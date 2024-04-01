Another building in Johannesburg went up in flames on Easter Sunday, 31 March

The fire took place on Commissioner Street in Fairview, and 60 shacks in the building were destroyed

Fortunately, nobody was injured, and South Africans were concerned that parts of Johannesburg were seemingly falling apart

With seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on critical social infrastructure challenges and unemployment. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Mzansi is worried about Johannesburg buildings after one of them caught fire. Images: cunfek and The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

FAIRVIEW – The City of Joburg’s Emergency Management Services battled a fire that gutted 60 shacks in a building in Fairview, Johannesburg, on 31 March. Fortunately, the inhabitants escaped unharmed.

Johannesburg CBD building catches fire

According to Sunday World, the building that was burned housed 60 shacks. The fire broke out, and the cause of the fire was not determined.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A string of buildings in Johannesburg have been gutted since 2023. Most notable was the Marshalltown fire, which killed 77 people and left hundreds displaced. A man was arrested for starting the fire.

South Africans worried about safety in the city

Netizens on Facebook expressed concerns about the buildings in the Johannesburg CBD.

Simbongile James said:

“So sad that a majority of buildings that make up Johannesburg are in ruins and are mostly hijacked and full of criminal elements. Joburg has been left to disintegrate into a squatter camp. This is beyond sad.”

Nonnukuleko Nonku said:

“Gauteng lost it all many years ago.”

Magarole Mokoena said:

“Joburg is not safe at all.”

Khathutshelo Nengwenani said:

“Politicians are not doing anything.”

Building in Johannesburg catches fire

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a building in Johannesburg caught fire.

The building went up in flames weeks after the Marshalltown building caught fire and killed over 70 people.

The building also caught fire in the JHB CBD early on 15 September.

The Emergency Management Services extinguished the fire; fortunately, nobody was injured or killed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News