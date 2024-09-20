A couple of days ago, Nestlè shared that they are releasing their 77-year-old famous product from their care

Cremora is in the process of being sold to Lactalis South Africa, a French multinational that produces various Mzansi-loved brands

East Coast Radio announced the news on Facebook where social media users misunderstood the message

South Africans bid farewell to their famous Cremora after mistakenly thinking the product was being discontinued.

Mzansi was excited to bid Cremora farewell. Image: @botlhalekhunou

Source: TikTok

A couple of days ago, Nestlè shared that they were in the process of selling one of their most successful products, Cremora.

SA happy to see Cremora discontinued

Mzansi has always shown great admiration for their food. There’s a certain way that some dishes and drinks should be prepared in order to pass the vibe check.

Coffee lovers would agree that there are different coffee beans for different tastebuds and that a little bit of Cremora elevates the texture of the hot drink. Nestlè announced that it was letting its 77-year-old product leave its care and letting it enter marinate in someone else’s embrace.

The company sold the product to Lactalis South, a French multinational that has produced several of Mzansi’s favourite brands, including Steri Stumpie, Prèsident, Bonnita, Parmalat, and Melrose.

East Coast Radio shared the post with the cape:

“Here’s a clue: ‘It’s not inside, it’s on top…”

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Cremora being discontinued

Social media users took the fake news well and commented:

@Bridget Cira was not bothered:

"We've been bidding farewell to products only to have them come back. We'll wait here."

@Elsa Lax bid the product farewell:

"Yeah well, it's got a coconut (palm oil) taste nowadays anyway. So it can go with pleasure. At least old Ellis Brown still has the right taste."

@Trenika Govindasamy shared:

"Cremora is the best for coffee compared to Ellis Brown."

@Kireshnie Govender explained:

"I loved Cremora as a child, but in the past few years the taste changed a lot...most likely, it will get reinvented, renamed and taste like the original.

Source: Briefly News