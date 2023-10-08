A high-achieving Master of Laws graduate from Johannesburg is living in her season of success and abundance

Not only has Yvonne Shabangu recently become an attorney, but she’s also been honoured by Mail & Guardian for her inspiring YouTube channel

Briefly News caught up with the 25-year-old, who shared what the accolade meant to her

A young woman in Johannesburg who is a Master of Laws graduate and recently became an attorney, is excited about her latest achievement.

Yvonne Shabangu in Johannesburg is a lawyer with an empowering YouTube channel. Image: Yvonne Shabangu/Facebook and Yvonne Shabangu/LinkedIn.

Briefly News previously reached out to Yvonne Shabangu after she had been admitted as an attorney at law.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, the 25-year-old shares what being honoured by Mail & Guardian for her YouTube channel meant to her.

The Johannesburg woman has a YouTube channel

Yvonne explains that her YouTube channel is focused on empowerment, which is why it has become so successful over time. The young woman obtained the Mail & Guardian Power of Woman Award:

“I felt so excited, seen, and heard. I was nominated for Project Employment Wednesdays under the category ‘The Networking Woman’. The project is important to me because we live in a country that has a high unemployment rate and the project plays a part in trying to reduce unemployment, as it focuses on career development and education.

“Furthermore, I am very passionate about youth empowerment, and I figured sometimes, it's not that we are incapable but we are just not informed, so Project Employment Wednesdays is that bridge between yourself and your employability or access to opportunities.”

Gauteng lawyer shares words of wisdom for youth

Yvonne explains that she loves to empower, educate, encourage, and share relatable experiences that ignite hope, an appetite for growth, and living to the fullest through her content creation.

Sharing wise words for other young women taking on the legal field, the high-achiever argues that the idea of perfect harmony and synchronicity in life is often unrealistic:

“Balance is an illusion. I don't think it exists. I would advise that they [aspiring lawyers] honour each season for what it is.

“By understanding what is important in different seasons, our priorities change over time, so that means, in one season you will strive in your studies because that's what’s important, and in another season, family time will be a priority.”

Johannesburg law graduate excited about becoming high court attorney

