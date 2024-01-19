A young lady who had been sharing her matric journey on TikTok posted a video of her finally taking a look at her matric results

St Patrick's College Kokstad student Dini Madikizela's video shows her tears of joy as she finds out that she bagged seven distinctions for her IEB matric results

Mzansi shared in her joy in the comments and shared messages of pride and congratulations

St Patrick's College student Dini Madikizela shared her tears of joy finding out she achieved an incredible seven distinctions. Source: TikTok/ @dini.madikizela

Source: TikTok

Like many matric students, Dini Madikizela held a strict studying routine throughout her year to achieve the best results she could. And with all that studying, the nerves and joy of receiving those results are still the same.

Dini used her TikTok channel @dini.madikizela to share her journey throughout matric, sharing her daily diet and her methods while studying.

The final moment of seeing matric results

She posted a TikTok video showing the moment as she logged online to take a look at her matric results. The video shows her eagerly looking for a name to find out that she achieved an incredible seven distinctions, before bursting into tears of joy.

Mzansi's pride

The comment sections to her video were brimming with pride in her fantastic achievement and commenters celebrating with her.

Siyasanga Ntissa was impressed:

"How do we greet someone With 7 Distinctions Kanene ??"

Precious was happy for her:

"Proud, proud, proud, proud, proud, proud, proud of you, baby! "

Nolwyn Mae Mannix sent her best wishes:

"CONGRATULATIONS, you rock star! So unbelievably proud of you!!"

Asanda Jacob wrote:

"Congratulations, my love. So proud of you❤️"

Tasha was inspired:

"I love this for you tryna be like you."

Lizzy shared her pride in Dini's hard work:

"Dini, I am so proud of you, honey!!! You did that"

Thandogogela was so proud of her:

"Congrats, I’m so happy for you you deserve it. The hard work you’ve put into it has paid off."

Yvonne shared her joy:

"Why am I crying? congratulations, love."

Thabang couldn't contain his pride:

"Goosebumps, I cried with you congratulations my love ❤️"

Mbali wrote:

"I manifest this amount of joycongratulations, girl.❤️"

Matric class of 2023 achieved an 82.9% pass rate

In another article about matric results, Briefly News reported that the matric Class of 2023 made history with South Africa's record-breaking 82.9% pass rate.

Minister Angie Motshekga proudly revealed the historic pass rate during the 2023 National Senior Certificate results release in Gauteng.

Source: Briefly News