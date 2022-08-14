Lethukuthula Nongcebo Bhengu is a two-year-old little girl who can read full sentences and do simple math

Ntombikayise Precious Bhengu is Lethu’s mom and has been focusing on education as she did not receive a quality education as a child

Lethu’s parents are proud of her achievements but do not want to pressure her, all they want is for her to be able to do whatever her heart desires

Ntombikayise Precious Bhengu is the proud mother of two-year-old Lethukuthula Nongcebo Bhengu who can read full sentences and do simple math. While the little generous is wowing the world, it is her momma who really deserves the credit.

Briefly News had the opportunity to speak to Ntombikayise and find out what she’s been doing with Lethu to help her advance at such an impressive pace. We also got some insight into how it is to raise a toddler who is far beyond their years because, every parent knows, those toddler years are tough!

Coming from humble beginnings, Ntombikayise knows the importance of quality education. Having gone to a rural school she struggled through university and does not want her daughter to have to endure the same battles with an education that she did.

“I went to a school with poor infrastructure, constant protest, and poor teacher attendants. My mother of six, could not afford to take me to a better school, so I had to work extra hard to get into University. Still, when I got into University I struggled. There were so many things I lacked as a student who went to a disadvantaged school. That is when I saw that quality education depends on wealth. I don’t want Lethu to not get a quality education because of my pocket, so that is why I took it upon myself to teach her things.”

Ntombikayise is handling parenting like a pro. While Lethu’s tantrums had her twisted before she turned two, surprisingly, they are a lot better now. Lethu loves to do educational activities but just like any other tot her age, does 1000 things a day and each for only a short period, lol.

“I do not have much experience with toddlers, since Lethu is my first and only child. When we started teaching her it was difficult to get her to focus for a long period of time. Even now, we do not do one thing for a long time. 5 minutes of sitting down are enough for her, what helps teach her better is teaching her through play, using educational toys, watching educational cartoons with her, and randomly asking her questions while taking a walk. Her attention span has got better with time, but she doesn’t like to do one thing for a long time, even the things she likes.”

Even though Lethu is crushing milestones far beyond her years, mom and dad do not expect her to continue at this pace, nor do they feel any pressure from the public to maintain her development at its current pace.

“her dad and I want her to learn at her own pace. That is why we started teaching her things at such a young age. We do not want her to be pressured to learn at her peers' pace when she starts school. Kids are often expected to learn a lot of things at once in school. They are usually expected to progress at their peers' pace, forgetting that kids are different, and thus learn differently. So, starting early will decrease the pressure on her being expected to learn a lot of things at once when she starts school.”

Lethu is not yet in school. So, all the educational activities she does and all that knowledge she has acquired have been from her mother and father. Momma is a real brainbox who is pursuing her PhD.

