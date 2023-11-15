A fire broke out before 5 am on the corner of Jeppe and Polly Streets in the Johannesburg CBD

Xolile Khumalo, the spokesperson for the Emergency Medical Services, told Briefly News that eight shops were affected by the flames, and nobody was injured

Netizens were stunned at yet another flame tearing through the city and lamented its poor condition

Mzansi thinks Joburg is on the verge of destruction after another fire broke out. Images: @Abrahmjee/Twitter and Luca Sola/AFP via Getty Images

Fire breaks out in Johannesburg CBD

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted a video of the fire on his X account, @Abramjee. In the video, smoke is billowing out of the building, which caught fire, and firefighters are trying to extinguish the flames. Khumalo told Briefly News that the fire has been contained and eight shops have been affected. No injuries have been reported.

No injuries: Khumalo

“The city of Joburg EMS firefighters are attending to a fire call received at 04:55 this morning on corner Jeppe and Polly streets, Joburg. Two small shops are on fire. No injuries have been reported. EMS Fire Inspectors are standing by to investigate the cause of the fire.

“EMS urges the community of Johannesburg to exercise extra precautions when using electrical appliances or braziers. Please ensure these are switched off or put out when not used. Stay safe and take care during this cold weather,” she said.

This fire is one of a string of fires that broke out in Johannesburg, including one which killed more than 69 people in the CBD. View the video here:

Mzansi concerned about Johannesburg

Netizens commented on the condition of the city, which has caught fire a few times, including another fire that broke out in Braamfontein.

Poepaul said:

“Another successful ANC-run province.”

Real African wrote:

“No official is willing to clean Joburg and surrounding areas, and these people tell us they are hard at work. Which work, because Joburg is worse than ever before?”

Rembla pointed out:

“JHB is moving right in the direction of disaster as predicted.”

Akani asked:

“What’s going on in Joburg with burning buildings?”

Bless exclaimed:

“Joburg is going down. Soon you will see JSE burning.”

