South Africans have expressed concerns following an explosion on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive

A petrol container was being transported on a trailer, which dislodged from the vehicle and exploded

One person was injured during the incident and was taken to hospital for further medical treatment

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - One of the country’s busiest routes was plunged into chaos when a vehicle exploded on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive on Friday, 17 February.

A container transporting petrol exploded on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive. Image: @LeeWalker96 & Getty image

Source: UGC

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said a petrol container was being transported on a trailer, which dislodged from the vehicle. The container landed on the freeway before exploding.

EWN reported that the roadway has since been closed in both directions as clean-up operations continue. The incident left many citizens concerned. However, emergency services were on the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Emer-G-Med paramedics were among those in attendance and said the vehicle exploded and burst into flames.

According to the Daily Sun, one person was treated for moderate injuries and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Mzansi reacts to petrol explosion on N1 highway

@FhuluTsholo posted:

"People are still driving yoh after what happened at boksburg I would taken the first turn."

@Paseka70927128 said:

"I hope nobody got injured."

@SirGordonJames commented:

"Nothing good ever happens on or in between Malibongwe Drive and William Nicol. Nothing."

@TysonSiza wrote:

"There’ll be traffic for days here!"

Tanker crashes on the N12 at Kliprivier bridge, video leaves SA in disbelief: “Something sinister is brewing”

Briefly News also reported that a tanker crashed into a bridge on the N12 highway at the Kliprivier Drive off-ramp in Johannesburg South.

CPF chairperson Mike Fontes told TimesLive that the accident happened around 3pm on Saturday afternoon. Members of CPF are reportedly at the scene attending to the accident.

The truck was reportedly travelling on the N12 highway going east and veered off the road and crashed into the bridge. No fatalities have been reported, and the driver is allegedly unharmed. Fontes said they want to close off the area while they for the hazmat team to arrive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News