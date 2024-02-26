A Limpopo South African Police Service K9 dog known for playing a part in busting drug crimes has passed away

The dog, known as Bina, was found dead after it was attacked and killed by a python in its kennel in Lephalale

South Africans mourned the dog's loss and slammed the SAPS for leaving Bina in a negligent state

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

South Africans mourned the death of a K9 dog killed by a python. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and Anup Shah/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

LIMPOPO – A South African Police Service K9 dog from _lephalale died after it was killed by a python in its kennel. South Africans were angry and accused the SAPS of negligence.

Limpopo SAPS K9 dog killed by python

According to the South African Police Service, Bina, a Belgium Shepherd, was found dead after a python attacked and took her life on 24 February. Bina was a narcotic dog trained in Pretoria, establishing herself as one of Limpopo's top-performing dogs in the K9 unit. The SAPS reported that the last case Bina worked on was a case involving R75,000 worth of crystals, nyaope and CAT drugs in Lephalale.

South Africans accuse SAPS of negligence

South Africans on Facebook were livid and accused the SAPS of allowing the death to happen by negligence.

Simone Brunell said:

"A dog goes above and beyond to protect us. However, it couldn't be appreciated enough to live in a kennel that's protected and inspected. This is sad!"

Caiphus Hosea Mphahlele added:

"Provincial Commissioner or commander must be charged for negligence. Kennels must be well-protected like that one installed on SAPS vehicles."

Terry Van Staden remarked:

"RIP K9 officer. It's unfair that they work so hard but aren't kept in a safe environment."

Megan Smith commented:

"Abysmal that these well-trained dogs sleep in such unsafe conditions and land up dead or in shelters after their hard work."

"She deserves a state funeral. Rest easy, boy."

Python swallows pit bull in North West

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a 4.1-metre python swallowed a pit bull in the North West.

The python reportedly attacked the dog on a farm in the Pilanesberg Reserve in January. The python allegedly swallowed the dog, and the owner came just in time to save the dog from the serpent's belly.

South Africans gave different views on what they would have done if the snake had attacked and swallowed their dogs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News