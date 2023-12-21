Bafana Mahungela, the man suspected of the murder of schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts, is set to resume his bail hearing on 29 December 2023

Mahungela is facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances as well as premeditated murder

The student appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court for a bail application, which has been postponed

Schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts' murder accused, Bafana Mahungela's bail hearing has been postponed. Image: Facebook/Hoedspruit parkrun, Getty/BrandXPictures, Getty/Alex Patrick Images

Bafana Mahungela, tied to the murder of Sandton schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts, will remain in custody over Christmas as his bail hearing is rescheduled for next Friday.

Following Wednesday's defence conclusions, prosecutor Ayanda Bakana requested a postponement.

"The State must address concerns raised and seek justice for the victim's family and the applicant. It is essential to resolve specific issues in a fair manner."

Advocate Itumeleng Masako attempted to request an earlier date on 22 December, but Magistrate Syta Prinsloo denied it due to Bafana's unavailability.

Prinsloo rescheduled the proceedings to 29 December 2023.

"The case is adjourned at the state's request to conclude the matter. The accused will be held in custody until the specified date."

In the meantime, a report surfaced detailing Kluyts' fervent wish to experience motherhood. Court confirmation indicated she was approximately 14 weeks pregnant at the time of her tragic demise.

eNCA reported that Kluyts had chosen in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) for conception.

A family-appointed attorney expressed their anticipation of a painful Christmas, grappling with the dual loss of their daughter and the unborn grandchild.

Many South Africans took to social media to voice their concerns.

Mcdonald Moshakga states:

"The fact that he took a victim's clothes, it incriminates him. How can you in a right state of mind to undress a dead person and wear her clothes? He might not be guilty, but his actions are very wrong. The first thing that one could do when he is panicking would run to police station. I don't believe him until proven otherwise."

Cde Jeff Mpandlayemlungu says:

"The evidence against this boy is compelling... he won't survive this."

Maron Zhou Chihora mentions:

"Wearing her clothes, it doesn't make sens. Where did he get the courage to do that and what were his motives?"

Accused provides explanation for his actions

Mahungela informed the court that he encountered Kluyts at a Parkmore restaurant and refuted the allegation of murder.

He claimed to have discovered her lifeless body but removed her clothes to avoid implication.

"I wanted to avoid any involvement because I am aware of the prevalent issue of gender-based violence in the country. Knowing that gender-based violence is a significant concern, I attempted to remove her clothes to eliminate any fingerprints and potential evidence."

