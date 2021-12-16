"Gifted a Makoti": Mzansi YouTuber Shares Love of His Life on Socials

Gift Makoti of Pretoria took to social media reveal that he had met the love of his life and peeps congratulated him

Makoti posted two photos dedicated to his love, aptly named ‘Queen’, and said finding his partner has been his biggest prize of 2021

Saffas showered the couple with words of encouragement with many saying nothing trumps love

Digital influencer and Youtuber Gift Makoti of Pretoria shared news of finding the love of his life and peeps are all loved up. Image: @Gift_Makoti_/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A loved-up lad took to social media to share news of his newfound love.

Digital influencer and YouTuber Gift Makoti of Pretoria wrote:

“Getting this woman in my life was my biggest win in 2021! Super grateful!”

Makoti shared two photos of him with his bae and Saffas were left with hearts in their eyes.

@TheeNonz said:

“Definitely content I wanna see.”

@kideodegroovies said:

“That's nice bro, protect your woman always be there for her.”

@blessingcataly said:

“Love always wins.”

@Makinta_T poked fun.

“Now I realise the importance of a girl who understands good English...”

@Solphendukaa said:

“You were gifted a makoti.”

@bamidey1 said:

“May you also be the greatest gift she’ll ever wish for. God bless you two.”

@AobakoeMatjila said:

“Love is a beautiful thing. I want this for myself, dear Lord.”

@obimHanks reacted:

“When two adults truly believe in a journey, it becomes easy.”

@Melosihle2 wrote:

“Love is really such a beautiful thing. It works even better when a man loves a woman more than she loves him… because whatever you give her, she multiplies it, and the relationship lasts.”

@NosiphoKarenNd1 reacted:

“I love it when I cross paths with beauty, you left some beauty on my path as well. I appreciate you guys.”

@BlaqTygaRess encourage peeps who were burnt by love in the past.

“Don't believe people when they say, ‘it will end in tears’... it doesn't always have to.”

Source: Briefly.co.za