming, and despite the success of Beta Squad, it's essentially just 5 friends coming up with creative ideas and having fun.

Beta Squad fun facts. Photo: @betasquad on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

In 2020, the Beta Squad were nominated for "YouTube Ensemble" at the prestigious Shorty Awards, which celebrates excellence in social media and online content​.

Additionally, members of the group, such as Chunkz, have been nominated for several awards. For instance, Chunkz was nominated for Best Media Personality at the MOBO Awards in 2020, and he won the Rated Awards' Personality of the Year in 2020​. Here is all you need to know about the Beta Squad's ages and profiles;

Sharky

Sharky arrives for the All or Nothing Arsenal Premiere at Islington Assembly Hall in London on August 2, 2022. Photo: Ian West (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sharmarke Mohamud

Sharmarke Mohamud Date of birth: December 31, 1995

December 31, 1995 Age: 28 years old in 2024

28 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Utrecht, Netherlands

Sharky from Beta Squad is the oldest of seven siblings born into a Somali family in Utrecht, Netherlands. He currently resides in London.

Mohamud established his self-titled YouTube channel in August 2015 before joining Beta Squad in 2019. His content entails soccer-related vlog entries, videos on FIFA gameplay, pranks, and challenges.

Chunkz

Chunkz arrives at the MOBO Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley on November 30, 2022, in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Birth name: Amin Mohammed

Amin Mohammed Date of birth: February 21, 1996

February 21, 1996 Age: 28 years old in 2024

28 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: London, England

London, England Height: 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm)

6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) Education: London Metropolitan University (Financial Mathematics – dropped out)

Chunkz is a second-generation British Somali who started his self-titled YouTube channel in 2015. After dropping out of college in 2016, he briefly worked at the British cinema chain Cineworld, where he met fellow Beta Squad member AJ Shabeel.

Amin became a full-time YouTuber in 2017. His channel currently has over 3.63 million subscribers. Chunkz is also a talented singer known for tracks like Clean Up (2020) and Vibranium (2018). He ended his music career in May 2021 because it was against his Islamic religious beliefs.

AJ Shaneel

AJ Shaneel during his visit to South Korea in September 2021 (R). Photo: @ajshabeel (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Ayaanle Shabeel

Ayaanle Shabeel Nickname: The Triangle Schmuck

The Triangle Schmuck Date of birth: August 30, 1996

August 30, 1996 Age: 28 years old in 2024

28 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Leidschendam-Voorburg, Netherlands

Leidschendam-Voorburg, Netherlands Height: 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm)

AJ relocated from the Netherlands to the UK in 2005 when he was nine years old. His family is of Somali heritage, and he has a sister called Suaad, who also creates YouTube content.

Before joining Beta Squad, the Dutch-born internet personality was already creating content on his self-titled YouTube channel that he established in October 2015. The channel has reached over 1.82 million subscribers. His content is mainly pranks and challenges.

King Kenny

Boxer and YouTuber King Kenny at a Beta Squad soccer match in June 2024 (R). Photo: @kingkennytv (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Kenny Oghenovo Ojuederie

Kenny Oghenovo Ojuederie Date of birth: March 20, 1997

March 20, 1997 Age: 27 years old in 2024

27 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Watford, England

Watford, England Height: 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm)

King Kenny has been uploading content on his YouTube channel, KingKennyTV, since July 2013. He usually posts vlogs and prank videos, often featuring his younger brother, Wisdom.

The YouTuber has also ventured into a boxing career. He made his debut in March 2022 in an exhibition match against FaZe Temperr. He has since been in several pro and exhibition matches, including fights against FaZe Sensei, Ashley Fongho, and DK Money.

Niko Omilana

Niko Omilana during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 at Old Trafford, Manchester, on June 11, 2023. Photo: Will Matthews (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nikolas Daniel Adegbajumo Omilana

Nikolas Daniel Adegbajumo Omilana Date of birth: March 4, 1998

March 4, 1998 Age: 26 years old in 2024

26 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Staffordshire, England

Staffordshire, England Height: 6 feet 6.75 inches (2 m/200 cm)

Niko was born to a Nigerian father and an English mother. He established his self-titled YouTube channel in 2011 and quickly gained recognition for his pranks, challenges, and comedic videos. The channel currently has over 7.69 million subscribers.

Omilana is also into politics and charity. He ran as an independent candidate in the 2021 London mayoral election and the 2024 UK general election.

How did Beta Squad meet?

The members met through mutual friends. Sharky explained how they first met during his May 2023 appearance on the What's Good Podcast.

AJ Shabeel and Chunkz were working together at Cineworld when Sharky met AJ around 2016 through a mutual friend. Sharky later met Niko on Amigo, and they started talking on Twitter. Niko was friends with Kenny.

The five of them became friends and started making videos together. They then formed the Beta Squad and moved into a London mansion together before debuting as a YouTube group in February 2019.

Beta Squad members' net worth

The Beta Squad YouTube collective has an estimated net worth of over $11.5 million, according to eAstroHelp. Their YouTube channel, which they established in 2019, has over 10.3 million subscribers with over 1.4 billion views.

AJ Shabeel, Niko Omilana and Sharky arrive at the KSI vs FaZe Temperrr' MF Cruiserweight Title Fight at OVO Arena Wembley on January 14, 2023, in London. Photo: Joseph Okpako (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Beta Squad continues to redefine online entertainment with their captivating content. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the group;

How old is Beta Squad?

The British YouTube collective is five years old. It was formed on February 14, 2019, and the group uploaded their debut video about a week later.

What are Beta Squad's real names?

The five Beta Squad members gained fame with their online nicknames, but their real names are:

Niko Omilana: Nikolas Daniel Adegbajumo Omilana

Nikolas Daniel Adegbajumo Omilana Chunkz: Amin Mohammed

Amin Mohammed AJ Shabeel: Ayaanle Shabeel

Ayaanle Shabeel Sharky: Sharmarke Mohamud

Sharmarke Mohamud King Kenny: Kenny Oghenovo Ojuederie

How old is Chunkz?

YouTuber Chunkz's age is 28 years old as of 2024. He was born on February 21, 1996, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How old is AJ Shabeel?

AJ Shabeel's age is 28 years old as of 2024. He was born on August 30, 1996, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Beta Squad members pictured in the kitchen in October 2023. Photo: @betasquad (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who are cousins in Beta Squad?

There are no cousins in Beta Squad. The five members, Chunkz, Niko Omilana, AJ Shabeel, Sharky, and King Kenny, are friends.

Has Beta Squad broken up?

Beta Squad has not broken up. In June 2024, they announced a temporary break from YouTube content creation, but they have been streaming on Twitch, according to the group's Instagram posts.

Did AJ leave Beta Squad?

AJ is still a member of Beta Squad. He had announced in a September 2023 YouTube video that he was leaving the collective but later clarified that it was a prank.

Is Young Filly in Beta Squad?

Beta Squad members and Filly are regular collaborators, but he is not part of the collective. The YouTuber also works with other popular groups like the Sidemen.

Beta Squad members pictured in November 2023. Photo: @betasquad (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Beta Squad members have experienced remarkable growth from their humble beginnings to becoming internet sensations. They continue to captivate fans both as part of a group and as individuals.

READ ALSO: Who is Jesse James West? Biography and net worth of the fitness influencer

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about fitness influencer Jesse James West. He is known for his self-titled YouTube channel, where he shares workout routines and diet tips.

Jesse has one of the fastest growing fanbase in the online fitness and bodybuilding community. Check the article for more on the former lacrosse athlete.

Source: Briefly News