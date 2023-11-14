A tornado swept through Bethal in Mpumalanga, and netizens caught pictures and videos of it

In one viral video, the tornado can be seen moving slowly in one direction, with heavy winds blowing around it

South Africans thought that there was some spiritual connection to what was happening with the country's weather

A tornado ripped through Bethal in Mpumalanga on 13 November. Videos and pictures of the massive weather phenomenon went viral, and people fear it is a sign of global warming, with some attaching spiritual meanings to the tornado.

Tornado hits Mpumalanga

Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee posted a video of the terrifying tornado on his X account, @Abramjee. The massive tornado travels slowly in the shooter's direction in the video. The trees are swaying violently, accompanied by fast winds and thick clouds.

Hannelee Doubell confirmed the tornado with Briefly News.

“It was a localised tornado in the rural area of Bethal,” she said.

According to The Citizen, no injuries were reported yet as the tornado ripped through the area. Users on Facebook posted videos and pictures of the tornado and the weather that accompanied it. View the video on X here.

Netizens discuss weather causes

Netizens speculated over why the country is experiencing extreme weather conditions.

KlausHeisler said:

“Global warming vs End of times?”

Evidence Bongwe suggested:

“Inkanyamba.”

Mothusi Sly wrote:

“This is just the beginning. The concern is the nature of the weather system we will experience during the rainy season because there’s already a tornado and egg-sized hailstorms in different provinces simultaneously.

SIR remarked:

“Ancestors are angry. They can’t stand the things happening in SA.”

Ben added:

“God’s warning because of the frightening events unfolding in South Africa.”

Mac Lets chipped in:

“Hai, this is man-made. We don’t have such weather events in SA.”

Kgutla was worried:

"After Ramapjosa sold SA to the World Economic Forum, he signed for these things to happen. Our weather pattern is not going to be the same anymore.”

Storm in Durban destroys homes

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a massive tornado-like storm destroyed homes and property in Durban in September this year.

Residents shared footage of how the storm damaged homes in a township in Durban, leaving people homeless and destitute. South Africans were concerned about the spate of bad weather South Africa is experiencing.

