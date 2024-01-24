The South African Police Service arrested the man who conf3ssed to have started the Marshalltown fire

The fire gutted an apartment block in Johannesburg and killed more than 76 people, leaving countless homeless

South Africans were disappointed in the scourge of hijacked buildings in the City of Johannesburg

The man who confessed that he started the Marshalltown fire was arrested. Images: htjostheim and SeventyFour

The South African Police Service arrested a man who confessed on 23 January that he was the one who started the fire. The man is expected to face 76 counts of murder and 120 counts of attempted murder.

Man who confessed to starting Marshalltown fire arrested

According to eNCA, the 29-year-old man confessed before the Commission of Inquiry held to investigate the Marshalltown fire. A building in the Johannesburg CBD was set alight, and it killed more than 76 people last year in August. Many people were left homeless, and the fire severely injured more than 120 people. The man confessed and said that he had started the fire, but there was no information as to why he had started the fire. He is expected to appear in court soon over charges of arson, 76 murder counts and 120 attempted murder counts.

South Africans are not surprised

South Africans on Twitter were not stunned that someone was behind the fire that started in the CBD.

Mike said:

"It was obvious that someone was behind this entire thing."

Lisz Mageba wrote:

"I believe that had the ANC not failed as a government, the whole City of Joburg's CBD buildings wouldn't have been hijacked, and there wouldn't have been so much arson and lawlessness. Foreigners behaved so well under apartheid. The ANC can learn something from this."

Sol pointed out:

"The hijacking of buildings is a case on its own. Why don't they deal with those criminals one time?"

Zizwe Mabece added:

"76 lives on your hands. That's a heavy burden to carry. Unprovoked."

Illusion of Choice observed:

"Cover up."

Another fire engulfed a building in Johannesburg CBD

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that another fire consumed a building on the same street where the Marshalltown Fire occurred.

This fire broke out in an old factory that had been abandoned and had been occupied illegally. According to the Emergency Management Services, one of the shacks built in the factory caught fire, and the fire spread, resulting in much of the shacks being burned.

