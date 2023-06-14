A group of young adults provoked a dog with their loud singing of Mnike while walking home from groove

The angry dog started chasing the spirited bunch, who were quickly sobered up by the frightening encounter

They are seen in the viral TikTok video running for their lives while the camera was still recording

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of drunk youngsters running from a loose dog went viral. Image: @siphosihlezwane

Source: TikTok

A few friends had a close encounter with a ferocious dog. The vibey bunch was jamming to Tyler ICU's Mnike, and their loud singing while walking on the street angered the animal.

Vibey group angers dog with loud amapiano song

TikTok user @siphosihlezwane posted the chaotic video showing the dog suddenly charging at the drunk friends.

Their festive mood quickly turned into a scene from a horror movie. SA TikTokkers found their instant mood change hilarious, and the friends' screams had them in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Clip of a dog charging at a group of friends trends

The footage amassed over 194 000 views and 35 000 likes on the popular social media platform in just a day.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users amused by dog chasing rowdy friends

@sime_sma said:

"I heard not a single voetsek."

@thatso_s19 posted:

"This is the worst thing that can happen to you while you're drunk, a dog chasing you."

@_lethabot mentioned:

"That gent by the wall, opened the gate for the dog. He must tell the truth!"

@elannece stated:

"Nah, the dude leaning on the wall could’ve warned you."

@kea.motsusii added:

"Bathong lona the dog just wanted to join in on the singing."

@sharonbubblesphal mentioned:

"Problem is niyas'rasela and God was like no Saa'Bobby."

@nayla_sups wrote:

"What’s the dog breed I’m sure you could have solved this with a simple voetsek if it was the usual Bobby or Snoopy."

@tizzeze shared:

"I am the type of person to let my dog out when I see a bunch of people making noise, askies."

Viral video shows little boy running away from small dog in fear, amused netizens poke fun at child's trauma

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that it is often said that a dog is a man's best friend. However, one unhappy fellow would beg to differ.

A video posted on TikTok shows door cam footage of a young boy running for his life as a small dog chases after him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News