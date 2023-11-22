A woman in the Western Cape shared a TikTok post of her happy ending with her beloved partner after settling into their home

The TikTok clip of the man and woman dealing with financial challenges inspired many viewers

The partners' newly built Cape Town home got showered with lots of compliments from TikTok users who commented on the video

A Cape Town woman made a video expressing gratitude after her home was completed. The TikTokker edited a video of herself and her life partner after making a big lifestyle adjustment.

A Cape Town lady and her partner lived in a shack and transformed it into an apartment after a year. Image @umtu_kalulu

The video of the couple's resistance to financial hardship motivated others. Netizens raved about their hard work

Cape Town man and woman replace shack

@umntu_kalulu on TikTok said circumstances forced her to move into a shack with her partner. A year later, the woman showed they had built a flat.

Watch the video:

Mzansi amazed by Cape Town couple

Online users applauded the hard workers' homes after living in a shack. People were in awe of the beautiful house.

MDC said:

"Its no shack but your home, dear remember that."

Mikhu Ntlentle commented:

"Beautiful home....where did you buy tht thing behind ur TV?"

nommie28 wrote:

"Beautiful home, you have to make the most out of life."

Gugs said:

"The way you're taking care of that shack, surely God will bless you with a big house coz you've been faithful to the small thing."

Loretta added:

"It’s gorgeous.So proud of you.As long as it is a home I respect your work."

zeus God of lightning commented:

"That's how life is congratulations, you have to start somewhere in order to be somewhere."

