Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together and they recently dropped the news in a feels-inducing post

Taking to social media with the sweetest clip, Kylie let the world know she is pregnant, sharing some personal footage

Kylie’s sisters and momma took to the comment section of her post to express their pure joy and excitement over the news

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott brought the world to tears with their sweet pregnancy announcement. Baby number two is on the way!

Kylie Jenner had some adorable help when announcing her pregnancy to mom Kris Jenner. Image: @kyliejenner

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with another tear-jerking baby announcement, Kylie let the world know that she is pregnant, reported People. Kylie posted a clip showing snippets from scans and how she told her momma, Kris, that she is going to be a grandma again.

Kris was overcome with emotion as the beautiful Stormi handed her an envelope filled with pictures of her new sibling. Kylie showed off her gorgeous bump and it looks like she is well on her way.

Kylie posted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Kylie’s celeb sisters took to the comment section of the post to express their excitement. Kylie is an awesome momma to Stormi and her siblings know she will be nothing less to this baba.

@kimkardashian posted like the proud aunty she is:

“Crying!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

@kourtneykardash is so excited:

“Crying, this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister ❤️”

@kendalljenner was overcome with emotion:

“I can’t handle it ❤️”

The real OG, Kris, also commented, saying that this clip just made her cry all over again:

“Crying all over again ❤️❤️ What a special and amazing blessing and gift God has given you!!!”

Travis Scott surprises daughter Stormi with school bus, Kylie Jenner shares photos

Popular American rapper, Travis Scott, gave his three-year-old daughter, Stormi, a big surprise after buying her a whole school bus, reported Briefly News. Stormi’s billionaire mother, Kylie Jenner, revealed on her Instagram story that their child had kept on talking about being in the big yellow bus.

The little girl, due to her celebrity parents no doubt enjoys luxury things unlike most people and nobody would have thought she would crave to be on a school bus like other children.

It also wasn’t explained how Stormi’s fantasy of being on a school bus started but Kylie revealed that her rapper dad, Travis Scott, made it possible. The Forbes-named billionaire took to her IG story to post series of photos of Stormi touching the bus and also being on it.

Source: Briefly.co.za