A TikTok video showing a little boy hyped up about the possibility of eating ice cream had SA peeps laughing

The boy went to fetch the ice cream from the fridge and was disappointed when he realised the tub was filled with leftovers

The hilarious video went viral on TikTok and people said the footage jolted their repressed memories

A video of a little boy trying to serve himself ice cream. Image: @dzuvhanetsh

Source: TikTok

South African moms are notorious for recycling plastic containers and using them to package food.

Young boy crushed that ice cream is finished

An adorable boy learned that the hard way when craving ice cream and decided to help himself.

The boy's mother used an old ice cream tub to store food, and the tiny tot was bitterly disappointed when he tried to get a few scoops.

He is seen in the clip posted by @dzuvhanetsh getting comfortable on his feeding chair while preparing to feast on the cold snack.

When he finally opened the container, he saw brown chunks which looked like meat.

Video of disappointed little boy goes viral on TikTok

His priceless reaction went viral, and many SA TikTokkers said they had experienced that kind of misery at least once in their lives.

The footage was posted on June 15 and currently has more than 679 000 views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users amused by little boy's disappointment

@vamp1r3.0_0 said:

"Ncaww man nana is so cute."

@nelantshanga_ mentioned:

"Good to see traditions aren’t dying. "

@rebotileboshomane posted:

"I started laughing when he climbed the chair. "

@psyche__asteria commented:

"The part where he even fixes the cones."

@just.keagzz shared:

"Forgotten childhood trauma unlocked. "

@iamhloni added:

"Little man learning traditions early in life."

@m3nellow stated:

"The authentic African childhood experience."

@bongi.yana said

"This is what we call a life lesson. Life is not a tub of ice cream."

