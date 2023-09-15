Mzansi believes there's something suspicious behind the recent fires consuming hijacked buildings in Johannesburg

Another building caught fire early in the morning of 15 September but was extinguished without fatalities, EMS Spokesperson Xolile Khumalo told Briefly News

Theories about what may be causing the fires are being discussed on social media

South Africans suspect a sinister force is behind the torching buildings after another hijacked premises caught fire in the Johannesburg CBD. Weeks after a blaze that burned killed more than 70 people, netizens believe that someone is setting the fires deliberately.

Joburg EMS spokesperson gives Briefly News details about the fire

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo told Briefly News that a fire broke out in an abandoned building in Marshalltown. The EMS received a call about the fire at 09:46am on Friday, 15 September.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation by EMS fire inspectors and the South African Police Service. There are no casualties,” she said.

This is the second premises to burn in Johannesburg in a matter of months. A hijacked premises in the CBD caught fire on 31 August 2023 and the blaze claimed 77 lives. Hundreds of people were left homeless.

In a video posted by EMS spokesperson @RobertMulaudzi on Twitter, he said one person was treated for smoke inhalation. It was reported that some people were living in shacks in the hijacked building. Watch the here:

Netizens have theories on cause of fire

Netizens responding to the fire discussed the possibility that these blazes may have a sinister motive.

KG theorised:

“I think there is a pattern to these fires.”

God’sfavchild prayed:

“Hopefully, no one was harmed.”

Sandile Msibi said:

“Something is beating the water now.”

BETaWAY agreed.

“This is on purpose now.”

Lolo Taunyane blames government.

“This is government sabotage. These individuals want funding to be set aside for renovations. A dire situation necessitates an urgent financial response for 2024.”

Healed from the Ashes remarked:

“There has to be a link between all the fires.”

Lebohang added:

“I think there’s someone behind all these burnings. Someone is doing this deliberately. There’s no way buildings can burn like this.”

Jaco opined:

“The hijacking ringleaders are burning each other’s buildings to get more tenants. Like the taxi hooligans burning trains and buses for more commuters. That’s my theory.”

Immortal also thinks these are planned.

“I’ve been saying that these are premeditated acts.”

Sir Mbuzwa Mthethwa exclaimed:

“This is done deliberately under economic sabotage. The investigation unit should be deployed and they should arrest the arsonist.”

Herman Mashaba slams Joburg City for fires

In another story, Briefly News reported that former City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said that the loss of 77 lives in the Joburg fire on 31 August 2023 was utterly unnecessary.

In an interview with Briefly News, Mashaba said that in the past, he had spoken out against hijacked buildings and had planned to reclaim them from the alleged hijackers.

