Machaka Radebe's mother and aunt, Lebohang and Eva, made emotional pleas during her funeral service in Bloemfontein on 10 December

Lebohang asked South Africa to pray with her so that the killer could be bought to book, while Eva pleaded with the nation to stop making deaths like Machaka's viral on social media

South Africans were pained by the young woman's funeral when her mom revealed that she wanted to become a cardiologist

Mzansi wept over Machaka Radebe as she was laid to rest over the weekend. Images: Pears2295 Aja Koska

South Africans called for justice for Machaka Radebe after she was buried this past weekend on 10 December. Her mother, Lebohang Radebe, said that she prays that God brings the person who killed her daughter to justice. Her aunt also spoke out about social media being used as a tool to make deaths similar to her niece's viral.

Please pray with me: Lebohang Radebe

Radebe's funeral service was held at the Dr Rantlai Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein. SABC News said it was an emotional affair as her mother revealed that Machaka wanted to be a cardiologist. Her mother also said that her daughter is in heaven, where there is no pain or death. She also called on South Africans to pray with her so that God may exact justice on the person who killed Machaka. Machaka was found dead two days after she went missing in Bloemfontein.

Her aunt, Eva, pleaded with people to be sensitive when someone dies and be wary of over-sharing their deaths. She remarked that it was painful for her to discover that her niece died on social media before her family informed her. She also called on Police Minister Bheki Cele, who was present, to deploy the army to protect women and children.

Netizens cry with the Radebes

South Africans on Facebook were heartbroken.

Vee Nkosi said:

“In South Africa, we have reached a level where if one of your family members is missing, you should prepare for the funeral while searching.”

Men Fighting Against Domestic Abuse – MFADA wrote:

“The war against women and children in this country is alarming. Getting home safely is an underrated blessing for the women in this country.”

Kayla Govender was angry.

“South Africa’s justice system is failing us, and the government sits with hands folded while watching innocent blood get shed.”

Matseliso Polinyane Oa Maqhai wrote:

“Children shouldn’t be burying their age mates.”

