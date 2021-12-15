The South African Twitter community is still stunned by viral images of artificial nails that have a unique decoration

Mzansi tweeps feel the designer went too far by using R20 banknotes finish as his design to attract women who wear them

On the other hand, the netizens are now divided as they debate on whether the design is beautiful or not

South Africans are in disbelief as they look at images of artificial nails with a unique design and many feel they are too decorated. One woman decided to brighten her fingers with stylish nails and many locals don’t think they represent wealth.

The nails come in a unique colour and have decorations similar to R20 banknotes used in South Africa. The social media user feels the nails don’t represent someone who is wealthy because you can still be broke while wearing them.

@TheRealMotase says she can’t imagine being broke in such nails and there are seriously funny reactions from the viral post. One social networker feels the designer cut the cash notes and came with a different product.

The post is really grabbing the attention of many tweeps who are divided as they react to the nails, some have approved the design though. The account holder wrote on Twitter:

“Imagine being broke after having done these.”

South Africans are reacting to artificial nails with a different design and look. Image: @TheRealMotase/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Leratokeele said:

“Bathong did they really cut up an R20 note to do nails art with? Because that looks too real.”

@Kefinest said:

“Maybe it's printed moola or something ai can't be real.”

@Ratojoy said:

“I would do this but with printed money.”

@NomaguguSamke said:

“Ngeke ukhalele i R20 mtase.”

@Nice9391 said:

“Creativity but not nice.”

@MahapaJoseph said:

“Will take one nail because it's R20 and buy something you want.”

@Mpumiln said:

“Olunye uhlobo lwe design ke lolu.”

@Nomsa_M said:

“That's not real money right.”

@Tigresa_ZA said:

“Drip is forever.”

@lesegoAries said:

“Yoh.”

@Mat_Bssch said:

“Mahle kodwa neh.”

@le_Hlase said:

"It looks good though."

