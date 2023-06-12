This little man left people in puddles as he grooved to a vibey amapiano track on TikTok

TikTok user @dineonala shared a video of her adorable son delivering a top-notch Mnike dance challenge

People couldn’t get over the little man's vibe, claiming that this charmer is going to cause trouble one day

The trending Mnike dance challenge has taken social media by groove! This little boy had people clapping and gushing over his adorable challenge video.

A proud mother shared a video of her adorable son delivering a top-notch Mnike dance challenge. Image: TikTok /@dineonala

Source: TikTok

Toddlers make for some of the cutest and most impressive dance videos on social media. This little man's slick moves defeated people.

Toddler boy does trending Mnike dance challenge on TikTok

TikTok user @dineonala shared a video of her adorable son grooving to the hit song, Mnike by Tyler ICU and Tumelo_za. This little guy is too precious for words, and his moves are lit!

Take a look at this little groover doing his thing:

SA citizens clap for the little man and his fire dance moves

People couldn't contain themselves in the comments. This level of cuteness is too much, the boy delivered!

Read some of the comments:

Connie Ngcobo said:

“Nobody will talk about his cuteness ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Eddie Morake joked:

“ Upcoming Polo driver ”

Gugulethu Nkala gushed:

“Gentleman le❤️he's giving class.”

Shabaranks clapped:

“We are born with rhythm in our DNA❤️❤️”

user115 is here for it:

“You just gained a follower. I want to see more of him♥️♥️♥️❤️. Oscar Mbo Junior, so chilled.”

Mnike has woman whistling on beat, TikTok video of her amapiano dance entertains viewers: "A vibe"

In related news, Briefly News reported that an amapiano fan was going hard in a video after hearing Mnike. The groovist had all eyes on her as she thoroughly enjoyed the song.

The video got thousands of likes when people saw how the young lady looked like she felt the beat in her spirit. People also commented on which part of the video was their favourite.

@keke_ndlovu posted a video of how much one of her family members loves amapiano. In the video, the Mnike fan looked like she was having the time of her life, and she soon started whistling on beat.

