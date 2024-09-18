The South African Police Service in the Free State has a shortage of dogs and called out to the public for assistance

The police said the dogs are needed for proactive and reactive services, which include sniffing drugs out and detecting explosives

South Africans roasted the police: some made jokes while others questioned why they don't buy the dogs

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Free State police plead with the public to give them dogs for the K9 unit. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

FREE STATE—The South African Police Service in the Free State is looking for dogs to help fight crime and wants South Africans to donate dogs.

SAPS wants dogs

According to the South African Police Service, the Free State SAPS wants to improve the K9 capacity in the province and ensure sufficient operational capacity to battle crime. These dogs are instrumental in detecting crime, narcotics, biological body fluids, currency, and carcass-and-hide detection. The dogs also assist in gathering stolen sheep, finding dangerous suspects, and helping in search-and-rescue operations.

Which dogs SAPS wants

SAPS added that the dog breeds they are looking for include Border Collies, German Shepherds, Belgian Shepherds, Labradors, Bloodhounds, Rottweilers, Jack Russles, and German Shorthair Pointers. The dogs should be energetic, confident, strong, and calm between nine months and three years old. They will then undergo assessments and training before joining the force.

Netizens joke

South Africans on Facebook chipped opinions and jokes into the conversation.

Suzan Phati said:

There are two "Dangers", also known as Mgodoyi I know in my kasi roaming the streets. Are they okay?"

Sprinter Ma asked:

"Is Snoopy fine? Or is Bobby fine? But they love weddings and funerals. I'm not sure if they'll be available for work on weekends."

Kennedy Chauke said:

"Go to your nearest SPCA. What are you so lazy to think?"

Junior January Mqando Nkhula said:

"The department must buy, not wait for donations."

Pablo Kasi Muvment said:

"I'll donate a dog for R3000."

