South Africa has shown its generous side by donating over R240k for a father who was brutally attacked in a robbery

Shadrack Kuchale was left for dead when criminals shot him before fleeing with his cellphone and money

Now, there is a BackaBuddy page to raise funds for his medical bills that are escalating by the second

South Africans have banded together to raise a phenomenal R240k, and counting, for Shadrack Kuchale, who is now quadriplegic after a brutal robbery. The incident took place on 1 September when Kuchale was walking to work in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Shadrack Kuchale has been left paralysed after a savage robbery. Image: Samantha Parrish/Backabuddy

He is a dad of two and was the breadwinner of his family. But after the tragic event, the family man won't be able to return to work as he is completely paralysed from his shoulders down.

The Angel Network created a BackaBuddy fundraiser where donations are coming in at a good pace. However, due to Kuchale's escalating medical and home bills, the target has increased to R500k. But the good news is, Mzansi has a heart of gold and the fundraiser is close to half way to meeting its goal.

Of course, there is still a long way to go, and we encourage anyone who has the means to donate towards this young man's recovery and family.

On his BackaBuddy page, Shadrack received words of encouragement from those who made donations.

MMlambo:

"All the best my brother, our prayers are with you."

Leigh-Anne Kane:

"Good luck and so very sorry this happened to you."

Zinhle:

"Praying for strength for you and your family during this time."

Joanne:

"Thinking of you and your family, Shadrack. May you be blessed with faith and strength every day."

