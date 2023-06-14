A TikTok video of a little girl demonstrating a trendy dance move with minimal effort has gone viral

In the footage, the child is seen moving her legs along to the beat, imitating the Betha Kick dance

Many South African netizens were left awestruck by the adorable baby and responded with sweet comments

One little person made a big impression online after showing off some fancy footwork.

Cute baby busts some moves

A video posted by @baby_bianca06 on TikTok shows a baby girl in a body vest, lying on her back as she moves her legs along to a vibes amapiano tune.

Although it was likely the baby's natural movement at the time, it matched perfectly to the song and imitated the popular Betha Kick dance move.

This child was clearly born with rhythm.

South Africa's dance music craze, amapiano, could conquer the world – if its stars step up, The Conversation states.

Amapiano is a soulful mix of grooves, sonic textures and moods that can be by turns hectic, smooth, melodic or simply enchanting. It is also defined by its unique percussive bass

SA peeps react to the video

Dancing babies have taken the internet by storm and we cannot help but stan.

Many netizens were taken aback by the girl's moves and showered her with love in the comments section.

user7658725099761 responded:

"Our poor babies ."

lokos commented:

"Challenge closed."

Sindiswa Mfuhndow Ka wrote:

"Tjo umuntu usehlulwa nayizingane."

Jeanine said:

"Ayi ivale ivale eyakhe le dance."

koporoch replied:

"Bundle of joy understood the assignment."

Natasha commented:

"This baby is too clever❤But I really like it, and she knows what she is doing."

ninahsello wrote:

"Not her doing it better than me."

xolisileb replied:

"Izingane zezinsuku zokugcina ."

