In 2023, many shacks have trended on social media, wowing people over how stunning they can actually look

Some people ditched renting for shacks to build their forever homes, while others used the money to upgrade their shacks

Some of the shacks had better furniture and appliances than you'd see in most suburban homes, and Mznasi loved it

Social media has given people living in shacks the opportunity to show the world that informal living situations are not always as people perceive them to be.

The shack life took centre stage many times on social media in 2023, showing the world that informal living can be lush too. Image: Mpho Mphoza

In South Africa, a large majority of the population is living below the poverty line. Some have tried to beat this statistic by reducing their cost of living and moving into informal living spaces known as shacks.

Briefly News has covered many of these stories in 2023; here are four of our top shack flexes:

Woman's fully furnished shack goes viral

A South African lady showed off her home on social media, and people could not believe it was a shack. The modern décor and attention to detail was on point. The only comment people had was about the wallpaper that covered the walls and ceilings.

Gauteng lady's gorgeous kitchen wows SA

A lady in Gauteng with a functional-looking shack has inspired many people with her clean and neat space. The one area that stood out most was the well-organised kitchen.

Couple lives in a shack and builds flat in one year

A couple decided to ditch renting and live in a shack so they could use the extra money to build a flat. They achieved this goal within a year and now happily live in a home they do not have to pay off.

Mzansi couple transforms shack into dream home

Another couple decided to ditch renting as well, but they used the money to upgrade their shack instead. Seeing the inside of their humble home, people were wowed by how lush it is – they even have Smeg appliances!

African man shares pictures of humble home

Briefly News reported that it is not always easy letting total strangers into your home, especially thousands at a time. One man shared his home with people on a popular Facebook group and received an abundance of kindness.

Social media can be both cruel and kind. It takes a lot of courage to post something personal online. Luckily this man posted in the right place.

Facebook user Prince Malungane shared pictures of his home on the popular group called Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen �.

