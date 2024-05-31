The Democratic Alliance's leader, John Steenhuisen, is optimistic about his party's performance in the 2024 general elections

Speaking at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand, Ekurhuleni, Steenhuisen is proud of how the party performed

DA followers and supporters on social media praised the party's campaign, and many applauded the results coming in

MIDRAND, EKURHULENI— The Democratic Alliance's leader, John Steenhuisen, is happy with the party's performance in the 2024 general elections.

Steenhuisen optimistic about DA's performance

SABC News said Steenhuisen spoke at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand, Ekurhuleni, on 31 May. The country went to the polls on 29 May this week, and despite the hiccups, voting districts managed to accommodate voters.

Steenhuisen's DA is in second place after the ANC, with 23% compared to the ANC's 41%. Steenhuisen said he is happy that the DA managed to hold onto its base and recover black-dominated areas. Although counting votes is not finished, he is pleased with the party's trajectory.

Mzansi considers DA-ANC coalition

South Africans on Facebook commented that the DA is performing well, and some contemplated a coalition government between the DA and the African National Congress.

Vuyo Mkwane said:

"The DA did well indeed. In 10 years' time, anything can be possible. South Africans should learn to vote wisely."

Elinathi DX said:

"For the sake of our economy, I want the ANC and the DA."

Mukwevho Rudzani said:

"Coalitions between the DA and ANC will be good for the country and our economy."

Marake Thaele said:

"DA must take the national speaker of the country from the ANC."

Josephine Phoshoko said:

"I'm still hoping the ANC works with Steenhuisen as the deputy president."

