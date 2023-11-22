Cape Town Couple Moves Into Shack and Builds Flat in 1 Year, SA Applauds TikTok Video
- A woman in the Western Cape shared a TikTok post of her happy ending with her beloved partner after settling into their home
- The TikTok clip of the man and woman dealing with financial challenges inspired many viewers
- The partners' newly built Cape Town home got showered with lots of compliments from TikTok users who commented on the video
A Cape Town woman made a video expressing gratitude after her home was completed. The TikTokker edited a video of herself and her life partner after making a big lifestyle adjustment.
The video of the couple's resistance to financial hardship motivated others. Netizens raved about their hard work
Cape Town man and woman replace shack
@umntu_kalulu on TikTok said circumstances forced her to move into a shack with her partner. A year later, the woman showed they had built a flat.
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the video:
Mzansi amazed by Cape Town couple
Online users applauded the hard workers' homes after living in a shack. People were in awe of the beautiful house.
MDC said:
"Its no shack but your home, dear remember that."
Mikhu Ntlentle commented:
"Beautiful home....where did you buy tht thing behind ur TV?"
nommie28 wrote:
"Beautiful home, you have to make the most out of life."
Gugs said:
"The way you're taking care of that shack, surely God will bless you with a big house coz you've been faithful to the small thing."
Loretta added:
"It’s gorgeous.So proud of you.As long as it is a home I respect your work."
zeus God of lightning commented:
"That's how life is congratulations, you have to start somewhere in order to be somewhere."
Man turns shack into flat with R40k
A gent showed off the flat he built with his bare hands. The DIY builder knocked down a shack and built a home.
5+ men lift shack to move it, SA applauds helpful community
Briefly News previously reported that someone uniquely moved houses after the floods in Cape Town. A video shows that they packed everything, including their shelter.
One video of a group of men who helped in the moving process got thousands of likes. Hundreds of comments from people had their own jokes to add.
A funny video by @sihle_man shows men helping each other to carry a shack to another location.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News